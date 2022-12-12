Paulin and Pyne photo

Assembly Member Amy Paulin and ECC president Dylan Pyne discuss concerns about illegal sales of cannabis and restrictions needed for the sale of related paraphernalia.

 Contributed Photo

Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) has filed legislation she authored that fights the illegal sale of marijuana and marijuana-related products. The bill would increase fines for any business selling cannabis without a license; the penalty would be not less than $2,500 for the first violation, $5,000 for a second violation, and the potential seizure of the business on a third violation. The current fine for such violations is $250. 

Paulin’s bill would also add language to New York State penal law to clarify that unlicensed cannabis retailers are subject to current laws relating to the illegal sale of cannabis. According to a press release Paulin issued Dec. 1, current ambiguity in the law has in some instances impeded police crackdowns on illegal sales at shops, which has allowed them to continue illicitly selling.

