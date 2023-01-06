Scarsdale schools profile of an SHS graduate image

Though not finalized yet, the Scarsdale School District is working on a “Profile of an SHS graduate.”

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

During its “Thriving Students: The structures and methods that support student well-being, inclusion, empathy and joy” presentation last month, Scarsdale Schools administrators introduced some new and potentially transformative approaches to evaluating students. Not long after some parents were hyperfocused on test scores and the names of the colleges and universities students were being accepted to and attending, discussions of “power skills” — more commonly known as “soft skills” — were highlighted throughout the presentation and follow-up.

Assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh noted the previous education report focusing on testing, which he said “students as a whole in Scarsdale do very well at the secondary level and across all the elementary schools,” doesn’t give a complete view of the district’s students, using noted educator Dr. Yong Zhao in his example.

