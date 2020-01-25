If Scarsdale Village is the heart of our town, then Boniface Circle is the heart of the village green, an oasis cradled between Chase Park and Harwood Court. It is here where locals gather each winter to light the soaring blue spruce that serves as Scarsdale’s holiday tree. Here too, residents sometimes pause respectfully at the World War II memorial, or rest briefly on the benches.
Yet this space is also underutilized, often standing empty even in fine weather. This has led the experts at the Scarsdale Forum Downtown Revitalization Committee to ask one another: What if Boniface Circle became a destination not just for ceremonial gatherings, but casual ones as well? Could a new layout — one offering more seating and better landscaping, lighting and security — revitalize the circle and infuse the village with fresh energy?
On Jan. 20, the committee released its latest report, one that attempts to address these questions. The paper, which has not yet been submitted to Forum members for their approval, recommends improvements to Boniface Circle, aimed at enhancing both its appearance and its utilization.
The initial phase of the project would entail modifying the landscape and improving safety. Boniface Circle’s perimeter hedges, for instance, might be replaced with native shrubbery that can be kept at a lower height, while certain other trees might be trimmed or removed. The beloved blue spruce “holiday tree” (which, the report points out, is overgrown and visibly hosts pests and fungus) could be taken down, and alternative concepts for the holiday event considered.
New components would be added to the circle. The proposal calls for installing enhanced lighting, along with security barriers to prevent the intrusion of cars on the space. In addition, movable café-style chairs and tables would be placed on-site, meant for yearlong use by the public. The cost for this first phase is estimated to be at least $20,000, with the barriers comprising most of the expense.
Subsequent phases of the project would center on other enhancements to the landscape and hardscape. The World War II memorial, which is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, could be relocated to the American Legion Memorial Garden on Mamaroneck Road, where other village war memorials are housed. Subsequently, Boniface Circle would be leveled to street grade, and the sunken area repurposed. “We were thinking of putting seating all around a fountain, and maybe memorial plaques from veterans around the fountain,” said Susan Douglass, chair of the revitalization committee.
While these proposed changes may be news to many Scarsdalians, they’ve been contemplated by the committee for years. “We started thinking about Boniface in 2015, and we wrote a report that included some specific proposed changes in October of 2017,” explained Douglass. “At the time, we talked about reimagining Boniface Circle as a wonderful hub of the village, where there would be people sitting and talking, having a snack, with cafés and wine bars, and perhaps Sunday brunch with students from Hoff-Barthelson [Music School] performing.” At the time, however, “I guess there were other priorities and projects,” she said.
Ultimately, the initiative was restarted with the interest of committee member Elizabeth Bush, as an independent project for an architecture degree she is pursuing at Columbia University. “She mapped out a revised version of Boniface Circle with special attention to the trees and plantings, and drawing on the successful small parks in New York City, such as Bryant Park,” said Douglass. “She presented this project to the Friends of the Scarsdale Parks, the village board, and to our Downtown Revitalization Committee.” The Forum now hopes for support from village residents, merchants, landlords, government and other stakeholders.
The Inquirer spoke with several people around the village this week to gauge their reactions to the committee’s proposal for Boniface Circle. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Hamilton Road resident Mary Shapiro. “Right now, it’s mostly a walk-through space. Anything that brings people into the community is good, but they should still leave room for performance art.”
May Cowan of Post Road was likewise enthusiastic. “I think it’s wonderful, because our town needs more gathering places. There aren’t that many of them, certainly not in the village,” she observed. “People just need a place, and shouldhave a place, to sit outside with a cup of coffee or an ice cream cone. The more places people can just hang out in our community, the better.” While Cowan said she was unsure if the changes would make her likely to shop at village stores more often, “I would imagine it would impact how long I stay when I’m there,” she said, adding that she wasn’t worried that the changes would impact the village’s iconic appearance.
Other Scarsdalians, however, may need some more convincing. “It would be great if they could find a way to keep the memorial and also put in seating,” said Martin Smajlaj, gazing at Boniface Circle as he spoke.
A couple out strolling by Bronx River Books disagreed somewhat about Boniface Circle. “I kind of love the way it is,” said Gabriella Lequerique. “But it’s not very well utilized,” countered Juantxo Royo. “Don’t take down the tree!” he pleaded, referring to the blue spruce. “I wonder if they can leave it and maybe put in some of their other changes.”
Notwithstanding some lingering concerns like these, “we’re seeing a groundswell of community support already,” Douglass said. “And then of course, there’s the issue of funding, and there are other priorities, such as the streets that need repaving. But that’s where the incremental approach comes in. We can do what we can each year and eventually hope to complete the project, and have it looking beautiful and usable for the community, with a vibrant scene of shoppers and residents enjoying the space, seeing their friends, and hanging out and doing some dining and shopping, and the village being a destination. That’s our mission, making the village a destination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.