The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees on Dec. 13 discussed changes to village code that would amend the definition of impervious surfaces to take soil permeability into consideration.

The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees held a public hearing Dec. 13 to discuss potential changes to definitions for impervious surfaces as they relate to lot coverage limits on properties in the village.

Existing law doesn’t take into account the underlying soil type when determining what counts as a pervious or impervious surface. The proposed change will make it so that more pervious materials like gravel are exempt from limits on lot coverage depending on soil type — a porous material that absorbs a good deal of water would be considered pervious and exempt from lot coverage restrictions.

