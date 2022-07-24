Police responded to D’Errico Jewelers on S. Central Avenue July 19 on a report of a possible burglary. Upon arrival, police observed a broken window with the frame ripped off and broken glass and debris by the bushes next to construction material. Police searched the building and found no one inside.
Police secured the scene and spoke with the store manager, who said when he opened the store, he noticed the window in the back office was broken and trays of assorted jewelry were scattered on the desk and floor. He told police that nothing else seemed damaged or missing in the rest of the store.
He also reported that the store is closed on Mondays and nobody is authorized to be on the premises when the store is closed. He said he could not view the surveillance video and tried to contact the store’s information technology person.
The supervisor of the construction crew working on the roof had noticed the damaged window and told the manager. Police further investigated the scene and D’Errico store personnel were given paperwork to inventory all property missing and to report its value.
“FBI” wanted gift cards?
A woman went to police headquarters July 16 to report she received a text message the previous day saying she had been charged $334.15 for an online order and she was told she should call another number if she did not authorize the charge. When she called the number, the person on the phone claimed to be with the FBI and told her someone was trying to hack her account. She was then told that she needed to purchase gift cards worth $500 to be able to track the hacker. She went to Target in White Plains and bought two Target gift cards for $500 each and one online Vanilla gift card for $505.95.
She told police she was then instructed to scratch off the back of the cards and tell the person on the phone the gift card numbers. She said she repeatedly got disconnected from the phone call and was called back by other phone numbers.
She later spoke to her husband and realized the incident was a scam, so she went to her bank to speak to a case manager. She canceled the credit card she used to make the purchases and told police she will only be able to dispute the charges once the charges are processed. She also went to Target to file a fraud claim. The woman also told police she would like to press charges if the scammer is found.
Catalytic theft
An Emerson Avenue resident reported to police July 19 that she woke up to the sounds of a motorized saw. She looked out her bedroom window and saw a dark blue sedan with tinted windows parked parallel to her car. She said she then turned her porch lights on and went outside to investigate the car, but when she opened the front door, the car drove away, heading west at high speed.
The woman said when she went to start her car, it didn’t start, so she determined her car’s catalytic converter, worth $2,200, was stolen. She then called police to report the theft and said she has a Ring security camera, but it didn’t activate. She reported that no other property was removed from the car.
Police searched the surrounding streets with no success. Police also looked for surrounding houses with cameras. The caller told police she would like to pursue charges if a suspect is located.
Shoplifter disrupts multiple stores
Police responded to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue July 13 on a report of a suspected repeat shoplifter yelling at employees and refusing to leave. Police contacted the customer, escorted him out of the store and told him not to return to the store under a trespass warning.
Police responded to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue July 19 on a call for a welfare check for the same person described above. The manager of the store told police there was a customer in the store with a cart full of items not paid for. The manager reported that this same customer has a history of taking items from the store and she did not want him in the store.
Police spoke to the customer, who told police that he had walked into the store with the items in his cart, before admitting that this was not true and he had not paid for any of the items in his cart or entered the store with them. The items were returned to Marshalls’ staff and the customer was advised that he is not allowed back in the store. He acknowledged that directive and left the store without further incident.
The same man was caught shoplifting from TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue July 13. A loss prevention customer service associate gave police a description of the man and said he left the store carrying a suitcase and traveling southbound toward McDonald’s restaurant. Police arrived at McDonald’s and saw a man who fit the description. He was identified as the man who left the store without paying for a suitcase and earbuds, worth a combined value of $104.98, which were both returned to the store. The man was arrested and is due to appear in Greenburgh Town Court on July 25.
Lost wallet
A woman reported to police July 13 that she had lost her brown wallet in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on N. Central Avenue. She said she called her credit card company and deactivated her cards, and wanted a report made for documentation.
Fallen rock damages cars
Two people reported that their cars were damaged by a large rock July 12 on S. Central Avenue. The rock appeared to have fallen from the top of the hill, where there were similar loose large rocks.
Stolen purse
A woman reported to police July 15 that her purse had been stolen from her car. She did not remember if she had locked her car or not. She was advised to contact her banks to lock her accounts and set up alerts for suspicious activity. She was also advised to contact the three major credit agencies. The woman does want to press charges if someone is found responsible for the crime.
Lost dog
A white dog was found in the area of S. Healy Avenue July 14. Police searched the area to see if there was anyone looking for a dog, to no avail. The dog was brought to the Veterinary Emergency Group in White Plains to be scanned for a microchip, which it did have; however the microchip was not registered. Eventually, the dog was taken to New Rochelle Humane Society.
Bathroom break turned theft
Police responded to Jersey Mike's Subs on N. Central Avenue July 14 on a report of a theft. A man entered the store and repeatedly asked staff if he could use the bathroom, and the staff explained the bathroom was only for paying customers. The man then grabbed the tip jar, which contained about $40, from the counter and left the store heading in an unknown direction. A store representative told police the store does not want to pursue charges but wants the incident to be documented.
Neighbors’ dispute
Police responded to Yale Road July 16 regarding a neighbor dispute, involving harassment of both parties. The person who called police said he has an active civil litigation with his neighbor. He said he was by the street and observed his neighbor say, “Are you happy now” in an aggressive tone, referencing the civil mediation.
The reporting party wanted to document the incident since there is active litigation and he wanted to get an order of protection. He was advised to speak to his attorney and follow up in court.
The other neighbor told police that the reporting party was staring at him for an extended period of time and made a comment. Police also advised him to speak to his attorney and follow up in court.
Suspicious driver
Police responded to Hidden Glen Road July 17 on a report of a suspicious incident. The caller told police he was sitting outside watching Netflix when a gray four-door Toyota Camry with heavy front-end damage drove up his driveway. He did not recognize the car. He told police a man got out of the car and said, “I was involved in an accident and I have no license, can you help me.” The caller told police he was uncomfortable with the man on his property and he thought the incident was extremely suspicious, so he called police. The man got back into his car and left the area. The description of the car matched that of a car involved in an accident earlier in the day.
There was a second caller on Hidden Glen Road who experienced a similar incident around the same time as the above caller. The second caller told police he had video footage from his Ring camera of the incident.
Bad breath?
A loss protection officer at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue told police July 17 that he observed a woman placing packs of gum in her personal rolling bag and walking out of the store without paying. He confronted the woman in the parking lot where he was able to recover the items from her bag while the shoplifter yelled at him. He told police she left the scene on foot. He recovered 108 packs of assorted Trident gum totaling $430.29. The store wants to pursue charges.
Who needs ID to purchase?
Police responded to Midway Wine & Liquor on S. Central Avenue July 18 for a reported dispute. The store manager told police a customer was attempting to buy wine and did not want to provide identification. He told police it is store policy to request identification when someone appears to be under the age of 30. He said the customer was wearing a N95 mask, which partially covered his face, and was being confrontational and making a scene in the store.
The customer said he did not have his identification with him because he left his wallet in the car. The customer also reported that he felt like he was being discriminated against because the customer before him was a white man and did not have to provide identification. He then said that he asked the manager for the storeowner’s information to file a complaint and the manager refused to provide it. The store manager told police the previous customer was an elderly male with gray hair who appeared to be over the age of 30. The customer was advised of the store policy and left the store without incident.
Gas leak
The Greenville Fire Department responded to Fountain Lane July 17 for a report of an odor of gas. There was a positive reading for a gas leak coming from the above apartment. Firefighters forced entry into the apartment and corrected the gas leak. There were no signs of criminality observed. The door was secured when they left.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 12 to July 18, was compiled from official information.
