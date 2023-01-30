Scarsdale Congregational Church hosts one of the more intriguing local performances each year. Tanglewood Marionettes, a Massachusetts-based traveling show, will return to Scarsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, for two performances of “The Dragon King,” a Chinese folktale.
Tanglewood Marionettes, the husband/wife duo of Peter and Ann Schaeffer, offers options for seven shows: “The Fairy Circus,” “Cinderella,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “An Arabian Adventure,” “The Dragon King,” “Perseus and Medusa” and “Sleeping Beauty,” in addition to conducting a puppet manipulation workshop.
The Schaeffers enjoy interacting with the audiences, especially the young kids.
“One of the unique things we do is we let people watch us perform from up above so they can see how the marionettes work and we always do something interactive with the audience for each of our shows,” Peter Schaeffer said. “That’s one of the fun things we get to do. And I know after the show the church serves cookies and milk.”
“The Dragon King” is the group’s newest production, created in 2008, and the “heart-warming tale” that will “thrill young and old alike” features colorful sea creatures, an “exciting adventure” and “visual splendor.”
The show features 40 different puppets, including some that are “simple rudimentary one-string puppets.” The shows feature prerecorded voicework and music, so precision is key for the Schaeffers.
“Working marionettes I always say is like playing a musical instrument — when you first start out you start off with a very basic repertoire and then you slowly add to it over time,” Peter Schaeffer said. “Some people pick it up really fast, some people take longer and once you know how to work the basic idea of marionettes it’s a lot like rehearsing for a play. You have your blocking and your lines to learn and what you need to do during the show. The hardest thing is learning how to work the instrument, and learning a show is just routine.”
According to the description of the show, “A terrible drought has overtaken the land, and all the world has turned brown and lifeless. The Dragon King is ruler of the waters, and the people are beginning to wonder why he has not brought the precious rains in such a very long time. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore, Tanglewood Marionettes’ latest production tells the tale of a wise Grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea to seek the Dragon King, and the answers to why he has forsaken the land above.”
“Dragon King” was featured at the Puppeteers of America Southeast Regional Festival and Tanglewood Marionette’s was twice awarded Citations for Excellence in the Art of Puppetry by The American Center of the Union International de la Marionette for “An Arabian Adventure” and “The Dragon King.”
The Schaeffers founded Tanglewood Marionettes in 1993. Both got their start at Bennington Puppets, where they met veteran puppeteer Stephen Hancock, who was with Tanglewood Marionettes from 1993 until his death in 2013. Hancock created many of the sets and puppets, which are still in use today.
They mostly tour the Northeast, but do venture out nationally — they were in Atlanta this week — with a focus on school assemblies. In 1997, 2001 and 2009, they were a featured performer at the Puppeteers of America National Festivals in Toledo, Tampa and Atlanta.
“Everyone when they hear I’m a puppeteer does a double-take,” Peter Schaeffer said. “But then again this is our 30th year as Tanglewood Marionettes, so it’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else at this point.”
