During its “Thriving Students: The structures and methods that support student well-being, inclusion, empathy and joy” presentation last month, Scarsdale Schools administrators introduced some new and potentially transformative approaches to evaluating students. Not long after some parents were hyperfocused on test scores and the names of the colleges and universities students were being accepted to and attending, discussions of “power skills” — more commonly known as “soft skills” — were highlighted throughout the presentation and follow-up.
Assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh noted the previous education report focusing on testing, which he said “students as a whole in Scarsdale do very well at the secondary level and across all the elementary schools,” doesn’t give a complete view of the district’s students, using noted educator Dr. Yong Zhao in his example.
“Zhao’s studies indicate that an overreliance and over focus on standardized measures can actually do harm and take away from precious time and energy on developing and assessing essential skills, like the ability to work with people of other cultures, communicate with those with different perspectives and think complexly about global challenges,” McIntosh said. “Not surprisingly, his and others’ research point to key indicators of success that includes self-confidence, hopefulness, social capital, teamwork, conscientiousness, openness to new experiences, empathy, curiosity and passion.
“These skills and dispositions are rarely formally tested, but highly valued by educational researchers, our community and future employers. And yes, as [Scarsdale High School counseling department director] Oren [Iosepovici] and his team will attest, even college admissions officers.”
McIntosh used the education report to “highlight some ways we both support and nurture these power skills, through our teaching methods, structures and the environment we create and the joyful opportunities we provide.”
Along with DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and WIDE (well-being, inclusion, diversity and equity), “belonging is a key focus for Scarsdale.”
“Social scientists are in full agreement that in order to best thrive one must feel a sense of belonging,” McIntosh said as the district is working with consultant Dr. Derrick Gay to create a survey to gauge the needs of the community.
There are a myriad of ways the district is aiming to achieve this.
Among them are expanding classroom and school libraries and adding more than 50 common texts to the high school curriculum that “reflect a culturally responsive and sustaining framework to multiple perspectives, examining structures of bias and widening representation,” and programming partnerships with a “diverse group of artists” such as Alvin Ailey Dance at the high school.
McIntosh unveiled a graphic of a “Profile of an SHS graduate,” a work in progress that focuses on being a critical thinker, a skillful practitioner, a lifelong learner, a compassionate leader and a community member in the “non sibi” tradition, which is based on the district’s motto of selflessness.
“We want our students to be knowledgeable and skillful practitioners, but also compassionate leaders, critical thinkers, empathetic, curious, resilient, engaged citizens and possess the ability to recognize and appreciate multiple perspectives,” McIntosh said. “An entire section is dedicated to non sibi, not for oneself. I show it to you now to draw the clear line between the efforts to authentically engage in DEI and our vision for our students to develop power skills right along hard skills. This exercise and backward design, starting with a vision of an ideal outcome, is a good way to check our priorities and guide our decisions.”
At the elementary level, some of these skills are built through English classes where students have choices about reading and writing topics through their passions and curiosities. McIntosh, assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach and K-12 director of digital literacy and learning William Yang watched as a group of fifth graders debated homework “with enthusiasm and also research citations.”
Math lessons for all students “invite exploration, risk-taking and perseverance,” and science experiments are hands-on and collaborative, “using technology to communicate to an authentic audience and student chosen inquiry.” McIntosh said Spanish, physical education, music and art classes also offer “opportunities for students to learn from and with each other across a range of abilities” during a “foundational time in which students are engaging in the perspectives of others.”
At the middle school, sixth grade health teacher Brooke Busi and librarian Shana Frazin collaborated to help students explore bullying prevention through the lens of determining whether reading certain works of fiction that focus on empathy and inclusion can help “stomp out” bullying. The students were offered a padlet of articles to get their research started before they could formulate opinions and present them.
Another lesson McIntosh took from Zhao when he saw him speak was that for Zhao’s own children, one of his focuses was on the number of student clubs available.
“Students clubs, especially as run by students themselves, encouraged students to develop interest, engage and negotiate socially, work for change and build skills and creative and critical thinking that can lead to entrepreneurship, fulfillment and self-determination in life and career,” McIntosh said.
The middle school has a variety of clubs “based on student interests” like Legos and knitting. There are 80 “active” student-run groups at the high school, a “truly impressive number.”
“As well as building power skills, these clubs by design serve as spaces of belonging,” he said. “The vast majority of our students are involved in at least one of these clubs.”
Athletics also provided students with an outlet. The modified sports program for middle school began 19 years ago with ice hockey and this year added boys volleyball, which had 53 participants among the 255 overall this past fall. At the high school, the fall featured 27 teams — including many B teams for varsity and junior varsity — that allowed 583 students or 40% of the student body to participate.
The middle school and high school theater programs also offer high participation numbers.
“We know that every single one of these connections to schools outside of the traditional schedule involvement are powerful and contribute to well-being and connection,” McIntosh said.
At the high school, global connections are wide-ranging with a long history of international travel for music students and exchange opportunities. While many of those connections went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, those chances to travel have returned this school year beginning with students from Italy coming to Scarsdale in September and will continue with Scarsdale students traveling in February.
One of the post-pandemic goals is keeping those virtual connections alive, which has been a focus of Heather Waters, a social studies teacher who runs the Global Opportunities Program. The school belongs to several organizations that connect students and will continue to take advantage of those experiences virtually and in person.
Senior Carson Cohen hosted an Italian student and looks forward to heading to Italy next month.
“Hosting Emiliano, my exchange counterpart, gave me new insight into Italian traditions, allowed me to practice greater cross cultural communication and provided me with a more nuanced understanding of the world,” Cohen said.
Cohen also takes the SHS entrepreneurship Advanced Topics class and participated in a global challenge that “focused on local problems on a more global scale.”
“We worked with individuals, learned from them, garnered their perspectives and festered our own ideas and created our own solutions,” he said. “I want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for … facilitating me and my peers for taking this initiative [and] for having this as an opportunity at Scarsdale schools.”
While the district’s special education offerings had been bolstered as a priority under past superintendent of schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman, McIntosh said there is more work to be done in the areas of social-emotional well-being, which he called “essential.”
“Looking at the WIDE work ahead, we know that we have areas of growth to focus on. We are, for example, exploring resources related to more assured experiences for students in the social emotional learning realm, providing students with important tools and resilience, self-regulation and competence to name a few,” he said. “As we look at our pathways, we are dedicated to an integrated approach rather than simply an add-on program.”
Board of education president Amber Yusuf said the “idea” of power skills “really resonated” with her and she appreciated the graphic and presentation.
“It’s really a very interesting way of thinking about education and what we would like our students to go out into the world and be able to achieve,” Yusuf said.
Board member Bob Klein asked if there was any way to start measuring the power skills.
“Currently, we’re actually part of a tri-state study group that’s looking very closely at what grading looks like and it’s through exactly that lens,” McIntosh said. “What are we trying to measure? How are grades and grading being used? And how can we think of it [in a way] that gets us closer to that. It is something that has us looking very critically at that and posing some questions to the educators and to the community about how we can shift this.”
Rauschenbach called it a “huge endeavor to change the way we view the outputs of school,” but said some of those attributes are already being built into grading, noting an A or B from 20 years ago is not the same as an A or B today.
“A lot of those skills are also being built into how students are assessed in the traditional grades and how they’re coming out — and that gets narrativized by teachers in parent teacher conferences,” he said.
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti said she found the most recent parent teacher conferences for her children “very valuable” as there was “feedback from the teachers and it reflects the values of our community and of our teachers that these are skills, power skills that we value in our students and want to encourage and promote.” Hearing that her child had “demonstrated empathy or leadership or collaborative skills made more of an impression on me” and was “appreciated.”
Rauschenbach said the guidance counselors under director Oren Iosepovici will continue to educate colleges and universities about any changes in how Scarsdale students are assessed.
Interim superintendent of schools Dr. Drew Patrick reminded the community that the educational reports have been changed from past years to focus “around themes that we believe can meaningfully articulate our priorities for teaching and learning, and illustrate how our approaches to the work are visible across programs, disciplines and levels of education.” He said the goal is aiding students “to be both good at learning and at life.”
