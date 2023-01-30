The Dragon King 2-v2.png

A scene from “The Dragon King,” which will play at Scarsdale Congregational Church on Feb. 4.

 Courtesy Tanglewood Marionettes

Scarsdale Congregational Church hosts one of the more intriguing local performances each year. Tanglewood Marionettes, a Massachusetts-based traveling show, will return to Scarsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, for two performances of “The Dragon King,” a Chinese folktale.

Tanglewood Marionettes, the husband/wife duo of Peter and Ann Schaeffer, offers options for seven shows: “The Fairy Circus,” “Cinderella,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “An Arabian Adventure,” “The Dragon King,” “Perseus and Medusa” and “Sleeping Beauty,” in addition to conducting a puppet manipulation workshop.

The Dragon King 1.jpg

