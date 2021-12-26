Two people were arrested Dec. 15 on Kempster Road and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Brandon Douglas, 38, and Jeannine Mota, 42, were arrested for allegedly stealing a package from a location on Withington Road. As the suspects were being processed, a woman residing on Kempster Road reported a woman fitting Mota’s description had stolen packages from her front porch. She has video surveillance showing Mota getting out of a BMW, approaching her porch, taking packages and concealing them in her jacket. She said the packages contained reflective vests and vitamins. The vests were recovered when police inventoried the BMW. The vitamins and empty packages were found in a garbage can on the corner of Kempster and Old Army roads. The Kempster Road resident said she did not wish to pursue charges and her property was returned to her.
The Withington Road resident on the same date said he saw a woman in a puffy coat taking packages off his porch and hiding them under her coat. He watched her get into the front seat of a BMW and decided to follow the car, making a video using his cell phone. After losing sight of the car, he called the police. Patrol saw the suspect BMW on E. Hartsdale Avenue, heading westbound. It was next seen traveling south on S. Central Avenue.
Patrol followed and a traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Edgemont Road and White Oak Lane. Newly packaged clothing items in clear cellophane were visible on the rear passenger seat. The occupants were asked to get out of the car and were identified as Brandon Douglas and Jeannine Mota. The Withington Road man identified a Carhart bib stolen from his porch and identified Mota as the person who stole it. The pair were transported to police headquarters for processing. They were fingerprinted and released and will return to court Jan. 7.
Holiday gifts stolen from parked car
A woman reported holiday gifts were stolen from her car parked in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on N. Central Avenue Dec. 16. She said she accidentally left her car unlocked and when she returned, it was ransacked. Most of the gifts stolen were purchased at Best Buy. A receipt of all the purchased items was given to police for the incident report.
Insinuating remarks
Police responded to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue Dec. 15 on a report of a dispute that arose after a store manager made a remark to a customer, which the customer found insulting. The customer told police he was shopping when the manager approached and asked if he would like his full shopping cart brought to the front of the store so he could continue shopping with another cart. At first the customer thought the manager was just being helpful, but when the manager made a remark about this store not being like a city store where people fill a cart and leave without paying, the customer became so upset he said his legs started shaking. He said he was insulted and felt like the manager implied he was a thief. He said he thought the remark was made because of his ethnicity. The manager told police he never implied any such thing. When he saw how upset the customer was, he offered him a discount to smooth over any misunderstanding. The customer completed his purchase and left the store without incident but not before requesting a report be made and the incident documented.
Man struck by car
A man went to police headquarters Dec. 15 to say eight days earlier he had been struck by a car in the crosswalk at Lawton and N. Central avenues. He told police the driver did not see him as she was making a left hand turn. He got the driver’s information but was in shock and did not report the incident. Police contacted the driver who said she tried to stick around but the man told her not to stay and that she should leave. She said her side mirror had struck his shoulder. The man told police he lives in Staten Island and took himself to a hospital there to be treated for shoulder pain.
Theft at CVS
Police responded to CVS on S. Central Avenue Dec. 15 on a report of a larceny. The caller said the suspects fled in a Ford Fusion in an unknown direction. The shift supervisor told police a man and a woman went into the store, took merchandise and left without paying. They stole slipper socks, baby toys, a flannel throw, multiple gift bags, and Bluetooth speakers with a combined value of around $100. The suspects were described as a heavyset man with a beard in his late 20s with his hair in a man bun, and a woman of medium build with black hair wearing a burgundy winter coat, a red and black plaid shirt and light colored jeans. The getaway car came back registered in Yonkers. Police are investigating.
Missing property
A woman reported Dec. 15 that her backpack was taken from an unsecured locker at 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue. She thinks it was taken while she was in a spin class. She said she went to her boyfriend’s residence in White Plains after going to the gym and then to a restaurant with his sister. She didn’t notice the backpack was gone until several hours later. She thought she put it in her car, but it wasn’t there. She retraced her steps back to the gym and asked a manager if she could view security footage. A police report was made so she can get a new driver’s license and passport. The gym manager told the woman she could not view the footage because the manager doesn’t have access to it.
A man said he couldn’t find his blue leather wallet, missing since Dec. 9. He went to police headquarters Dec. 17 to report it. He said he might have lost it while working at ShopRite. Inside the wallet was his driver’s license, his student identification, credit and debit cards, a $50 Amazon gift card and $4 cash. He said he canceled all the cards. He was given paperwork to get a new driver’s license.
Identity theft
A 75-year-old woman told police Dec. 17 she received an email from her bank acknowledging her request to change her email contact information. She told police she never made any such request. She received a second notice from the bank about a money transfer for $57, 830 to an unrecognized name. The bank said they were unable to make the transfer. Then the bank received another request for a transfer for a similar amount. The woman said her bank recognized the requests were fraudulent. She’s not out any money but said she would pursue charges if the person were apprehended.
A 22-year-old High Ridge Road resident Dec. 20 reported fraud involving money transfers. He said nine money transfers totaling $21,857 were made from his bank account after he was the victim of a robbery at gunpoint Dec. 13 in New York City. At the time, his wallet, Apple iPhone and Apple AirPods were stolen. He had not reported the robbery to the New York police, but Greenburgh police advised him to do so. He has since notified his bank and credit union.
Scammed
A Colony Drive woman Dec. 18 said she got a voicemail from an unknown person who said her daughter was kidnapped and she needed to pay $400 or they would kill her. She said she went to the bank and wired that amount to a person in Mexico. After she sent the money, she said her daughter called to say she was not in danger and her mother was scammed. A report was made to Greenburgh police, but no further action was taken.
Ugly incident
A Mount Vernon woman went to police headquarters Dec. 19 to report someone in an Acura followed her and her friends after they left a party in White Plains. She told police she was unfamiliar with the area and when she drove on Fenimore Drive, she made a wrong turn into a commuter parking lot, which led her to a dead end. She said the Acura came up behind her and a man approached. She said she recognized the man as the boyfriend of one of her former tenants. When he got something out of his trunk and walked toward her, she put her car into reverse and drove away from the area. She told police she had argued with the man in the past and she thought she saw her former tenant in the front seat of the Acura. She said the tenant and her boyfriend moved out last February. Police are investigating.
Suicidal man
A welfare check was requested Dec. 19 from a New Jersey police department regarding a man who works in Greenburgh who might self- harm. Police located the man who said he sent the message as a prank, indicating he might jump off the Tappan Zee Bridge. Police read the texts and didn’t think they were a prank. They said the texts were alarming. The man told police he is taking medication. He agreed to go to the hospital and was taken there by paramedics.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, was compiled from official information.
