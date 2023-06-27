A decade ago, The Scarsdale Inquirer introduced readers to 81-year-old Greenacres resident Dr. Theodore Jacobs, a psychiatrist-psychoanalyst, on the occasion of his debut as a novelist. Now, 10 years later, at age 91, Jacobs has published his second novel, “The Way it Ends” (IP Books), a murder-mystery thriller that examines the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a whole new angle, drawing on the author’s insights gained through his professional experience — and not surprisingly, the book’s protagonist, Dr. Strickman, is a psychoanalyst turned amateur gumshoe.
“The Way it Ends” is an in-depth examination of the lengths to which sworn rivals — Jews and Arabs — will go in their never-ending, ultimately pointless conflict. It also examines the process of becoming radicalized and demonstrates how the human psyche can only withstand a certain amount of suffering before becoming capable of murder.
The novel, Jacobs said, asks the question: “Is it possible that a highly respected, dedicated surgeon of Palestinian origin has been so deeply affected by personal losses suffered as a result of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that he has become radicalized, has joined an Islamic militant group and has himself become a killer? Behind this question lies another, more fundamental one; to what extent will Arab and Jew go to inflict pain and suffering on one another in their endless, seemingly futile, struggle?” Jacobs began his journey in psychotherapy 55 years ago and honed his skills and deepened his understanding of the human psyche through advanced training at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute. Today, he is held in high regard as a clinical professor emeritus at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is an active member of American and International Psychoanalytic Associations as well as the New York and PANY Psychoanalytic Institutes. His influence extends beyond the classroom as he currently serves as a training and supervising analyst at both The New York Psychoanalytic Institute and The Psychoanalytic Association of New York.
Jacobs has spent nearly 60 years treating patients and dedicating his life to psychoanalysis. He has a trained eye for anxiety, trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. According to Jacobs, his “work has helped me by training me to understand patients’ motivations, conscious and unconscious, to have much experience observing individuals from all walks of life, and the ways that people interact with others.”
He has also gained insight into the “various ways people defend themselves from knowing who they are and dealing with the truth about themselves.”
“My analysis has helped me, also, to become acquainted with, and to work with, my own thoughts, feelings and motivations. Describing patients in clinical reports has helped me to depict fictional characters convincingly.”
Jacobs’ first literary accomplishment was a highly acclaimed novel exploring adolescence, “The Year of Durocher” (2013), described as “a moving, yet humorous coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of 1948 New York City.” In the realm of psychoanalysis, he has published two seminal works: “The Use of Self-Countertransference and Communication in the Analytic Situation” and “The Possible Profession: The Analytic Process of Change.”
Asked about the inspiration for his new book, Jacobs said, “I think the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the great tragedies of our time. This battle inflicts enormous suffering on people who share much in common and need to discover their brotherhood. These real-world events moved me to write my novel.”
Jacobs’ intention is to explore the idea that “the Arab and Jewish communities have much in common, that they have an entwined history and, fundamentally, seek the same goals; peace, security and opportunity for themselves and their families. They are brothers under the skin, driven apart by a failure to recognize and honor the fundamental needs of the other,” he said.
Being both a psychoanalyst and an author, Jacobs said writing a novel is not so different from writing a book on treating patients in psychoanalysis.
“In writing about my work, I try to bring patients alive, to tell their stories as I might characters in a novel. I want my readers to have a feel for their hopes, their dreams, their struggles. I tried to do the same for the characters I invented in my novel. In both cases, the task is to tell their stories in a way that conveys who they are, what they struggle with and how they seek to overcome the challenges that face them. In writing about clinical work, I disguise patients so they cannot be identified or exposed. But their stories are real. In writing fiction, I invent stories, but, hopefully, these stories convey psychological truths.”
All of which has made Jacobs an astute storyteller with profound insight into the human condition.
