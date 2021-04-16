Asking “What is the likelihood you’d drive a complete stranger to the airport at 4 a.m. versus a relative or friend?” and then garnering the expected response that very few people would consider driving the stranger, the Rev. Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr., a diversity and implicit bias expert, concluded, “Everybody in your life is not the same. You take your loved one to the airport at 4 o’clock in the morning, not a stranger on the street. That fits the technical definition of bias: differential treatment of another human being based upon a group to which they belong … It makes sense. It’s cultural; it’s functional; it’s normal. Not all biases are inherently bad.”
An award-winning educator, founding director of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity and a professor in the Department of Psychology at Morehouse College, Marks shared this scenario during an implicit bias and cultural competency webinar Tuesday, April 13, presented on Zoom and sponsored by the Scarsdale PT Council with the high school and middle school PTAs.
Depending on the situation, Marks continued, “Biases can be self-protective, functional and quite appropriate. You don’t know that stranger. They could be a serial killer, axe murderer — you don’t know. So don’t sit there and tell me that you literally treat every single person in your life the same under every condition. You do not. That flies in the very face of your humanity, and over 10,000 studies. Folks, your work is not to figure out ‘Do I have implicit bias?’ Do you live in society? Do you have a brain? … So don’t waste time thinking about ‘Do I have it?’ Yes, you do. Your job is to figure out what specific biases do you have, what is the magnitude of them, and are they systematically advantaging or disadvantaging any particular group? That’s the work. Do you have them? Yes. Not because you’re a bad person, simply because you’re human and it comes with the package.”
In his interactive presentation, “The Hidden Biases of Good People: Implications for P-12 Stakeholders,” Marks energetically engaged the audience in understanding the roots and causes of implicit bias, the differences between implicit and explicit bias, and how implicit bias manifests, in addition to guiding the attendees into an understanding of the consequences of unexamined and unchecked implicit bias on groups and individuals. He ended the webinar with strategies for identifying, managing, and potentially mitigating biases.
Marks led the audience through a series of nonrace related psychological riddles in order to lay a foundational understanding of what implicit bias is, how it develops, and make clear why it is something we all have.
He explained that the effects of implicit bias could manifest differently in, and disproportionately affect, society based on the position that one holds in that society. Having trained thousands of people across the country in a variety of positions, ranging from police to business executives to medical professionals, he said each group’s implicit biases affect certain members of the population in disparate ways. Moreover, having these implicit biases is unavoidable.
“We all have biases because we’re human, but the impact will depend on the roles we play in society ... From birth until now, you live in a society, you have a brain. You’re taking in the world … Some things you take in repeatedly. Your mind, the efficient processing machine that it is, says, ‘I’ve seen this before’ [and] it’ll lock it in for you. You won’t know when that happens. That’s the process. Nothing to do with your character … Let that guilt, shame, blame stuff go. It’s not a character issue. This is a disproportionate exposure issue.”
Empathy is key
Marks drove the point home by asking everyone to submit via an anonymous online form two adjectives in response to the question “When Americans think of young, Black males, what words/phrases come to mind?” He made clear he wasn’t looking for personal perspectives, rather what the average American might think. The five most-submitted adjectives, in order of prevalence, were “dangerous,” “lazy,” “athletic,” “angry” and “uneducated.”
These results were highly comparable to what Marks and his team found running this exercise more than 700 times across the U.S. with a variety of social and racial groups. The top five answers across the country, he said, were “dangerous,” “criminal,” “thug,” “rapper” and “athlete.”
Having implicit bias, he reiterated, is not a character issue, rather a disproportionate exposure issue whereby one is exposed to the same negative depictions and narratives of Black people, and people of color more broadly, by virtue of living in an inherently racialized and biased society. This infiltrates into one’s system and colors how one perceives the world. “Don’t feel guilty, but don’t be naive,” Marks said.
“I need you to imagine yourselves walking through life with this as your personal brand,” he continued, referencing the adjectives. “This is an empathy moment. Can you see the world through the eyes of someone different from you just for a moment and imagine what your life would be like? … Imagine people thought this about you, but it wasn’t true. Imagine the psychic and mental energy it would take for you to live your life, day to day, constantly trying to disprove this.”
Marks explained that many people tend to become uncomfortable, guilty or defensive during these exercises, but that there is no rational basis for those responses, because by virtue of these being implicit biases, no one is consciously doing anything wrong. One does not know they are harming someone else. The work is to learn what one’s implicit biases are and then hold oneself accountable for mitigating them. “We have to own it. But [not] the guilt and shame... The empathy is what we want. We’re going to work through empathy, [which is] more effective … than [working] through guilt.”
A nation of immigrants?
Throughout his presentation, Marks interacted with the audience to unpack deeply held beliefs and biases. For example, he wanted to dispel the commonly held idea of America being a nation of immigrants.
“The United States of America is not, has not been, and never was a nation of immigrants … Look at the word immigrant or migrate,” he said. Marks explained: “To migrate is a voluntary act, to seek refuge, for a better life, on purpose, with intent. When you say the U.S. is a nation of immigrants, in the same breath you are dismissing the Native American experience, and the African American experience … That is not immigration. This is not a matter of debate. It is a matter of definition. So, from this day forward, if you continue to say the U.S. is a nation of immigrants, that’s an integrity issue. Because you know better, but you’re not doing better … That’s on you.” A more accurate descriptor of the United States, according to Marks, would be “a nation of foreigners, with the exception of indigenous peoples.”
Marks concluded his presentation with strategies for identifying and managing personal implicit bias. He described the difference between equality and equity, and the importance of prioritizing equity when it comes to advocating for diversity and inclusion, and mitigating implicit bias. Equality is giving everybody the same resources and opportunities, while equity is recognizing that each group or individual has different circumstances, thus promoting the idea that resources and opportunities ought to be allocated as needed to reach an equal outcome. “Raise the equity question,” Marks said. “Regardless of who is in the room, ask how a decision, policy, initiative et cetera will affect various groups.”
Marks also advocated for self-awareness and developing self-management techniques; keeping diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and implicit bias (IB) top of mind when making strategic plans and organizing conferences, meetings or gatherings; and not becoming defensive or shying away from DEI/IB-related conversations if one feels uncomfortable or awkward.
