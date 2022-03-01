In its $19.2 million capital budget, the Town of Greenburgh included funding for pickleball, which in a Feb. 11 email blast Town Supervisor Paul Feiner termed “the fastest-growing sport in America that most people never heard of.”
Played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball, pickleball shares some features of other racket sports, such as the dimensions and layout of a badminton court and a net and rules similar to tennis, but with a few modifications. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, 4.8 million people now play the game, invented in 1965 by three middle-aged men on Bainbridge Island, Wash.
In the Jan. 19 letter that accompanied his budget proposal to the town board, Feiner stated his reason for requesting a pickleball allotment of $145,000 in capital funds and $125,000 from the non-taxpayer escrow fund into which developers pay: “Pickleball play has exploded in Greenburgh and there are not enough facilities to meet demand.”
In its meeting on March 9, the town board is expected to approve $30,000 from the capital budget to convert two tennis courts into six pickleball courts at Anthony F. Veteran Park; and $115,000 from the capital budget and $125,000 from the escrow fund to create four pickleball courts at East Rumbrook Park, between the upper and lower baseball fields.
In his Feb. 11 eblast, Feiner noted that the all-volunteer Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, co-chaired by Irene Kanowitz and John Malone, urged the town board to allocate the $125,000 from the nontaxpayer escrow fund.
The Parks and Recreation Department introduced Greenburgh residents to pickleball in 2019 by hosting multiple clinics at Veteran Park and the Theodore D. Young Community Center. The clinics were taught by International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association (IPTA) gold and silver medalist Ken Henderson. Since then, local enthusiasts, mostly older adults, have been playing on the tennis courts.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Gerard Byrne takes no credit for Greenburgh’s pickleball push. “We were always open to new ideas. The pickleball movement throughout the country is community driven,” he said in an interview. “Traditionally pickleball was a ‘snowbird’ activity that seniors who stayed the winter somewhere warm started playing with their neighbors. When they came up north, they wanted to keep playing … and they approached us.”
The department offered the use of the platform tennis courts at Rumbrook, though they weren’t ideal for pickleball. When the reception the department received was so enthusiastic, Byrne said, “We knew it was going to be a trend. I’m very pleased that we were ahead of the curve.”
Last November, the department began reviewing suggestions from pickleball fans on upgrading the courts. Now, a committee of residents, headed by recreation supervisor Craig Scialdone, meets monthly to discuss programs and ways to improve pickleball facilities. Byrne expects the sport’s popularity in Greenburgh to keep growing, with more clinics and eventually team competitions.
“Like our efforts to promote cricket, it’s a way of reaching out to the community,” Feiner commented. “If people express a desire for a sport, we follow up on it.”
That community includes not only unincorporated Edgemont but also the incorporated villages. Because East Rumbrook Park was built with federal funds, the new courts there will be available to village residents, too, with the purchase of the appropriate passes, which will be listed online when the courts become available.
Feiner noted that like tennis, pickleball isn’t a moneymaker for the town. “I think it’s going to be a quality-of-life enhancement,” he said.
