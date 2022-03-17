Rising costs seem to be circulating all at once — from inflation to interest rates to energy bills to gasoline prices — and New Yorkers, as usual, are getting hit harder than anyone, with no real end in sight.
Depending on whom you ask, the blame falls on any combination of government, specific politicians, greedy companies and an overseas war, but in the end it’s the consumers who are paying the ultimate price. And that price could get much higher as of Jan. 1, 2023, if Consolidated Edison’s (Con Ed) proposed rate hike plan for electricity (17.6% raise or $1.2 billion total) and natural gas (28.1% or $500 million) is approved by the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) later this year.
Scarsdale resident Matt Conlan, who has been an energy analyst for the last 30 years with various companies, most recently with American Microgrid Solutions, said there is an easy fix to New York’s energy crisis and costs — and it involves being willing to use fossil fuels until renewables and other safer alternatives are affordable and plentiful.
The 104,000-square-mile Marcellus Shale formation in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York is the country’s largest natural gas source, but New York and New England are not benefiting from its resources because New York State has banned drilling and construction of pipelines, in addition to shutting down nuclear power plants, including Indian Point in April 2021 after 59 years of producing energy, and moving away from a reliance on coal.
“Our demand for natural gas is going up, yet our ability to import natural gas into the region has remained fixed, deliberately not being allowed to be expanded, which is fine for eight or nine months of the year, but when we get into peak heating demand there’s not enough gas to heat everybody’s homes and businesses, and simultaneously to provide enough natural gas to run all the power generation facilities,” Conlan said. As a result, in Pennsylvania the price of [natural] gas will be $4 or $5 and in New York it will be $20 or $30 because there’s the “bottleneck of pipelines.”
Conlan said Marcellus Shale, which should supply about 50 years’ worth of natural gas, has “totally transformed” the Mid-Atlantic from an energy price perspective because it went from a region that had to import natural gas from the Gulf Coast — Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico — to being the “center of the United States natural gas production.”
In March 2019, Con Ed announced a moratorium on expanding piping for houses and businesses to have natural gas with the shortage created by the laws in New York.
Since natural gas is used to produce electricity, all of this has added to the recent price surge, Conlan said, noting that it would take about 30 years to replace Indian Point’s power generation as renewables are “nowhere near ready” to replace that facility and other methods of generating power.
“It’s an agenda that is wholly aligned against the continued use of fossil fuels, no matter the cost,” Conlan said, adding, “When it gets cold and residences and businesses and government offices and every other building has to consume more natural gas to keep their buildings warm, there becomes a shortage and the shortage causes spot natural gas prices to spike upwards.”
In looking at his December 2021 bill, Conlan said the pricing reflected 6 cents per kilowatt hour. In January that nearly doubled to 11 cents.
“During that same month, the nationwide average natural gas price increased by less than a dollar [per MMBtu], so the discussion that natural gas prices are higher globally, nationwide is a little bit of a shady explanation because it went up by $8 for the New York generators,” Conlan said. He called it a “deliberate shortage” created by not expanding natural gas pipeline capability and closing down nuclear plants.
January 2022 was the perfect storm of lack of supply, high demand and other planned increases in cost, in addition to being the first cold winter month without Indian Point in service. The bills went down the following month because it was not as cold and people were taking more steps to use less energy after the shock of the previous bill.
“It’s not that this was the coldest winter ever — we just had the most demand ever,” Conlan said. “We have been moving our electricity generation more toward natural gas in shutting down our coal and more specifically nuclear. All of that lost generation from nuclear has to be made up from natural gas.”
In looking for balance between the environment and people’s wallets, Conlan said natural gas is surely better than coal, nuclear is currently necessary, and it is “counterproductive” for the state’s economy to deny all options.
“Ten years ago natural gas was viewed as a bridge fuel to get off of coal and more towards a cleaner fuel of natural gas before renewables were ready for prime time,” Conlan said. “And renewables still are not ready for prime time.”
Conlan expects to see politicians continue to “grandstand and wring their hands,” with the ultimate result being the Public Service Commission allowing Con Ed to go through with its next set of proposed rate hikes.
“I love telling my neighbors that they’re voting for high pricing and it’s a very, very clear arc from the decisions of Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo that are being perpetuated and increased by Gov. [Kathy] Hochul,” Conlan said. “Those policies have created a natural gas shortage which smashed everybody in the face this winter. There was no reason that our natural gas utilities had to be paying $14, $15, $20 for natural gas when Pennsylvania is paying less than $5.”
Virtual public hearings about Con Ed’s proposal are being held by the PSC March 22, 29 and 31 at 1 and 5 p.m. each day. Citizens who want to weigh in must register at askpsc.com or call 1-800-342-3330 by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
According to the public statement hearings notice, “The actual bill impacts of these proposed changes on a specific customer class will vary based upon that class’s revenue allocation and rate design. Con Edison has also stated that it intends to explore multi-year rate plans in settlement discussions with the Department of Public Service and other interested parties that would provide lower levelized rates and rate certainty for the duration of the plan.”
Con Ed also stated that the rate filings include the following proposals:
- · Maintain affordability and mitigate customer bill impacts;
- · Ensure safe, reliable and resilient electric and gas systems;
- · Fund investments to bring large-scale clean energy resources to customers, reduce emissions, and facilitate increased electrification to foster the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act;
- · Support economic growth and development in New York City and Westchester County by investing more than $14 billion in its service territories, including disadvantaged communities;
- · And support customer education and customer service.
PSC sent a letter to Con Ed, which has routinely been slammed when it comes to storm response, on Feb. 11 with a directive to review billing practices and improve its communication with consumers. Two weeks later, Con Ed said it would “adjust its billing process to reduce the likelihood of significant customer bill volatility,” according to a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul, in addition to improving communication.
Con Ed’s initial response when consumers were unexpectedly hit with big bills in January was to offer energy-saving tips like using less heat in order to save money, which further angered consumers.
“The extreme utility bill increases all of us are seeing are having a serious impact on our household budgets, and in response we are taking action," Hochul said March 1. “I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and, in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them.”
In a March 1 press release, Hochul called the rising costs “a painful reminder” of the state’s reliance on fossil fuels, which she said contribute to climate change and air pollution: “As New York moves toward a greener, cleaner economy, Governor Hochul is making significant investments to diversify electricity fuel sources through renewables to decrease the state’s reliance on fossil fuels and stabilize energy costs. Recognizing the magnitude of the climate crisis, Governor Hochul announced an ambitious renewable energy and jobs agenda in her 2022 State of the State address and Executive Budget proposal.”
Among the steps being taken, the press release said, are “the next offshore wind development solicitation; a $500 million investment for offshore wind port infrastructure and supply chain; achieving 2 million climate-friendly, electrified or electrification-ready homes by 2030; phasing out New York's dirtiest, polluting power plants; animating the market for new clean energy technologies like green hydrogen; and ensur[ing] quality green job creation.”
New York State Sen. Shelley Mayor of the 37th District held a webinar Wednesday addressing the energy issue. Mayer and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of the 35th District wrote to the PSC and Con Ed after their constituents complained in large numbers about the January bills.
“We expressed to them what many of you expressed to us — that the situation was unacceptable and that swift action was necessary,” Mayer said. “Some of the increase may have been due to sharp increases in energy prices and cold temperatures that are out of the control of Con Ed and the PSC, but that does not mean they are powerless to do anything to mitigate the impact. We requested that the PSC and Con Ed investigate whether Con Ed was effectively utilizing hedging strategies to protect customers against price fluctuations; and reach out to customers to explain the situation, provide information about options for relief, and lay out steps they will take to limit further dramatic price increases.”
Mayer invited two advocates from Public Utility Law Project (PULP) —Richard Berkley and Laurie Wheelock — to her Zoom to help educate consumers about the past, the present and the future of energy costs.
Mayer said Con Ed “messed up masterfully” when hedging to purchase the proper amounts of natural gas and at the right time. She said the “incredible” rate increase was “not explained, not forewarned and frankly not justifiable.”
Berkley agreed that Con Ed “screwed up horribly in its hedging,” saying, “It’s obvious when you look at your bill.”
“Unlike all the other utilities in the state of New York, Con Ed bought most of its energy essentially every day on the spot market as opposed to buying in advance and trying to lock in prices, looking into the future,” he said. “And when prices were going down — and they’ve been going down since 2011 … until basically about last year in the natural gas market — buying gas and buying electric every day turned out to be mostly cheaper for the customers and so they were allowed to do that. None of the other utilities did, and that’s one of the major mistakes they made that cost everybody a great deal more money.”
Mayer called on the PSC to serve as an actual regulator and urged residents to speak out.
“You’ve got to make sure your voice is heard,” Mayer said. “We are ratepayers, we are subsidizing this company and we need a better response and a more consumer-directed way of getting energy…
“As we transition away from a carbon-based energy policy we need to do it in a way that keeps prices affordable. We can’t jump to another form of energy that is absolutely unsustainable. We need a transition for us as customers and for the people who work in this industry. I am very hopeful we can go down that path.”
Berkley said PULP was founded about 40 years ago in response to a similar rate issue and offers free help, especially to low- and fixed-income residents, in addition to advocating for all consumers and publicizing programs to help consumers with their utility bills.
Berkley said the current issue goes back to 1998, when the Department of Public Service and the PSC deregulated the state’s energy markets, which is why a Con Ed bill shows delivery charges, which Con Ed controls, and supply charges, which is sold to consumers at cost, and is out of Con Ed’s control. Each year since 2019, Con Ed has had a scheduled delivery charge increase approved by the PSC, and that hit in January at a time when natural gas prices went sky high during a cold month and people were using more energy. Most of the electricity is created using natural gas, impacting the prices across the board.
“The utilities have a legal duty to forecast, to look into their crystal ball and look ahead to the future and plan when they think costs are going to go up, and then they’re supposed to protect consumers against rapid increases of cost,” Berkley said. “In October of 2021 the federal government Energy Information Administration warned all the states and all the utilities in the United States that the cost of natural gas was going to go up between 20 and 30%, the cost of fuel oil — for those people in Westchester who still use oil for their heat — was going to go up between 30 and 40 or 50% and for those people who have propane stoves … that might go up as much as 90%. And by the way, those forecasts were if the winter was as warm as last winter. As we all know, this January and the beginning of this February were much colder than last year, so that’s where the bill surge came from.”
That, in addition to the rate hike and people spending more time at home during the pandemic led to bills that were double and triple what people had paid the previous month or even the previous year.
“The companies and the regulator had a duty to warn you early and often and to protect you against this,” Berkley said. “Now you can file a complaint about the bill surge — and you should file a complaint — with the Department of Public Service. Tell them that your Con Ed bill has skyrocketed, provide details …”
While the initial forecast was for the energy costs to be lower by the summer, the war in the Ukraine could see the costs remain higher at least through the end of 2022, according to Berkley.
Berkley said PULP and elected officials are “pressuring investigating agencies” over concerns “that there have been hundreds of millions of dollars of increases and harms to consumers,” noting that 1 in 5 New Yorkers are in arrears 60 days or more on their utility bills, which can be worked out with utility companies and with help from PULP and other agencies.
Berkley would like to see money returned to ratepayers, but said that remains to be seen.
Until then and until the situation is brought back into check — if it ever will be — residents will continue to cringe every time they open a utility bill from Con Ed.
