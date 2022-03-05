A colorful change is coming soon to a wall near you.
On March 1 the board of trustees approved a plan for a pilot project to install murals painted by Scarsdale High School AT art students on the walls of the parking lot at DeCicco’s Family Market on East Parkway. The project is a small step forward in an ongoing effort to increase foot traffic and revitalize the village center, specifically through installations of public art.
If the pilot project gets a positive review from the community, installations might eventually adorn other properties around the village, possibly with artwork created by a broader range of artists.
A few years ago, the village collaborated with local artist Simone Kestelman, who strung giant pearls from a tree and displayed a set of painted boulders in Chase Park. A “Wing the ’Dale” student-created mural was mounted on East Parkway in May 2019 and remains a photo op favorite to this day. More recently, the village arranged with high school art students to decorate planters that were set up around the Dine the ’Dale tent on Spencer Place. Other outdoor installations of public art can be viewed at Scarsdale Public Library on Olmsted Road.
The new mural project will be based on a two-page lease agreement between property owners and the village, drawn up to indemnify the village while allowing local property owners permission to install artwork on their buildings. Property owners will be responsible for the upkeep and repair or removal of the installations.
Mayor Jane Veron said the pilot project is “an opportunity to display the students’ creativity and to see the community desire to see public art and then to measure response … The goal is to enable us to do this, to see the response, and then to make a determination going forward how public art fits in the village center.”
“This is a really nice way to showcase creativity but also to build community,” she said.
Village Attorney Daniel Pozin said in determining how public art installations would work under a local law, the decision was to draw up a “very simple” generic agreement granting permission to be part of the pilot program.
“We decided we ought to give it a shot as a test pilot case to see how the public reacts and to determine what kind of criteria we want to establish for this going forward — if, in fact, we want to go forward with it,” he said.
The village will facilitate permission for two properties to get the program rolling. The preliminary plan is to have two sets of removable marine-grade plywood panels of art installed for a one-year term; one likely would be next to the Wing the ’Dale mural and the other in DeCicco’s parking lot. Eventually, Pozin said, the village could establish criteria for making it a local law if the community wanted it to be expanded into other areas of the village.
Trustee Lena Crandall weighed in on the proposal, saying, “I think this is a great first step. Public art is fun; it will bring people into our village center. Beauty of course is in the eye of the beholder so I think it’s great that the installation will be removable.”
She recommended getting feedback from the community before any installation is created. “Even though the intentions of the artist might be good, someone might interpret it in a way that is unanticipated,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest also supported the proposal, noting the village has seen other successful pilots, which is a “really prudent way to proceed.” He also favored getting feedback from the community.
Trustee Karen Brew agreed it’s a “great solution to do it as a temporary and pilot program.” She brought up the issue of First Amendment rights, and asked whether the owner of the building would have any say over what kind of art is displayed, to which Veron replied the determination would be made by the property owner, not the village.
“Owners of private property can choose or not choose to affix the mural,” she said.
Trustee Randall Whitestone supported the “pilot nature of the agreement” and the fact that the village will have no involvement in the content.
“Hopefully it enriches the life of the downtown,” he said.
As part of continued revitalization in Scarsdale’s downtown, a consortium of civic groups, including the Scarsdale Improvement Corp., Scarsdale Rotary Club, the Downtown Revitalization Committee of the Scarsdale Forum, issued a Request for Proposal (RPF) in February 2021 calling for a professional mural artist to create a vibrant mural on a side wall at 57 Spencer Place, a building owned by Scarsdale Improvement Corp. According to the RFP, the theme was to be “Gratitude and Service” and completed by June 2021, with a stipend of $18,000 to cover the artist’s fee and project expenses. The RFP received 28 submissions from artists both local and from as far away as Hawaii. For a variety of reasons, including complications dealing with the USPS (the mural would face the back of the post office building and its loading-dock alley), the project didn’t come to fruition.
But at the same time, the consortium had invited community members to submit their ideas on the theme to inspire the final mural design. About 60 community members, from school children to village employees to essential workers and other residents, submitted original creative works, which were displayed in shop windows in Scarsdale Village during June 2021.
Although the initial plan didn’t work out, Rotary board member Eugenie Rosenthal said the group is grateful for the village’s taking the effort in a new direction to “produce something really wonderful.”
Amy Nadasdi of the Scarsdale Arts Advisory Council said the Wing the ’Dale and planter projects are examples of how SHS art students are “an endless supply of talent to our village.”
“We should be so proud of what our students are able to produce,” she said, adding, “We have a great pipeline to talent for future projects” that will inspire a sense of community.
Longtime Scarsdale resident Dr. Elizabeth Frost, also a member of the Rotary Club board, said, “If we can move forward with something like this, it can only be vibrant for the village” and she would like to see more art displayed in Scarsdale because “it’s not just art, it’s art that goes along with philosophy” and that can play a vital role in the village of Scarsdale.
