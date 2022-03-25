The Scarsdale Planning Board heard two similar applications for lights — one for lighting the three final paddle tennis courts at Fox Meadow Tennis Club, the other for the Scarsdale Little League’s plan to donate funds to install lights at Crossway Field 1 — and the reaction to both from the impacted neighborhoods was overwhelmingly NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) on Wednesday, March 23.
The biggest difference was, however, that the planning board heard the Fox Meadow Tennis Club application as a regular item, while the Little League project was referred by the village board for the purpose of getting a recommendation about the proposal.
After two hours of presentation, public comment — what amounted to an impromptu public hearing — and questions and answers on the Little League plan, the planning board members decided they would answer the village board’s questions to the best of their ability and give a list of topics the village needs to explore. The planning board opted not to opine as the four members present did not feel comfortable doing so because, had it been a normal application before them, it also would have been adjourned to the following meeting in search of more concrete details, just as they did with the Fox Meadow Tennis Club item.
The planning board aimed to push out a letter to the trustees by Thursday, March 24, to get onto the agenda for the next trustee work session on Tuesday, March 29, since Little League representative Steve Pass said the league wants to use the April/May spring season to fundraise the second half of the $470,000 total funds, but will not proceed without an OK from the village. The goal is to install the lights over the summer for use in the fall season, which might be a big ask as the village board could opt to take its time in studying both sides of the issue.
One major point the village needs to explore is the claim of West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association (WQRNA) members that back in 2005, when Crossway 3 was turned into a dedicated Little League Field, a deal was struck that no lights would be permitted at any field at Crossway, which features three baseball fields, with the Crossway 1 and 2 outfields also being used for football and other field sports.
Village staff present at the planning board meeting said they could not find anything on record, but would look further into that matter because they were unaware of any official resolution passed by the village that stipulated no lights. That may have been a wish of the WQRNA, or even just a stipulation for Crossway 3 alone, but that remains to be seen.
Pass went over some of the details he’d presented to the board of trustees a week earlier (see Inquirier news report at https://bit.ly/3NkrqO8) and he had MUSCO Lighting’s David Kulis present information and answer questions. MUSCO is the same company that installed the lights at Butler Field at Scarsdale High School in 2020.
Pass noted that compared to the amount of lights at Butler Field and the amount of light coming from the lights there, Crossway would feature 37% less light since baseball doesn’t require as much as a football/lacrosse/soccer/field hockey field. Pass also said a Little League game would lead to less noise — there is no sound system at Crossway and there are fewer participants involved in a youth baseball game compared to varsity athletics — and less traffic, too.
Kulis confirmed that one of the sets of lights would be facing upward to allow outfielders to see a fly ball at night. When asked about shutting the lights off, Kulis said a control system similar to Butler would turn the lights off at a set time after usage.
Pass said he contacted Scarsdale High School athletic director Ray Pappalardi, who said there have been no complaints about the Butler lights as the district has stuck to its usage agreement with the community.
Kulis said his company often installs lights within 100 feet of houses and the lights are so advanced and shielded that it looks like they’re “miles away” to the neighbors.
Planning board member Deb Pekarek asked what the 25-year maintenance program from MUSCO covers and what happens after that expires. Kulis said it covers parts, labor and control communications during the warranty period, and that the lights provide 100,000 hours of undiminished light, which would last well beyond the 25 years for Scarsdale. Kulis said it does not cover acts of God or vandalism. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Brian Gray said he was “not prepared” to answer what the village would do about any extra expenses for repairs, another issue for the trustees to determine and consider.
Following public comment, and in response to WQRNA’s petition with nearly 100 signatures, Pass noted Little League had yet to submit a petition with “hundreds” of signatures to the village and would do so immediately.
Little League president Jeff Mead said there is a field crisis in Scarsdale as he was recently unable to help soccer and softball with field issues and he noted that the Little League had to cut off registration to one age group due to a lack of fields.
“Yes, baseball is cool and fun at night, but there is also a need for it,” he said. “Adding the fields at night for two hours a day or whatever we are talking about is like adding another field. It’s the only way to add fields here.”
Public comment
During community comment, Gerald Antell, who co-chaired the WQRNA Crossway Lights Committee, sent the village a petition with nearly 100 residents who were opposed to the lights, calling the area “already overwhelmed” with sports activity, including baseball, football, lacrosse, tennis, bocce, golf and horseback riding, plus a playground and parking lots.
“More sports activity already takes place in this area than anywhere else in Scarsdale,” Antell said. “This lighting project proposes to add even more. More noise, more people, more traffic, more trash and now lights.”
Antell wondered if they were “magic lights” that no one could see, saying that they would be “absolutely very visible” in the sky, just like the ones at Butler Field, whether turned on or off. He said the neighborhood is worried about additional noise, people, traffic and trash for an extra 88 nights per year.
Antell said he expects families to stick around long past the 9 or 9:30 p.m. cutoff times. He called the whole thing “outrageous” and “obnoxious” in an area that is already “saturated” with athletics. “We implore the planning board and village trustees … to abandon this unfair proposal,” he said.
Lori Garfunkel, who lives behind the tennis courts/comfort station/parking lot at Crossway said she and her husband Alan were co-chairs of the committee that negotiated with Little League and the village when Crossway 3 was upgraded to include a fence, dugouts, scoreboard and flag pole. Part of the agreement, she said, was no lights at Crossway. She said that was “still binding,” adding, “Even one game under the lights is too much.”
“Scarsdale residents have a right to quiet enjoyment,” she said. “We who live near Crossway Field have already given up many of those rights.”
Irin Israel attended a WQRNA lights meeting with an “open mind” and signed the petition against the project because it changes the “look and feel” with the poles towering over the trees all year. He suggested the planning board visit the Garfunkels’ house to see how disturbing the view is and would be.
Michelle Castiello, who lives in the neighborhood, as do her parents, worried about more noise, trash and obstruction of views, in addition to kids chasing foul balls on Mamaroneck Road.
Past WQRNA president Jonathan Lerner said the lights and noise don’t really impact him, but he understands that it’s a problem for others. He had safety concern issues with spectators and foul balls in the dark. He noted that when Westchester County wanted to put up lights for a night driving range at Saxon Woods the village supported residents in opposing the plan. He said people want to be outside enjoying their yards in the evenings. “It has good intentions, but is just a bad idea,” he said.
Andrew Casden said it would start with baseball lights, then grow to include football, then tennis, the pool, and lacrosse. He doesn’t want to “destroy the beautiful environment” in the area.
Paul Friedman’s yard borders Winston Field and he said he loves the “sound of kids playing,” but noted lights, like in the case of Fox Meadow Tennis Club, start small and get “larger and larger.” He said the lack of field argument is anecdotal, not “factual.” He wondered where the 88 games were coming from and said being “fun” was not a reason to add lights.
Kaare Weber’s property borders the Garfunkels and he said there are safety issues with the entire Crossway complex when it comes to the actual field at Crossway 2, and walkers in direct line of balls. He said safety should be the top concern. He also said double parking is an issue, as is people turning around in neighborhood driveways. He also called lights “intrusive.”
WQRNA president Sarah Bell invited planning board members to tour the neighborhood to understand the situation better.
Claire Paquin lives three houses from Butler Field and said many of her neighbors on Carstensen and Wayside initially opposed the lights there. She said she supported them and the only complaints have been about noise from the soon-to-be-replaced speaker system. She said the village doesn’t have enough lights or turf fields. “We actually, I think, should be very grateful to Scarsdale Little League for their donation and their ability to maintain it …” Paquin said.
John Schmerin lives less than 1,000 feet from Butler Field — he called it “a non-issue” — and said the village fields are “woefully inadequate” compared to neighboring towns.
Michael Stein also said Butler turned out to be a positive, as did Andy Grasheim.
Kate Conlan, who was the Butler Lights fundraising co-chair, said the village should do what’s best for the community “as a whole,” noting Scarsdale is “behind the times with fields and complexes.” While millions of dollars would need to be spent on a new field — assuming land were available — Conlan said the Little League donation helps alleviate the field situation.
Conlan also noted the light poles are “not an eyesore,” instead becoming as commonplace as stop signs, fire hydrants and telephone poles. “They quickly become part of the scenery, as part of our invisible infrastructure in our modern society,” she said.
Erica Besikof “strongly supports” the project, noting that her son loves playing in opposing towns that have lights, while also saying Scarsdale has a “serious lack of fields.” Her husband Dan said he didn’t want to hear “sob stories” from people who moved to that area and don’t like the use of the “fantastic facilities.”
Josh Lamberg said he “understands” the concerns of those who live in the area, but said the “one-time investment” covered by the Little League and its donors is worth it. He said he also lives close to Butler and that there are no issues there.
Jason Yellin, a Little League coach, supports the plan and called sports a “critical part of the community.” Fellow coach David Glattstein said it’s great to get kids outside and off their phones more often.
Jon Lemle grew up in Scarsdale and is now back to raise his three children. He lives “relatively close” to the high school and sees “no impact” from the lights.
“As a community I think we should be supportive of creating greater opportunities for our children to play sports and be outside in a healthy and meaningful way,” he said. “This is especially amplified due to COVID, the isolation many endured and the overreliance on electronics. I would hope our community would care more about the collective good of the children and their mental and physical health. I’m disappointed that there are some that are not supportive of our children having expanded access to playing sports. The idea that playing sports at night is being vilified like it’s some type of noxious use almost feels dystopian to me.”
(1) comment
1. This is a structure and should have to go before the BAR. If a homeowner wanted to install 80 ft antenna or make a house 1 foot higher than allowed he would need a variance and approval. If you want to install a pool or anything you need to send certified letters to the neighbors. No difference here. Everyone in proximity should receive a certified letter from the LL or BAR asking for comments.
2. Everyone who spoke in favor did not live anywhere near the field and many commented that the lights at Butler do not impact the neighbors.. Butler field is only on 15 nights a year, the Crossway lights will be on a minimum of 88 and probably more.
3. Some in favour commented that other towns have lights. This is not a competition to have the best fields with lights. In addition in many other towns the lights are not in close proximity to the residential neighbourhoods.
4. If the agreement with the LL and Town in the Garfunkel letter is not followed then the Town looses all credibility with any future agreements with the residents.
5. The town will own these lights. They will determine who uses or does not use them. Some of the other local organizations (like Youth Football ) or Rec sponsored programs (like Adult Softball) will also ask for use of the field.
6. What will stop the other programs mentioned above to also “donate lights”? Why not put them on the tennis courts?
7. One comment by a resident in favour was totally inappropriate and I am paraphrasing: “if the fields are a nuisance you should not have bought a home there, the fields and pool were there before you bought your home”. In fact many of us bought because of the fields, tennis courts and pools. We are thrilled so many residents get to use these facilities. We just don’t want lights on them.
We have no neon lights in Scarsdale and a strict building codes for a reason: to keep the beauty and tranquility of our town the way it is. The drive down Mamaroneck Rd with the fields on both side is beautiful, we should preserve it at all costs.
