After presenting results from the 2021 Pride Survey on substance use amongst Scarsdale High School students to the community in November, Assistant Principal Dr. Chris Griffin broke the results down once again last week, but added comparisons to the 2014 and 2017 surveys at a virtual meeting hosted by the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force (DATF).
Griffin said the survey is “helpful to know what the experience of students” is and to “identify areas concerning our student body” in order to plan “prevention efforts” and “raise awareness.” The survey, which was anonymous and optional for students, was administrated March 25 and 26, 2021, during classes. Seventy-five percent of the high school students participated, 1,140 in total (307 freshmen, 290 sophomores, 289 juniors, 254 seniors). Griffin called it “a relatively good sample size.”
The survey asked students about their previous 30-day usage for alcohol, marijuana, cigarettes, e-cigarettes and prescription drugs (with the goal of getting high), in addition to when and where they use each, along with their perception of risk, as well as how they believe their peers and parents perceive risk.
The Inquirer reported the initial release of data in November 2021: https://bit.ly/3rZ6guO.
Looking at past 30-day use for alcohol, 2021’s 37.9% is higher than 2014’s 33.6%, but down from 39.7% in 2017. The same is true for marijuana (16.4% to 20.3% to 17.9%). Cigarette usage has trended down from 3.5% to 3.4% to 2.4%. Last year was the first time e-cigarette use was surveyed — and came in at 13.1% — as it was just becoming popular in the late 2010s. Prescription drugs have been low at 1.6%, 2.0% and 1.6%.
Alcohol usage, when broken down by survey year and grade level, had some revealing data. In 2014, 9.6% of freshmen reported drinking. That number jumped to 22.8% in 2017 and is at 19.7% in 2021. For sophomores it went from 30.6% to 43.3% to 36.2%, while climbing for juniors from 41.9% to 44.2% to 45.5%. For seniors the number has dropped quite a bit from 59.9% in 2014 to 51.9% in 2017 and 53.2% in 2021.
Marijuana usage is down for freshmen and seniors from 2014, but up for sophomore and juniors. “The good news is [in] 2021 we do see decreased usage from 2017 and even 2014 for 12th graders,” Griffin said. “But still the number is very concerning that nearly 29% of our 12th graders report having used marijuana in the last 30 days.”
Griffin said that looking at the number of students not engaging in substance abuse is a positive. “That said, the numbers of 38% for alcohol and 18% for marijuana are concerning, so efforts relative to prevention education and information needs to be centered around these two substances,” he said. “You can also look at e-cigarettes and see that 13% used it, so we need to be thinking very carefully about how we support students around the use of these electronic devices.”
He called the data on perception of risk “very telling.” Perception of risk generally declines substantially from freshman year to senior year. For alcohol overall moderate or great risk is seen at 75%, but it’s only 51% for marijuana. “Clearly education and programming in the area of marijuana and alcohol is critical,” Griffin said.
The perceived risk around cigarettes at 97% was “a really strong number, Griffin said, adding, “We want to reinforce that and maintain it, but that shows you how advocacy, education and programming can really help.”
Based on the data, Griffin suggested that educating parents about the harmful effects of marijuana would be appropriate as perception of parent disapproval is at 80%.
Griffin said perception of friends’ disapproval is important as students often engage in these activities together. Alcohol disapproval is at 74%, while marijuana is only at 44%.
Perception of availability sees alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and prescription drugs being tougher to get, when comparing 2014 to 2021.
Most usage is being done on the weekends at students’ houses.
Lisa Tomeny, the DATF community coalition coordinator, said substance usage, especially at a young age, is particularly harmful to adolescent brains, which are still developing into their 20s.
“We know that the brain is continuing to develop here and that the more you interfere with the development, the higher the likelihood that you will develop a disorder,” she said, adding, “So age does matter.”
Tomeny said the DATF wants to “load up on as many protective factors as possible” in order to keep the risk factors to a minimum.
“We have great academic performance,” she said. “Strong ties to the school are a protective factor that has been proven to correlate with less use. We have strong participation in activities, whether it’s sports or clubs and extracurriculars. Our students generally feel safe in school and they are attending school. We, for the most part, don’t have very many disciplinary problems. So these are all extremely strong protective factors.”
Tomeny said the survey does show “a lot of good news” when majorities — sometime overwhelming — are not using many substances and perceive risk in that usage.
“We want to celebrate the healthy choices that they make, and while also supporting the ones in the yellow area [the risky behavior section of the charts] ... so that we can help them make better decisions,” Tomeny said.
With cannabis being legalized in New York State last year for use by those age 21 and over, Tomeny sees “some challenges” ahead.
“We saw use increasing sharply, especially as they get older,” she said. “[Marijuana] is the only substance with a noticeable decrease in parental disapproval, so we have some work to do in that area. Obviously, among their peers, just getting some education and information out there so that students really do understand what the harms can be.”
Griffin said the district has a lot of resources and curriculum-based programming to support students in making healthy decisions in both middle school and high school.
“We look to bring in programming, assemblies and speakers to try to address these issues, so that’s done through the school,” he said. “We also have professionals in the building like our youth outreach workers and school counselors and psychologists. We’re here to support students who are having issues with substance abuse. We have a robust club and sports and extracurricular program and our participation rates are very, very high. We have a strict and tight code of conduct that prohibits the use of substance during the school day that we follow very carefully.”
Tomeny said the next Pride survey will be administered in 2023 and could include eighth graders as well for the first time.
