Longtime Scarsdale resident Jill Krutick has been painting recreationally all her life, but only started showcasing her work publicly in 2010. Krutick worked as a Wall Street analyst for 17 years but eventually left that arena to focus on the visual arts as an abstract artist.
“Actually, it was a very natural progression, which sounds odd,” she previously told the Inquirer in an article about her journey from businesswoman to artist. “I think both live in my body — you know, right brain, left brain.”
Having trained at The Art Students League of New York, she has since created scores of well-received contemporary abstract works exhibited throughout the U.S., and in 2018 opened her own 1,500-square-foot studio and gallery, Jill Krutick Fine Art in Mamaroneck.
Her latest endeavor in the gallery is a multi-artist show she curated by partnering with SHIM Art Network, an exhibition service company. The show features 85 original postcards created by 32 emerging and established international and local artists, including Lydia Hassan and Gabriela Bornstein of the Mamaroneck strip, Mary Jane Houston of Hartsdale, and Scarsdale residents Robert Luttrell, Elizabeth Macisco, Sushma Shadaksharappa and Krutick.
The 4- by 6-inch format is “your traditional postcard size, which basically gives you an amazing window into the skill level of all these artists,” Krutick said. “It’s an amazing way to connect with a very broad group of talented people and to see everyone’s individual style. We have comic strips, we have photography, we have drawings, paintings, collage — there’s a very broad range of art that people are expressing on postcard-sized paper.”
The artworks are being auctioned for sale online with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Artists for Humanity, a charitable organization which helps underserved youth who are passionate about a career in the arts. Bids can be made online on the gallery’s Instagram page @JillKrutickFineArtGallery.
The exhibition and auction started with a small idea but mushroomed as the ball started rolling; much of it happened through word of mouth as Krutick called artists that she knew to join in, and she quickly found a “big wellspring of support.”
“It grew into a much more significant event as it and the planning got underway, because there is enormous demand by local artists to be in the show … there are a lot of local artists who want to show in beautiful gallery spaces... and we’re also supporting a [nonprofit] arts organization — all of the proceeds that would go to the gallery are being donated.”
While Krutick paints in her studio/gallery every day, the space is also fitted out for gallery style shows. “Increasingly, I’ve been showing many more artists in my space. So what I used to use as my own solo space to showcase my work has now become a space to celebrate artists. I’ve had several group shows here over the past several months. And, this postcard show is the latest one in a series.”
This particular show is “an awesome way to connect up with artists and then to ask them to do custom work for you in larger sizes if you prefer. These are all active artists who are looking to expand their brand,” she said.
The emerging networking approach offers a new path of growth for artists “to really work together and have these online artsy opportunities as well as spaces, like my space, to be showcasing their work,” she said, adding, “I think celebrating artists and sharing their creations brings community, helps all the artists grow together … and provides a conduit for helping future generations of artists.”
Co-founder of SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said in a press release, “When artists join a network, the benefits of promoting work and collaborating to produce showcases of work has exponential results. Connection and collaboration are the way of the future in our industry.”
Indeed, working with SHIM has enabled Krutick to expand her contacts in the art world from artists to business people who “really want to redefine the way the art world works.”
“In other words, expanding beyond just a traditional gallery model and creating online and in-person exhibitions simultaneously. And offering people the opportunity to swap spaces around the world ... and get fresh venues for artists,” she said.
Finding other artists through the network, she said, has been a “huge opportunity.”
“What would have been just a few people at an exhibition has now become a much bigger community event. I’m really excited about that. I think that artists can really learn from each other. So it’s really a new chapter for me and I’m thrilled with where it’s going.”
