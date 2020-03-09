Dr. Kenneth Croen of Scarsdale Medical Group, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with White Plains Hospital, said his office has been “inundated” in recent days and he’s concerned about the “smoldering surge” of the COVID-19 coronavirus in light of the medical community’s inability to test patients showing symptoms linked to the virus.
SI: What is it like at your office now?
KC: We are inundated. We’ve had people today and everyday with fever and a cough — not necessarily with people coming in with illness, but we do have plenty of people coming in with respiratory symptoms. And that is problematic because we have to be able to test them. At the moment, we can’t really test them.
SI: Why not?
KC: Because if they’ve had an exposure [to someone who’s tested positive], then the health department would be interested in [testing] them. But if they come in with a fever and a cough, and they’ve had no obvious exposure, they don’t get high enough on the attention ladder to get tests. The health department is focusing its efforts on people that have a known exposure.
The problem is that we can’t test enough people. We need to have testing capacity. We were told that Labcorp and Quest would be able to do testing as of today [March 9]. It turns out that Quest is only doing tests on the West Coast… So, as of right now, we are still waiting to see the promised ramp up in testing capacity. It has not hit here. Montefiore doesn’t run the testing. As far as I know, Columbia’s not doing tests. Northwell was given permission to do testing and they started at the end of last week, but they have limited capacity (about 90 to 100 tests a day). So we’re dealing with this in a blind fashion.
SI: How does this compare with other areas affected by the virus?
KC: In Italy, they’ve managed to test 42,000 people already. In South Korea, they’ve tested over 150,000 people. As of Friday we have tested about 2,000 nationwide.
This is a serious problem and it’s hampering any efforts to really quantify the risk to our community.
SI: Who is responsible for solving this?
KC: Well, the CDC is responsible. They were the ones responsible for providing the test kits. The test kits they sent out apparently were faulty and they couldn’t be used, so they had to go back to square one and redesign the test kits and they fixed that problem. As of Friday, although they promised to send out 1.2 million test kits, apparently only 75,000 have been sent out across the country. It’s a very, very small number of tests. So we are trying to set up ways to test our patients… We’re trying to set up a drive through test, either in our own practice or at the White Plains Hospital.
We have lots of people that have now been exposed… and just concerned citizens, and we do need to know who is carrying [the virus].
SI: What is the timeline for making progress on this?
KC: Hopefully Quest and Labcorp testing capacity will expand and we will be able to start doing more tests and send them those specimens, but it may take three or four days to get the lab results back.
This is requiring a lot of patience on the part of the community and patience on the part of the medical community. Unfortunately, we’re all at some risk [with] the health care providers not knowing who has an illness.
SI: Are you at risk?
KC: I saw patients today that have a low grade fever and nothing else or a little bit of a cough and nothing else, or an upper respiratory infection and nothing else. And it’s impossible to be protected from them at all times.
What we really don’t want to do is find out that in a week, half the health care profession has been exposed and has to go on quarantine.
But, it looks like we may be heading in that direction. There have been doctors in the community already exposed and quarantined. [Maple Medical in White Plains] has been shut down; it’s going to be impossible to prevent others from being exposed.
SI: What’s your advice for the community?
KC: Everybody who thinks they’ve been exposed should be observant; watch for the symptoms that we know are a sign of the disease. If they have had an exposure and they’ve developed symptoms, then the health department will get to them. And those symptoms are specifically fever, cough and shortness of breath.
It gets more complicated when — and this is really tricky for a lot of people — people that work in the city or they have jobs and they have to be able to leave their kids at home don’t know if they themselves have been exposed. That is going to be a challenge.
So hopefully we’ll have enough testing capacity to actually test the people in quarantine and make sure that they’re not having mild or asymptomatic infection and exposing others. But there’s a tremendous amount of epidemiologic data that has to come out of this outbreak before we can make real sense of what to advise patients.
But for everybody, in the meantime, it’s creating some social distancing and creating good habits — it’s the habits that have to change. People need to really be meticulous about not touching their face.
That is a very difficult task… But that’s a very valuable way to stop the spread of this virus, just to not put our hands on our face. And for the moment, avoiding places where there are large groups of people.
And I think it's just smart not to allow people to congregate in large groups.
Until we know more about where the virus actually lives in the community, which will take at least two or three weeks, people have to just protect themselves.
SI: Do you believe two or three weeks will be a turning point?
KC: In two or three weeks, I’m hoping we start having enough information from tests that we’re able to do on enough people. I would like to see us have 5,000 tests in Westchester to get a handle on all these [affected] schools and [to know] whether or not someone has really been exposed, and how many people are actually infected. We have to know where the virus is. Until then, we’re never going to understand where all of our risks are.
SI: Are you also seeing people with influenza?
KC: There are many more patients with influenza. The overlap with the flu season makes this more difficult — it makes it hard to see the smoldering surge of this coronavirus infection, especially because most people with the coronavirus infection have very mild symptoms, they don't come to medical attention.
It is at most 10% to 20% of all patients with coronavirus who will end up needing some medical attention. So that’s the real hazard, a very large population of people with almost no symptoms at all who are walking around and can spread the infection.
