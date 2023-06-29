In his quest to find topics of interest and unearth things many of us didn’t know happened locally, Scarsdale local library historian Dan Glauber digs deep into the archives, often in The Scarsdale Inquirer, which has been the village’s top news source since 1901. In looking for a Pride Month exhibit for June, Glauber found that the 1990s marked the first major discussion of gay issues.
“I decided this [exhibit] would be a good way to give people a look at how it was being talked about in the community during the decade of the 1990s when I was in middle school and high school,” Glauber said. “It was interesting to look back on.”
Glauber, who said he considers himself an “ally” [the term has been adopted specifically to a person supporting a marginalized group], remembers growing up when phrases like, “You’re so gay” and “faggot” were “rampant” and used negatively. “I did theater and that kind of thing and I found myself getting very defensive about it,” he recalled.
In particular, a three-part series by then-Inquirer reporter Louise Wollman from 1996 is the cornerstone of Glauber’s latest exhibit in the local history room at the Scarsdale Public Library on Olmsted Road.
Wollman interviewed parents of students who came out as homosexual, students who came out, and professionals who work with those seeking help, looking at the impact on families and individuals and things that were happening at Scarsdale High School at that time.
Wollman, who lived in White Plains at the time, went to journalism school at age 50 and spent six or seven years as a reporter for the Inquirer. She wrote the police report and feature stories. As time went on, she was given “a lot of leeway” as far as her story choices.
“I really had a great opportunity to write features,” Wollman told the Inquirer this week. “I was writing the police report and a lot of my stories came out of the police report. I don’t think [the series] did, but the one that did was a three-part series on spousal abuse, battered women, which is what they were called at the time.”
Then-editor Linda Leavitt said she thinks Wollman’s award-winning series on domestic violence sparked the series on gay students.
“Louise is very liberal, very active, still is, in promoting voting rights and supporting Democrats everywhere,” Leavitt said. “She always liked to tackle issues and to expose them to the extent that she could.”
Prior to becoming a journalist, Wollman had studied political science. She had worked for an interior design company that manufactured Lucite furniture and many of the company’s customers were gay men and women, she said.
“Going through the ’80s and knowing the pain they suffered coming out to their parents and the pain they suffered in life … this was something that was always on my mind, about people who are marginalized [seeking] to find each other, find solace and heal,” Wollman said. “It was very meaningful for me to do this and I think it got a very big reception.”
The challenge with the series was getting residents to agree to interviews.
“Most people didn’t want to be identified except for the social service positions,” Wollman said. “But that didn’t matter. They were still grieving and they had suffered so with their kids and their own feelings of their acceptance of their kids that they were able to talk and be validated. In those days, especially in towns like Scarsdale, it was just not a time when people were at ease coming out or speaking about abuse.”
After leaving the Inquirer, Wollman worked for a year at My Sisters’ Place, a victims’ assistance organization in White Plains, talking to doctors “to get them to understand their patients could be suffering from abuse and they weren’t able to communicate with them.”
Wollman is proud of her series and hopes it helped improve the world.
“Look at where we’ve come now,” she said. “It’s astonishing. I live in Greenwich Village on 5th Avenue and Pride parades went on endlessly. Just to see the difference in the climate in New York, certainly, and probably in Westchester, too, things are so dramatically different … I think we’ve come a long way despite the Supreme Court and I’m glad to have participated in that.”
The initial articles in the exhibit are from 1993. The first is by Sydney Stern, who wrote a column about a 1993 gay rights March on Washington and organizations like Act Up and PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).
The second article was by then-student Jacob Appel, a Scarsdale resident who freelanced for the Inquirer and wrote about the March on Washington from the perspective of the high school’s Women’s Issues Club — the Straight and Gay Alliance (SAGA) wasn’t founded until 1996 — which returned and started a poster campaign “on behalf of gay and lesbian rights.” Permission to allow the posters to go up was initially denied by then-assistant principal Michael McDermott because the “controversy” and “potential for disruption of the educational process warranted a further investigation.” The posters were eventually permitted as long as they didn’t contain “obscenities.”
Wollman’s series followed three years later and elicited some letters of disapproval. Railing against the “ultra-liberal media,” 45-year subscriber D. Karl Malkames referred to the article’s inclusion of “abnormal people” and “foul expression” used by one of the unnamed sources who was referred to as “John” in the article.
Jim Fitzgerald simply wrote, “I strongly feel that your recent articles relating to homosexuality should not be in The Scarsdale Inquirer.”
In 1999, Leavitt and then-reporter Ilene Nechamkin teamed up to write an article called “Clergy’s dilemma — to bless or not to bless homosexual unions,” in which they interviewed priests and rabbis on the topic.
In the spring of 1999 Helen Fitzgerald wrote a pair of letters following a Parent Teacher Council (PTC) program called “Breaking Through the Wall of Silence: A Conversation About Sexual Orientation.” In her first letter she wrote that she was cut off during her comments and wanted to share her thoughts with the community about how she and her husband address these matters with their kids. The closing of those comments were, “We explain there is a distinction between being homosexual and doing homosexual genital acts. Homosexual genital acts are wrong because they are a misuse of sexuality — they do not fulfill the twofold purpose of sex,” which she had previously written was “to unify a husband and wife who have made a permanent commitment in marriage and to have children.”
In a follow-up letter she called the PTC program an “indoctrination” and her letter was very much in line with those today who argue that children are being “groomed” into being LGBTQIA+ and that this is a lifestyle choice, not biological.
The content of the Pride exhibit is available at the library on letter paper and in a smaller pamphlet. In the presentation and the pamphlet there is a summary paragraph Glauber wrote to “end on a positive note to reflect on how things have changed since the ’90s and how things were changing even back then”:
“In March of 1999 the PT Council held a program ‘Breaking Through the Wall of Silence: A Conversation About Sexual Orientation.’ Resident Helen Fitzgerald did not approve of the ‘homosexual activist agenda.’ Since 1999, this country had seen many victories for LGBTQ+ rights. Gay marriage has been established as a constitutional right by the Supreme Court. Now the rights of trans and nonbinary people are on the front lines of the national debate. While the pushback may seem disheartening, reflecting on the gains made since the turn of the century demonstrates that change is possible.”
The Pride exhibit will be up through the end of July and is also available online (https://bit.ly/46sgS8W). An exhibit about the history of July 4 celebrations in Scarsdale is up next.
