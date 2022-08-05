Placemaking FHI 2

Rendering of a proposed esplanade to replace the tent on Spencer Place.

 FHI Studio

A Village Center Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Study is in the works as local officials look to change the village’s physical environment in ways that will benefit Scarsdale for decades to come. Residents and others interested in the project are invited to participate in a hybrid workshop Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. by Zoom or in person at Rutherford Hall, 1001 Post Road.

Consultants from Hartford-based FHI Studios, hired by the village earlier this year, will present draft planning concepts and solicit feedback from the community to help further shape and refine their recommendations.

