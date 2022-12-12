Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) has filed legislation she authored that fights the illegal sale of marijuana and marijuana-related products. The bill would increase fines for any business selling cannabis without a license; the penalty would be not less than $2,500 for the first violation, $5,000 for a second violation, and the potential seizure of the business on a third violation. The current fine for such violations is $250.
Paulin’s bill would also add language to New York State penal law to clarify that unlicensed cannabis retailers are subject to current laws relating to the illegal sale of cannabis. According to a press release Paulin issued Dec. 1, current ambiguity in the law has in some instances impeded police crackdowns on illegal sales at shops, which has allowed them to continue illicitly selling.
New York State legalized adult-use cannabis more than a year ago with the passage of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), and the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently issued the state’s first retail recreational cannabis licenses — none have been issued in Westchester — however many communities across the state already have businesses selling cannabis. These sellers are unlicensed and the product they sell is untaxed, unregulated and delegitimizes the legal adult-use cannabis industry that the MRTA established, according to the press release.
Further, unlicensed retailers pose a hazard to public health as the products they sell do not undergo the state’s growing, processing and testing requirements. As a result, unknowing consumers run the risk of purchasing contaminated and harmful products.
The adult-use cannabis industry is expected to generate more than 20,000 new jobs and a $4.2 billion market by 2027 in New York State, which may be undermined if the illegal market continues to thrive.
“Individuals applying for the appropriate licensure and complying with the law are at an immense disadvantage when other individuals are evading licensing fees, product regulations and rules set out by the OCM,” Paulin stated in the press release. “To ensure the legitimacy of the adult-use cannabis industry, we must penalize bad actors in the same manner as we do for other legitimate industries in our state who operate without a required license. We impose escalating penalties for regulated industries in New York State such as tobacco retailers and nail salons. The same rules should apply to businesses selling cannabis without a license. Unlicensed retailers who are selling cannabis products should understand that they will be subject to hefty fines and may jeopardize their entire business if they persist in illegal sales of cannabis.”
The Edgemont Community Council (ECC) has been working with the town of Greenburgh to craft a local law to address concerns about the proximity of smoke shops or convenience stores to schools and parks in Edgemont. ECC president Dylan Pyne, as quoted in the Dec. 1 press release, said: “The current proliferation of illegal marijuana sales is more than just a nuisance … It threatens the health, safety and well-being of children in our communities. Under the State law adopted last year, licensed sales of cannabis products are not allowed near schools for obvious reasons — but that’s exactly what is happening right now by unlicensed smoke shops and convenience stores. These unlicensed stores make no secret as to who their target market is, placing merchandise, such as backpacks and cartoon-character themed paraphernalia, which appeal to children, in their store windows and then offer ‘under the table’ cannabis products which would be most appealing to children in the form of candies and gummies. I applaud Assembly member Paulin for taking this step and proposing a bill that will help crack down on this dangerous situation happening in our community and across the state.”
California has struggled with illegal cannabis sales since the state legalized recreational marijuana six years ago. Illegal sales in California have far outpaced the regulated market, and many legal operators have closed as a result. “New York needs to act now to shut down illegal sales before we suffer the same fate as California,” said Paulin in the press release. “We need to support legal marijuana sales before illegal sales take over. If that happens we run the risk of a continuance of what is happening right now where we see illegal sales near schools, marijuana products illegally showcased in windowfronts, and products being sold without safety standards — all to the detriment of our local communities and New York State.”
Linda Richter, Ph.D., vice president of prevention research and analysis at Partnership to End Addiction, shared her views through Paulin’s office, saying, “Research on risks to young people of using marijuana highlights how important it is for states to carefully balance efforts to liberalize drug laws for economic and social justice purposes with the need to protect minors from being exposed to, accessing, and using the drug. The shops in our communities that illegally sell marijuana products are well known to young people. The shops are incentivized to violate the current law knowing that the profits from selling marijuana illegally surpass any fines they might face. We need to protect young people by restricting any sales that are not in accordance with New York State laws and regulations, and I commend Assembly Member Paulin for putting forth a bill that will turn the economic tide against these sellers who are breaking the law.”
The Greenburgh police have been cracking down on some of these shops through sting operations, which require a lot of resources. “The police departments can’t necessarily babysit these stores every single day,” Pyne said in an interview with the Inquirer Dec. 5.
“If someone were to sell marijuana on the street corner, the law is clear that that’s illegal. But there’s ambiguity on if a business is selling illegal marijuana, if that’s illegal, and more importantly, who is responsible for that? Is it the business? Is it the person at the register? There’s some lack of clarity that made it difficult for the police to actually hold responsible the people who should be held responsible.”
The Greenburgh Town Board Dec. 14 is expected to finalize a zoning plan for the location of cannabis shops in the zone in North Greenburgh, near Westchester Skating Academy.
The board also is considering a law that the ECC has been working on with the town that restricts sales and advertising of certain items within certain proximities of schools and parks. The proposal is to prohibit sales within 750 feet of schools and parks, and ban advertising and display of such products within 1,500 feet from schools and parks.
“That law actually doesn’t address the illegal sale of marijuana at all. And that’s why Amy’s bill is important [to] attack this from another direction,” Pyne said. “What the town law will do, which we’ve worked with them on, is restricting the sale of the items that accompany illegal marijuana sales, but not actually the marijuana itself. So if you’re looking to purchase illegal marijuana, you’re also going to need the paraphernalia that goes with it. And that’s what the [proposed] Greenburgh law restricts.”
— With reporting by Valerie Abrahams
