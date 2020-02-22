From a distance, they could be taken for bird feeders — miniature wooden houses perched on top of wooden posts. Approach them more closely and they look like works of art, decorated with color and flair. Stand next to one and you’ll discover a door opening to the treasure inside: books of all genres, in all sizes, for all ages.
The smallish, hutlike cabinets are known as library kiosks designed to share and disseminate books with the community. While they aren’t in Scarsdale yet, thanks to Scarsdale High School junior Danielle Kohn, 16, a Fox Meadow resident who has garnered the support of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library (FOSL), Friends of Scarsdale Parks (FOSP) and the Scarsdale Foundation, the eye-catching kiosks will soon be popping up at several of the village’s most popular parks.
“They’ll be pockets of joy,” said Kohn who was recently named youth poet laureate of Westchester. She said she is thrilled that their arrival is imminent at Brite Avenue Park, Crossway Field, Hyatt Park, Chase Park and Harwood Park/Library Pond.
Kohn became fascinated by the kiosks when she noticed them while vacationing in Southhampton and again at several spots throughout New Rochelle. As Kohn was recently appointed Westchester County’s first youth poet laureate, it is not surprising that a mechanism that disperses books would resonate with her.
The library kiosks are the brainchild of the late Todd H. Bol, co-founder of Little Free Libraries, based in Hudson, Wisconsin. The nonprofit company was launched in 2009 when Bol built a kiosk to honor his mother. It now counts over 90,000 Little Free Library kiosks installed throughout the nation and in 91 countries worldwide. They are, as the founder once said, “a front porch that extends to the sidewalk, a water cooler on the street” designed to “spread literacy, community and creativity.”
The motto is simple: Take a Book, Return a Book.
In November of 2018, Kohn proposed the kiosks idea to Scarsdale Public Library Executive Director Beth Bermel who immediately embraced the notion. Bermel said she was especially thrilled Kohn was willing to put in the required legwork as much of Bermel’s time has been occupied with the library’s $19 million renovation.
“Having a student take the lead on this is inspiring. She is organized and enthusiastic and her own love of reading and the written word [make this] dear to her heart and meaningful,” said Bermel.
Kohn quickly learned that no matter how stellar the notion, there is a multilevel, time-consuming approval process. Going through the steps involved turned out to be a helpful learning experience as “the collaboration that it took to get this done mirrors what I hope the kiosks will do for our community — bring us together and give us a reason to interact by sharing books and lingering in our parks,” said Kohn.
In May 2019, Scarsdale’s Advisory Council on Parks, Recreation and Conservation voted unanimously to endorse Kohn’s kiosk proposal. The next step was to secure financial support.
FOSP donated two kiosks and posts valued at $660; FOSL contributed one kiosk and post ($330) plus one that was in the process of being built by an FOSL member. The Scarsdale Foundation donated a fifth kiosk ($330). The aggregate total was $1,320.
It was then agreed that the Scarsdale Public Library and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation staff with the assistance of the FOSP would assemble, install and maintain the kiosks. The library will assume responsibility for monitoring and stocking the kiosks.
Brian Gray, superintendent of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, told the Inquirer the location selection for the kiosks was “a collaborative effort” between his staff and FOSP.
“We tried to identify both passive and active parks that had a high frequency of visitors who could benefit from this program initiative,” Gray said, adding, “This is a program I am very excited to be a part of and [one] I hope the residents of Scarsdale take full advantage of.”
The final step, having the village board of trustees vote on the proposal — required on all gifts over $500 — was completed Feb. 10 when the board extended “its gratitude to the FOSP, FOSL and the Scarsdale Foundation for their generosity to the community.”
In a memo to Mayor Marc Samwick and the board of trustees, Louis Vetrone, chair of the Advisory Council on Parks and Recreation, said the installations should “result in greater interaction with … neighbors” and praised their potential to “build a feeling of community.”
Kohn is now seeking artists to decorate the kiosks. As a member of the National Art Honor Society who studies sculpture in high school, she finds the combination of art and literature inherent in the kiosks one of their greatest appeals. She knows they will be “friendly, welcoming and fun” and will beautify local parks.
Madelaine Eppenstein, a member of the board of directors of the FOSP, said the kiosks are a “very concrete way” of promoting the organization’s mission to preserve and enhance public parkland. A retired lawyer, she remembers co-authoring a note on “the free flow of information as a basic human right,” and she said she finds the idea of “having a bookshelf in a park” a great amenity for Scarsdale. “It’s a very community-oriented concept,” Eppenstein said.
Bermel applauds the opportunity for people and books to come together in a natural, nontech setting.
“It’s a perfect combination,” she said, adding she is seeing a “return to the printed page” and anticipates the kiosks will draw a mix of generations.
Kohn, who is “not a huge fan of e-books” and prefers the experience of “feeling the pages,” said she is glad the kiosks will promote book reading. Overall, the experience has strengthened her faith in the talent imbedded in the Scarsdale community and given her “a greater appreciation for the place where I live.”
While waiting to take the plan to the next level, Kohn said, “In a way, this project has become my child. I’m leaving my mark on the community.” Though the progress has been far from overnight, she said she is heartened to know that, at last, “It’s happening!”
Watch for Chapter Two.
