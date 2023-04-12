An Old Lyme Road resident April 4 reported porch piracy after two men stole packages delivered by UPS to her porch. The resident declined to make a formal report.
A Penn Road resident April 5 reported packages were stolen from her porch. She saw the thief on her home surveillance camera and said the package contained $300 of marketing materials related to her business. A report was made but no further action was requested.
A Crossway caller April 7 said a package delivered to his address that afternoon was stolen after being on his porch for less than half an hour. He told police he didn’t want a report but only to let police know about it.
Unknown person seen
A Wildwood Road caller April 6 reported seeing an unknown person on their property via remote surveillance while they weren't home. A detailed description was given of the person and the person’s car. Police checked the exterior of the residence but saw nothing amiss. The caller was advised to call back if the person returned.
Mail theft
A resident went to police headquarters April 3 to report a letter containing a check she wrote to her daughter and dropped in a U.S. postal box on Gaylor Road and Boulevard was stolen, likely by the glue-trap fishing game. The check wasn’t altered but it was cashed by someone and deposited to an account.
Frauded
An Oak Lane resident reported April 3 a fake cell phone account was created using their identity after they received a bill for $3,000 from the phone company. A police report was required to remedy the situation.
A Chase Road man April 4 reported his wife’s ATM card was skimmed in Eastchester; he said his wife used an ATM machine and was concerned a skimming device had been affixed to it. Police checked the machine she used but found nothing suspicious.
She called it bank fraud
An Eastchester woman went to headquarters April 6 to report fraud. She said a thief used an ATM in Scarsdale to steal $200 from her bank account. The theft occurred, she said, between March 31 and April 3. Police investigated and determined the withdrawal was not fraudulent and the money was removed from the account by the complainant’s husband.
Protests a protester
Picketers were reported April 3 protesting in front of a location on Post Road. The caller described them as intimidating and said she did not feel safe. On arrival, police saw one protester holding a sign, standing near the front stairway of the listed location. The person was not blocking or impeding any entrance. No words were exchanged between the protester and the caller, and police said they weren’t needed.
Looking for a lift
A caller reported April 4 a man tried to physically stop her car in the vicinity of Huntington Avenue and Montrose Road. She said he was middle aged, had missing teeth, wore his cap backward and wore baggy clothes. Police looked for him to no avail.
Hawk’s dinner interrupted
A Carthage Lane man called police April 4 to report a hawk was killing rabbits in his yard. He said the bird frightened his children. Police arrived and saw the hawk eating a dead rabbit. The caller said he was afraid for the safety of children and small dogs in the neighborhood. The officer waved his arms at the hawk, which flew off, and police disposed of what was left of the rabbit carcass.
Roaming dogs
A medium-sized dog was reported April 3 running loose on Swarthmore Road. On police arrival, the owner was already on scene with a leash and collar. No further action was taken.
A black dog was reported loose April 3 on Cooper Road. Police looked for the dog but didn’t find it.
A black and white dog was reported April 4 on the property of a Franklin Road resident who complained. The owner claimed the dog before police arrived and no further action was required.
A loose brown dog was reported April 9 behind the high school. Police searched the area of Sherbrooke Road and Post Road looking for it without success.
Too happy?
A singing man riding a scooter was reported April 4 traveling at an unsafe speed on Freightway. Police looked for him without result.
Bad drivers
Four citations were issued April 5 to a Yonkers man, 27, after police on patrol, parked in the vicinity of the Five Corners intersection, were randomly checking license plates. The scanner showed a black Honda with New York license plates had a registration problem and the driver’s license also was suspended. Police activated emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at Wilmot and Heathcote roads. Police issued the driver citations for operating without insurance; operating without a valid license; aggravated unlicensed operation; and suspended registration. The police also seized the car’s license plates and had the car towed to Yonkers.
While conducting a traffic enforcement detail in the area of Weaver Street and Stratton Road April 8, police issued tickets to a Bronx man, 25, for driving without insurance; failing to have the car inspected; aggravated unlicensed operation; and driving too slowly and impeding traffic. The driver was clocked by radar doing 17 mph in a marked 30 mph zone. The same car was seen earlier traveling in the opposite direction at 10 mph below the listed limit, but not impeding traffic.
A New Rochelle woman, age 84, told police April 6 she was driving on Carman Road, turning onto Gaylor Road, when her handbag fell on the floor and got stuck under her feet, causing a braking problem. Her car then hit a tree. She refused medical attention. Her car was towed from the scene by R&D Towing.
Two cars collided April 7 on Post Road and Lorraine Place; one car was traveling south in the right lane when it was hit by another car that tried to pass it. The mirrors clashed. The second car, reportedly a blue van, just kept going.
Injuries reported
Two people were reported injured April 8 in a one-car crash on Post Road near Huntington Avenue. The vehicle, a 2021 Acura Suburban, is registered to the town of Scarsdale. The Suburban was towed by R&D Towing. Two people had self-extricated from the car and were sitting on the side of the road when police and fire personnel arrived. Both were taken to White Plains Hospital by ambulance for evaluation. A pole that the car had hit was damaged, but contained no power wires and only served as a support pole for another pole on the other side of the roadway. Speedy Dry was applied to absorb spilled motor oil and Con Edison was notified about the destroyed pole.
Stuck, unstuck
A Palmer Road resident April 6 called police to say she was stuck in her garage. Before police arrived, she called to say she figured out how to get out using the garage door opener and didn’t need assistance.
Wildlife
A caller April 6 reported “a large gray wolf” approaching her in the vicinity of Brookby and Quaker roads. The reported wolf was nowhere in sight when police went to look for it.
A strong aroma of skunk was reported April 6 in the area of Post and Popham roads. Police drove around but didn’t smell or see a skunk.
A Putnam Road resident called police April 6 to report a raccoon was in the garage, climbing the walls. Police arrived at the caller’s address, but didn’t see a raccoon. The homeowner, who said the animal ran to the back of the garage and was scratching at a window, decided to leave the garage door open in hopes the animal would see itself out. Police provided the resident with contact information for a wildlife trapper to call if the animal continues to be a nuisance.
Hacked
Police went to a Lockwood Road residence April 6 in response to a report from a woman who said someone hacked into her computer and posted inappropriate images on her social media account. She contacted the company about the hack and asked for a police report for documentation.
A Stratton Road caller April 6 also reported her social media was hacked and someone was demanding money to restore the account. She said she didn’t give anyone money because she thought it was a scam. Police advised her to contact the social media’s customer service department directly and change all her passwords.
Safekeeping after death
Police went to a care residence on Brite Avenue April 6 after staff reported an unresponsive female. A woman, 65, from Brooklyn, had died. The county medical examiner arrived and took custody of the body. The woman’s belongings, including rosary beads, jewelry, a laptop, a cellphone, a Polish music CD, an English language workbook and cash were taken into safekeeping by police after being inventoried.
Driving in circles
A caller April 7 reported a car “driving in circles” on Weaver Street. Police located the car and spoke to the operator who said he was just driving around with his friend. Police advised him that parks and schools are closed for the evening and the car drove away from the area.
Homeless man assisted
A man wrapped in a blanket was reported April 7 sitting on the ground of the northbound Metro-North train platform on East Parkway. The reporting party said the blanket might be a plastic garbage bag. The MTA police were notified and patrol went to the area where they saw the man, who was asleep. Awakened, he apologized and said he was homeless and didn’t mean to fall asleep. Police contacted two shelters and the man said he would try to get to one of those. He then left the area.
Screaming
County police requested Scarsdale police assistance April 7 with an ongoing call from someone who said they heard someone screaming for help in the vicinity of Brook Lane and the Bronx River Parkway. Patrol went to the area but heard or saw nothing. Around the same time, a resident on Cushman Road called police to say he heard yelling coming from what he thought was Sheldrake Road and wanted police to check it out. They went to a house on Cushman Road and spoke to a resident who was extremely upset that police were at his door; he said the noise was coming from another house on Cushman Road. Police responded to that address but didn’t hear any yelling.
Fare beater
A female taxi driver went to police headquarters April 8 to report a passenger got out of her taxi without paying and ran off. His fare was $17. Police made a report.
Ongoing issues
A Secor Road caller April 8 contacted police to lodge a complaint against someone she believes complained about her to child protective services. She reported an ongoing issue with another woman at a dog park in New Rochelle and said she has contacted the police there about the other person with no result. Scarsdale police advised her nothing criminal has happened so far. She said she still wished the incident to be documented.
Theft or no theft
A contractor working at an address on Greenacres Avenue April 8 called police and said his tools were stolen from the building site. The homeowner denied any contractors were working there and said no one living in the house had reported anything stolen. Multiple attempts to reach the caller were unsuccessful.
Walking around
A Crawford Lane caller April 8 reported two men, one described as short and heavy, the other tall and thin, got out of a maroon-colored hatchback and walked around the caller’s property. He thought this was suspicious and asked for a drive-by. Patrol discovered a sliding back door at the rear of the house was off its track but the house seemed secure and there were no overt signs of criminal or suspicious behavior.
A man wearing a yellow reflective jacket was reported April 9 on Oxford Road; he seemed to be cutting through private property to avoid walking on the street. The reporting party said he never stopped or looked at anything but they still wanted to report his presence as suspicious. Police looked for the man without result.
A man dressed in a black sweatsuit was reported April 9 walking on Fairview Road. The caller reported him as dangerous and suspicious because his black outfit made it hard for drivers to see him. The caller confessed he’d nearly hit him. The man dressed in black was not around when police looked for him.
Fire
Painters accidentally activated a smoke alarm April 3 at a residence on Heathcote Road. Firefighters said they were sanding. They were advised to cover the alarms while working. The homeowner was not home and couldn’t reset the alarm.
A long-term basement renovation project on Lockwood Road brought firefighters to the residence April 4 after an alarm was activated by dust caused by workers. The crew captain was instructed on how to cover the alarm heads while working. The homeowner was also instructed of the necessity of removing the coverings when the workers finished for the day or the site was unattended.
A heating oil delivery truck was reported on fire April 4 in front of a home it was delivering fuel to on Post Road; on arrival, firefighters said the truck was no longer on fire. The operator said a ladder at the rear of his truck made contact with low-hanging electric wire attached to the house, causing the wires to arc and the truck roof to catch fire. The driver moved the truck and extinguished the fire, which he said was very small, with a chemical fire extinguisher. Con Edison Electric was notified about the wires.
Improper cookware used on a natural gas range generated elevated carbon monoxide levels April 4 at a home on Webster Road. The resident said they’d been cooking food on a low flame for several hours when the alarm was activated. Positive ventilation was used to clear the kitchen. The homeowner was advised to replace their cookware.
A burnt-up compressor in a basement refrigerator inside a house on Walworth Avenue April 7 brought firefighters to the scene. The resident reported the fridge was on fire but it wasn’t. Firefighters unplugged the unit and said there was no hazard.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from April 3 to April 9, was compiled from official information.
