Police responded to D’Errico Jewelers on S. Central Avenue July 19 on a report of a possible burglary. Upon arrival, police observed a broken window with the frame ripped off and broken glass and debris by the bushes next to construction material. Police searched the building and found no one inside.

Police secured the scene and spoke with the store manager, who said when he opened the store, he noticed the window in the back office was broken and trays of assorted jewelry were scattered on the desk and floor. He told police that nothing else seemed damaged or missing in the rest of the store.

