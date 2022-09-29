The survey results for the Scarsdale pool complex were not surprising as residents are split about wanting an indoor pool vs. keeping the complex the way it is. It was the estimated costs for the full range of potential expenses that took both village board of trustees and community members by surprise at a work session presentation Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The existing conditions survey presented in March by Lothrop Associates and its subgroup Aquatectonic put a $13 million price tag on making all minimum necessary improvements and required safety upgrades to the pool complex. That number now stands at about $15 million due to inflation, while the complex with enhancements could range from $20-$30 million (estimated $113 to $208 per year average household cost with a 2.56%-3.84% tax levy increase) depending on what work is chosen to be done. A year-round facility that includes an indoor pool could put the cost at $40-$50 million ($302-$397 per year, 5.12-6.40% tax levy increase), again depending on the scope of the project. Those average household costs are solely based on using taxes to fund the project based on a 3.9% interest rate over 30 years.
Some found these numbers staggering, while others believed them to be bargains. Mayor Jane Veron noted the project impacts every taxpayer.
Veron said the community has “strong positive feelings” toward the pool complex and “deeply values this treasured Scarsdale asset,” but the village staff has been “sounding the alarm” for several budget cycles about the condition of the complex, as it is “barely hanging on” and there is “fear of a major shutdown.” Village staff are constantly making emergency repairs and struggling to find parts for the aging facility, which opened in 1969.
“At over 50 years old, the pool has outlived its expected life,” Veron said.
Veron said the village is looking to residents to help decide the future of the pool for the next 50 years, hence the community outreach that included a statistically valid survey, an open online survey and in-person outreach this summer. “What we wish for and what we are willing to pay are not always one and the same,” she said.
Bill Simmons from Lothrop/Aquatectonic said the pool is now on “borrowed time” with pools in the Northeast having a “working maximum” lifespan of 50 years. Simmons said most of the issues are underground, so even when the pools look like they are in top shape on the outside after constant repairs, looks can be deceiving. “I personally crawled in some of the big gutters around the pools — I know what’s going on there,” he said.
The consultants reviewed the statistically valid survey results (see chart), which had 690 responses out of 3,000 sent out — they consider 300 responses to be 95% accurate — and said the responses from 1,373 respondents to the online survey were “almost identical.”
Recent pool membership peaked at over 2,500 in 2010, but has been on a downward trend since then. From 2014-18 it was steady at around 2,000 per year, then decreased to around 1,750 in 2019. In 2021 membership was under 1,500, but jumped back up to about 1,900 in 2022. That’s a major issue for many who argue the pool should not get major upgrades, while others use it as a reason the complex should be upgraded.
The biggest disagreement during public comment at the work session came from the different factions of pool users. The older crowd leans toward not making any changes to the footprint of the facility, while others want more elements for kids, and another group wants an indoor pool although past efforts to build an indoor facility had failed.
Some images of potential new setups for the pool complex were included in the consultants’ report, but it was noted the design phase has not begun as the village did not want to spend money on designs in advance of knowing what the community wants.
Prior to public comment, trustee Ken Mazer said there will need to be a “series of compromises and balances that translate into a plan that meets everybody’s needs from a recreational perspective and a financial perspective.”
While Trustee Sameer Ahuja said he’s leaning toward developing his point of view around a seasonal facility, the village will be building the complex for “future generations.”
Said Trustee Jonathan Lewis, “The real question is, are we going to do something that has enduring lasting value, that propels our community forward for another 50 years and secures the values that we think make our community so special and does so in a way that binds generations together and builds more community?”
Veron called the pool “a treasure” that creates “long-lasting memories” for users, and noted she was “personally surprised at the cost.” She said being “fiscally prudent will be the struggle as we move forward.”
During public comment, Judith Berger-Eforo, who had four kids grow up using the pool complex, called it the “gem of our rec department.” She said she grew up in New Rochelle, which had its own indoor pool, and still doesn’t understand why Scarsdale doesn’t have one. She did say it would be “egregious” to take out the outdoor Olympic-sized and lap pool to make any types of changes.
Susan Levine moved to Scarsdale the year the pool opened and called the complex “a miracle of ingenuity and function.” She supported keeping the design and “character” in tact. She said the locker rooms do need to be upgraded and a heating system that keeps the pool at 82 degrees is important.
Marilyn Hahn agreed with Levine.
Melvin Leitner said he spoke to someone from the parks department who said the pipes and showers can be replaced for much less than $11 million. He wouldn’t reveal his source. Trustee Lewis asked Leitner to ask the employee to talk to the board, while village manager Rob Cole said no village employee is qualified to make such a determination.
Jordan Black said he was at the pool when it opened and said he is willing to pay 15% more in taxes “if that’s what’s needed to keep it” the way it is. If there were major changes he said he “would think about moving.” He suggested permitting the sale of alcohol and keeping the facility open to generate more revenue.
Greenacres resident Andrew Sereysky said a “good part” of his career has been spent in membership acquisition and retention, and he is “troubled” by the downward membership trend. “We really don’t have a full understanding as to why,” he said.
Diane Gurden said she was asked to say that people with young kids want a splash pad included in the new facility. She suggested that reconfiguring the layout could lead to needing fewer lifeguards and saving money that way. In addition to alcohol, Gurden said renting chairs could also be a hit. As for an indoor pool, Gurden said it would cost more, but “bring in a lot of money.”
One woman who called herself Edie dropped some colorful language and read notes written on her hand while saying the trustees should be listening to the survey first and foremost; she also said the new estimates are “very low cost.”
“Everyone in Edgewood belongs to the pool … I go there every week and see everyone from Edgewood,” she said. “We can’t stand still. We have to improve the pool to a point where the Fox Meadow people and the rich people on Heathcote come to this pool and support it themselves as well. And I think it is a bargain at $50 million to do that.”
Forty-nine year resident Michael Yellen said the decline in membership is likely the “profound proliferation of people putting in pools.” He called Scarsdale’s complex “amazing” and takes his grandkids there. He doesn’t want to change the character “dramatically” and does not favor an indoor pool.
Anita Singhal said when she moved to Scarsdale 10 years ago the real estate agent took her straight to the pool. She’d like “minimal change to the way it looks.”
Another resident said the pool was why she chose Scarsdale, calling it “like a summer getaway” that feels like “a resort.” While an indoor pool would be “amazing,” she didn’t see how you could preserve the current facility and add that feature.
Carole Silverman, who has lived in Scarsdale since 1972, said there would be a good opportunity to add a community center.
Rod Pasoualy said he had his own pool for eight years in California before moving to Scarsdale two years ago. He likes the “sense of community” between “friends and neighbors.” He doesn’t see the costs “as outrageous” and believes the indoor pool would be great for seniors. He wants the village to “be visionary” and not worry about the costs.
Four-year resident Scott Mishara, who grew up in Dobbs Ferry, has two young kids and wanted to represent that parent group. He believes enhancements for young kids are a must and that the cost isn’t “that expensive on a per-house basis.” Mishara said he doesn’t have on opinion about adding an indoor pool, but noted the design needs to keep the “parklike atmosphere.”
Bob Harrison said he is “concerned” about the survey being “statistically significant” enough and noted Scarsdale is an “older community” and the pool is for “old people” like him.
Rachael Arenstein and her sisters grew up in Scarsdale and live here now. She said it seemed each person was “vying for their faction” of “concern.” She said that even though her children have outgrown the pool and she would not get her money’s worth this year, she still joined because it is a “community resource for everyone.”
Harris Sokoloff said the more amenities for children the better.
Sarah Weinshel who has lived in Scarsdale for three decades said the pool was “one of the main draws.” As a year-round swimmer she thinks an indoor pool would be a hit, with children’s swim lessons being a key revenue source. She wondered about the potential for installing a bubble over the pool for year round use.
Caryn Margolis called the pool a “crown jewel” and also wondered about a bubble or retractable roof.
Robert Berg called the pool a “community treasure” and a “fantastic facility,” even though he has not joined in at least a decade, as his children have grown older. He wondered how there are 20,000 residents and only 1,500 memberships. For the higher price tag, he supports the year-round facility option with a community center and fitness center.
Diksha Mudbhary called the pool a “gem” and said it “draws new residents.” She’d like the community to “think big” and “invest” in a “solution that lasts for decades.”
In a follow-up after public comment, Simmons said that the option of adding indoor facilities does offer a design challenge. “I would say if you can’t maintain that character it doesn’t work, it fails,” he said. “That would be a nonstarter I would guess, listening to what everybody says …” Simmons said the current design is “obsolete” and would have to be upgraded anyway in order to get approval from health and other authorities.
As far as making minimal fixes, Simmons noted that once one thing changes, there is a “chain reaction” that leads to more work, hence the high price tag.
A bubble estimate was given at $50,000 annually for setup and breakdown with a lifespan of less than 10 years. Bubbles are aesthetically lacking inside and out, Simmons said.
A restaurant was also brought up as a possibility on the grounds.
In closing comments, Lewis said the village should be “fearful of a lack of vision on our part, not fearful of the cost.”
Veron said more feedback will be sought and more discussions will be held, but the reality is, this will impact Scarsdale for “several decades,” so it’s a time to “think big” and “be bold.”
