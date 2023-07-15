Scarsdale Superintendent of Public Works Jeffrey Coleman called the Popham Road corridor “one of the higher accident locations” in the village as the board of trustees begins taking a look at options for improving pedestrian and vehicular safety in the zone.
“Anyone that’s driven it or even walked it for that matter, they recognize the difficulties in getting across the intersection, getting through the entire corridor and making turns,” Coleman said. “Very challenging network for a number of reasons. No. 1 is the close spaces of the intersections. No. 2 is the sheer volume of pedestrians that use the corridor at the peak hours. And the third is just the geometric constraints. There’s offset intersections that don’t line up exactly quite right. The lanes are relatively narrow, particularly between East Parkway and Chase, and the condition of pavements, the pavement condition is a little rough in certain areas. A lot of those things are easily correctable, some are more difficult.”
Coleman said there were 128 “crashes” in the corridor from 2016-19, adding, “And severe accidents at that.”
“We want to improve safety and we want to make improvements with respect to the severity and number of crashes that are in the corridor, but at the same time you still have to make sure traffic flows from there,” Coleman said.
As part of FHI Studio’s Scarsdale Village Center Strategic Mobility Plan presented on Oct. 28, 2022, after a multitude of tours, work sessions and feedback collection from both village officials and the community, three recommendations were made by the firm for improvement of the Popham Road corridor, which is considered from the village line at the Bronx River (Depot Place/Garth Road intersection) to the Overhill Road/Chase Road intersection.
Coleman presented the “preferred alternative” to the village board at a work session Tuesday, July 11. The main attributes of the proposed changes according to a memo from Coleman to Village Manager Rob Cole in advance of the meeting are as follows:
• Leading pedestrian phase at three signalized intersections;
• Timing and signal phasing changes at all three intersections;
• Modifying lane configuration on the Popham Road Bridge and incorporating a cycle track;
• Reducing the length of pedestrian crossings through the installation of bump outs;
• Improved pavement conditions;
• Additional pavement markings;
• Pedestrian refuge island at Garth Road;
• Realignment of intersection at Chase/Overhill.
“This was a planning-level analysis that was conducted to come up with these improvements,” Coleman said. “They focused primarily on improving pedestrian and vehicular safety. That was one of the driving concepts, at least for this particular task, and a lot of the improvements that are proposed come out of that focus.”
Still in the planning stages, there is a $65,000 budget for next steps, which would include preliminary design through a two-month topographic survey of the corridor and a key four-month traffic engineering study as most of the recent traffic data is outdated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no data was taken during key times such as peak weekday and weekend times. Coleman also said Freightway Garage usage would also be factored into any planning. According to the memo, these forthcoming reports would:
• Quantify operational impacts;
• Confirm constructability through preliminary design;
• Identify design decisions or trade-offs that may be necessary (possible policy level decisions);
• Determine if a phased design/construction approach is appropriate.
Should the plan move forward, the requested funds for engineering and construction/maintenance for the fiscal years of 2025-2028 would total $2,736,000 for an overall project cost of $2,801,000. The estimated costs could rise for any number of reasons, including inflation for materials and labor, and unforeseen additional work that needs to be completed.
“We want to collect quite a bit more data, do a little bit more modeling, and come before the board and say, ‘Look, this is what we see as a refined design,’ before we get to the point we’re making a full design, whether we’re actually putting construction documents together,” Coleman said. “That may yield some surprising alternatives also.”
Coleman doesn’t expect to have enough information until the first quarter of 2024 “to really be able to make some good decisions.”
The proposed lane changes in both directions on Popham toward Central Avenue and Post Road — where traffic is funneled into a single lane each way before opening up into multiple through and turn lanes — were identified as potentials to create backed-up traffic and longer commute times. That would be a trade-off in favor of increased pedestrian safety.
A cycle track for bikes on the north side of the street between Depot Place and East Parkway is proposed to keep bikes off the road and to improve cyclists’ safety as they connect to and from the newly renovated Bronx River bike path that heads south into Eastchester and north into Hartsdale. A lane of traffic would be sacrificed for this purpose.
For the Chase Road intersection in particular, Coleman said the village will look at all of FHI’s proposed options with the design to be “further refined.” He said the upcoming studies would help inform those decisions.
One “relatively easy change” has already been made on East Parkway, according to Coleman, with a loading zone and parking spots swapping places, with the loading zone moved closer to Popham Road to allow for trucks to pull in and out with greater ease and to have fewer cars backing out of parking spaces toward Popham.
“We think just anecdotally it’s had a positive result,” Coleman said. “Trucks were able to pull straight in and pull straight out maybe with one or two maneuvers, but all outside of the flow of traffic.”
Another change that could be done in the near future and at a low cost is reprogramming the traffic lights to add a five-second leading pedestrian interval (LPI) that would give pedestrians a head start before any lights turn green. Part of the upside is giving drivers better sightlines in seeing the pedestrians earlier, which could later be combined with shorter crossing lanes and the potential midway point down at Depot Place.
The trade-off again becomes the potential for longer driving time to get through the corridor. Coleman said vehicles “get less green time basically.”
Aside from the LPIs, there are no quick fixes on Popham Road unless greater funds are allocated in earlier fiscal years. Even then, Coleman can’t say for sure if the construction timeline can be expedited. “From a timing standpoint,” he said, “what was envisioned is this project being phased over a couple of years with the bridge piece being last.”
Board discussion
Trustee Jeremy Gans said “everything is a trade-off” and “what we define as improvements” may not be seen as improvements to everyone. He was in full support of the LPIs to “drastically improve the safety of intersections along Popham.”
“Some people might not view that as an improvement if all they do is drive,” he said. “I’m not saying that to be callous. Everything has trade-offs. I think that each of us has to decide what we want to improve. In an ideal world, that would be traffic flow and pedestrian safety and bicycle safety. I’m not sure that that Nirvana exists, but who knows?”
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said the single lanes will create “choke points” and noted it would be a trade-off. He also said the “strange topography” can’t be changed in terms of the sightlines coming toward Post Road.
“All this seems logical, but we have to acknowledge that’s the lay of the land … and we should just factor that in,” he said. “We can’t change the shape of the earth but I think [the consultants] come to a reasonable conclusion about the ways to minimize risk given that topography. It’s challenging.”
Trustee Ken Mazer believes community outreach will be key in educating the public about the dangers associated with the crosswalks in the corridor. He said residents need to “understand why we’re devoting attention and financial resources to mitigating accidents and improving safety.”
Mazer added, “I think we also need to talk to residents about how it’s going to impact their lives [and that] traveling through this corridor during rush hour is going to add another three minutes of travel time.”
In addition, Mazer expects a conversation about how the project will be funded.
Mayor Justin Arest said public safety is “always at the top of our list.”
“I would absolutely be in favor of allocating additional monies from our fund balance to do our work on this,” he said.
Trustee Karen Brew asked if any pilot programs could be done without permanence to test out some of the proposed options for effectiveness and to identify “unintended consequences.”
“I want to make sure that we don’t go too far and spend too much money down one path and then realize that we’re creating problems that we didn’t want,” Brew said.
Brew also expressed concern over bicyclist safety with the cycle track and asked about signals for bicycles crossing the intersections as well.
“Once we get into detailed design we have to figure out one way to manage the bicycle traffic in concert with that because that’s more of a bicycle management issue than a traffic issue,” Coleman said. “I know it’s a traffic issue also. You can’t just leave the cyclists to fend for themselves. Provide them adequate information to make decisions as to when they have to stop and get off their bike.”
Public comment
Greg Cheskin, who lives on Popham Road and is co-president of the Heathcote Overhill Corp., said he is “optimistic” as far as progress being made “as soon as possible” on the “very dangerous road” that sees “a lot of high speed cars” and “a lot of turns without consideration for pedestrians.”
“I don’t think anyone here wants to be on the board of trustees or official of the village and have someone more than hurt, and that’s what we’re leading up to pretty quickly,” Cheskin said.
Cheskin believes there should have been more “outreach” to those who live in the area. He said the crosswalk sizes are not the problem.
“The issue is if cars come around these turns at high speed, regardless of the size of the crosswalk, you’re almost being hit by them on a daily basis because there’s no proper signaling of people in the crosswalk,” he said. “So the issues that should have been considered or that we haven’t seen — maybe they’re buried somewhere — are the traffic lights and where they’re located. Not so much the timing, but how they’re located in reference to the intersections.”
Susan Douglass asked if there was any data about bicyclists who use the corridor and said she was “wondering who is going over this Popham Road Bridge that would justify taking out a lane” because she doesn’t see many cyclists in that area.
“We’re not seeing bicyclists because it is extremely unsafe currently to ride a bike over that bridge,” Gans responded. “The reason to do it is to [try] to make it safe and recognize that more people are cycling and to take advantage of this [pathway] asset that the county and state have provided.”
Douglass, a pathway user, commented again to clarify that there are many other points on the pathway where cyclists have to dismount in order to proceed on their route and she wasn’t sure why Popham should be different.
Madelaine Eppenstein said she appreciates the village’s understanding of “the urgency on the moment” in terms of safety. She described Popham corridor “gridlock” at peak evening hours as “chaos.”
“The need to expedite corrections to longstanding public safety hazards on the Popham corridor should be a top priority. Yet the estimate that the required engineering data collection may likely not be available until the first quarter of 2024 begs this question: What if anything can be done in the interim to prevent a tragedy in which there are no trade-offs possible when human life is at risk?” Eppenstein said.
Arest called the whole topic “another prioritization matrix of some kind.”
