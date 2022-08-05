A Village Center Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Study is in the works as local officials look to change the village’s physical environment in ways that will benefit Scarsdale for decades to come. Residents and others interested in the project are invited to participate in a hybrid workshop Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. by Zoom or in person at Rutherford Hall, 1001 Post Road.
Consultants from Hartford-based FHI Studios, hired by the village earlier this year, will present draft planning concepts and solicit feedback from the community to help further shape and refine their recommendations.
In a press release Aug. 1, village officials noted: “Importantly, the concepts were developed through a series of public engagement efforts and your continued participation is critical to our success, so please take time from your busy summer schedule to attend and offer your perspective.”
People can also submit comments online at any time prior to the study concluding.
According to the press release, the study’s primary goals for the village center are to:
• increase pedestrian and cyclist safety;
• provide enhanced access for persons of all ages and abilities;
• improve traffic flow and circulation;
• activate public spaces; and
• incorporate sustainability concepts in the effort.
To access the Zoom meeting on Aug. 9, go to https://bit.ly/3PVy7XR or use meeting ID 931 8370 3358 on the Zoom app.
