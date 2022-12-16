The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees held a public hearing Dec. 13 to discuss potential changes to definitions for impervious surfaces as they relate to lot coverage limits on properties in the village.
Existing law doesn’t take into account the underlying soil type when determining what counts as a pervious or impervious surface. The proposed change will make it so that more pervious materials like gravel are exempt from limits on lot coverage depending on soil type — a porous material that absorbs a good deal of water would be considered pervious and exempt from lot coverage restrictions.
The soil classifications are taken from the USDA’s soil survey, which runs from porous Class A to nearly impermeable Class D.
The matter was being discussed by the board of trustees in light of drainage issues present in Scarsdale that became especially problematic after Tropical Storm Ida, according to a summary given by the village attorney’s office Dec. 13.
“The intention with tying the impervious surface definition to the soil class is to essentially make gravel the most impervious pervious surface, for lack of a better way to put it,” village planner Greg Cutler told the board, “so that kind of matches the standard we’ve been using in practice because it’s hard to know the runoff curve for every single material.”
According to a staff report from the village planner’s office: “The goal is to allow gravel as the least pervious surface eligible to be exempt from lot coverage. This will eliminate the loophole of impervious pavement with drainage ditches on either side being considered permeable, and not included in lot coverage. Permeable pavers and porous pavement can qualify if they meet the new standard.”
Explaining further, Cutler said: “If [gravel] meets the runoff curve it could potentially be considered permeable; if it’s on top of a good soil that flows well and it has good permeability then it could be exempt from lot coverage under the proposed local law.”
However, the proposed change to village code does not amend permeability standards for stormwater drainage purposes.
“Gravel surfaces are always considered impervious by the Stormwater Law,” according to the staff report from the village planner’s office. “Thus, stormwater systems must be designed with the assumption that gravel surfaces are not as permeable, which would necessitate a stormwater system designed to accept more water.”
Village Engineer David Goessl told the Inquirer the change wouldn’t really mean much for the average homeowner trying to add a driveway or something similar — it really only would come into play when a homeowner is trying to add something when they are already at a lot coverage limit.
“Let’s say you have a patio that’s small and if you did your zoning analysis, you’re already at the limit of lot coverage,” Goessl said as an example. “How do you go about getting a bigger patio when you’re already at your maximum lot coverage? You’d want to use a product that has a classification of being pervious.”
He described it as “leveling the playing field” for homeowners on various soil types.
“Gravel on Class D soils would count just the same as Class A soils,” he said. “It’s how that product is engineered, you want to make sure that product has the permeability to absorb.”
The trustees also held a public hearing Dec. 13 on amending code on stormwater management.
Under the proposed amendment, any portion of a residential lot that falls within zoning setback requirements will be restricted from any changes that could modify grades or result in stockpiling of dirt or soil.
The board of trustees only held public hearings on these matters; it will vote on the proposed changes at a later date.
