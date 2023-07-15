Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding rains. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.