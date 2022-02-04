Neighbor complaints of noisy roosters in Scarsdale have been making headlines in police reports since 2020 and in a page 1 story in the Inquirer in 2021. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the village of Scarsdale finally began addressing the issue during a board of trustees work session with village staff.
“One of our pillars is quality of life,” Mayor Jane Veron said, noting that disruptive roosters — “and other types of animals” — have sparked the village to draft a new code that was introduced Tuesday.
Village Attorney Daniel Pozin said the village’s noise ordinance does not cover the rooster and that enforcement isn’t easy, because when police are called they usually don’t end up hearing the crowing and don’t issue a violation.
Pozin said the village is considering prohibiting roosters, chickens and peafowl/peacocks under the Dogs & Other Animals law, noting there is at least one issue with a chicken flying the coop into a neighbor’s yard, having its feed attract rodents and cause an overall odor problem. Upon study of the issue, it became clear being “anticipatory,” according to Veron, with peafowl/peacocks, which Pozin said “tend to screech,” made sense.
The current draft of the amended code, if passed, would include a 30-day grace period for anyone who has one of the three types of birds to get rid of them. The trustees discussed the possibility of extending that to 60 or 90 days not only due to the potential inconvenience to the owner, but also due to the emotional attachment some may feel toward the animals.
“I would feel better if they had a little more time,” Trustee Karen Brew said. “I don’t know how hard it is to get rid of chickens. If they are keeping them as pets, it might be emotional.”
Pozin studied similarly densely populated areas to see what types of codes they had on the books in order to help guide the initial draft for the village.
“In a community of our type and character and density in terms of its residential population, you don’t typically find animals such as roosters and peafowl, peacocks — things like that — are authorized,” village manager Rob Cole said. “Even in those places that authorize urban chickens, where they have a set of rigorous standards by which people can keep and rear chickens in urbanized environments, even those laws generally prohibit the presence of roosters because of their interruption with the peaceful enjoyment of people’s properties and I think that’s how peafowl got added as well, because they’re of a similar nature when it comes to making disruptive sounds in residential neighborhoods and it’s entirely out of character.”
Trustee Justin Arest said he understood the quality of life issue with the noise of the roosters, but wondered if there was “a sense of how many residents have chickens” and noted that attracting rodents and other animals was “not OK.” Cole said the village doesn’t have a “good pulse” on that and did suggest the village can look into an Urban Chicken Law that would establish guidelines for keeping chickens, which currently are not prohibited or authorized.
Arest was concerned that should a law be passed, residents might not be aware of it and therefore not know they were in violation. Arest said he’s “not against banning chickens,” but he’s “not comfortable doing it at this time.”
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said, “It seemed like this was easy, but none of this stuff is ever easy.”
Trustee Jonathan Lewis, an animal lover who has had “many kinds of pets over the years,” suggested this issue didn’t need to take up that much of the board’s time as the village attorney and staff drafted their recommended policy. “At this time of year we’ve got to be single-mindedly focused on our budget,” he said.
Resident and environmental enthusiast Michelle Sterling spoke during public comment agreeing that roosters are a “nuisance,” as she lives near one that is “loud.” She said she knows “quite a few” people who have chickens who “really don’t make noise,” saying they are “generally families with kids” who are having a “nice experience” by raising them for their eggs. She also said “these chickens do become pets.” She also said that dogs are also “very noisy” and residents “hear them constantly,” but that is not being discussed. She agreed fully on banning roosters, but urged the village to “rethink” chickens.
Cole said it would be “relatively easy to move forward” on banning roosters and peafowl/peacocks without much discussion and address chickens at another time since there is only the one known chicken issue that could be remedied. He noted that adopting an Urban Chicken Law would be easier because there are some out there already and they “don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”
Pozin reminded that like any local law, it would be subject to a public hearing. Veron asked that it be scheduled as part of the board’s next agenda.
Historic preservation ‘stopgap’
The board discussed amending the Historic Preservation Law to avoid homeowners and developers — such as those at 41 Hampton Road — from demolishing houses essentially penalty-free as a cost of business (the current fine is up to $50,000) when either the Committee for Historic Preservation (CHP) or the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) would otherwise have reason to prevent them from making renovations, alterations or reconstruction that would change the character of potentially protected historic houses.
Pozin said that even he was “having trouble describing it because it’s a difficult topic to even understand,” even though he’s been studying “the best way to do this.”
“What we’ve done is we’ve made some very minor changes to the law because this is really stopgap legislation,” he said. “I think the village may wish to consider something more comprehensive, but I know that takes time and serious financial commitment.”
The amendment being discussed created a “bright line” of Jan. 1, 1940, wherein any house built prior to that date falls under CHP authority.
“And I’m not sure that it accomplishes it yet, but it doesn’t preclude a newer home from being referred to the CHP,” Pozin said. “I think we have to work with the building inspector on how we’re going to amend this draft to do that. Again we didn’t want any houses slipping through because [the threshold is] less than 50% for demolition and therefore they’re going to the BAR, but it turns out they’re doing alterations or renovations that are going to damage the façade.”
Pozin said everything remains unclear and wants to avoid “going around in circles” between the CHP and the BAR.
“What’s precipitating this is we’re interested in preserving the historic and cultural assets within the community,” Cole said. “We’ve recognized there is a gap in some of the historic preservation review when it comes to the 50% threshold and this measure that we are proposing to put in place does establish that bright line of Jan. 1, 1940 … which generates an automatic referral to the CHP. Procedurally it would still go to the BAR, then it would go the CHP. The CHP would then issue a Certificate of Appropriateness if they thought it was appropriate for that scope of work and we thought, by having the BAR first — if there’s any changes that the BAR proposes to a particular project that is something that’s not demolition — those proposed changes would carry with the application packet to the CHP, because if it went to the CHP first, then clearly it goes back to the BAR and then it may get stuck in this loop of going back and forth.
“One of the drawbacks of this proposal is that there would be a lot more applications that the CHP has to entertain on a routine basis, so their workload may increase sharply, although some of those applications, even maybe many of them, may not require much time if they determine relatively easily that it’s not a property with historic or cultural value.”
Arest said he doesn’t want the law to be “overly burdensome for too many residents,” while also protecting the “assets,” because once they’re gone they’re gone. He said it was crucial to hear from any pertinent village boards and councils, as well as the community.
He suggested that in addition to a fine for illegally demolishing or doing work on a house, once the loophole is closed, an exact reconstruction of the structure also be required as a “deterrent.”
Trustee Randy Whitestone said there is a “scientific way to attack this” by having a systematic survey of all properties.
Lewis called the suggestions by Pozin and village staff “a step forward,” but only a “modest step forward” in the “attempt to close what may have been unintended loopholes.”
Village planner Greg Cutler agreed that this is a “stopgap measure” and called for a “more robust review” because 49% of houses in the village were built prior to Jan. 1, 1940.
Veron, a former planning board member, said this is an “important conversation” and called for “significant community conversation.”
CHP chair Adam Lindenbaum and BAR chair Brad Cetron agreed they should get together and discuss how each of their boards should fit into the process and what that might look like, and report back to the village.
Cetron noted that the BAR’s job is “subjective judgment” to decide what is “aesthetically pleasing and meets code.”
Lindenbaum and Cetron also said they would look at what types of cases may no longer have to come before each board as a way to improve efficiency and save time.
Building inspector Frank Diodati said both boards already have their agendas full and he is concerned about a “workload issue.”
Lindenbaum said 93% of the time the CHP votes unanimously on applications, based on “a lot of research” and conferring with preservation expert Andrew Dolkart.
Lewis suggested a moratorium on demolitions while the board closes the loophole and puts the stopgap in place, and he expressed concern that the board will be creating an “incentive” for owners to demolish houses or parts of houses before the village can act.
Whitestone said his “sense” is that this is a “clear priority for the board” and wants to make sure that the short-term stopgap “is done right.”
Traffic study coming
The board discussed the Village Center Mobility and Placemaking Plan, which began with a Request For Proposals in October 2021 to find a firm to study traffic flow and habits in the village center. One of the major changes to the initial plan is the addition of using drones to conduct the study at a cost not to exceed $12,000, bringing the total cost to $93,933.
Arest said the project is “not inexpensive,” but that it has “serious implications for the village center.” Community input will also be sought.
