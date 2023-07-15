Popham Road image

One proposal for improving pedestrian and cyclist safety on the Popham Road corridor includes changes to lanes, traffic flow, crosswalks and road surfaces.

 Courtesy FHI Studio/Scarsdale Village

Scarsdale Superintendent of Public Works Jeffrey Coleman called the Popham Road corridor “one of the higher accident locations” in the village as the board of trustees begins taking a look at options for improving pedestrian and vehicular safety in the zone.

“Anyone that’s driven it or even walked it for that matter, they recognize the difficulties in getting across the intersection, getting through the entire corridor and making turns,” Coleman said. “Very challenging network for a number of reasons. No. 1 is the close spaces of the intersections. No. 2 is the sheer volume of pedestrians that use the corridor at the peak hours. And the third is just the geometric constraints. There’s offset intersections that don’t line up exactly quite right. The lanes are relatively narrow, particularly between East Parkway and Chase, and the condition of pavements, the pavement condition is a little rough in certain areas. A lot of those things are easily correctable, some are more difficult.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.