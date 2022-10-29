State Sen. Shelley Mayer and Frank Murtha faced off Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the League of Women Voters forum for involving candidates who, beginning with early voting tomorrow, Saturday, will appear on the ballot for the 37th State Senate District, which shifted under redistricting to include Scarsdale.
So, though Mayer, the Democratic and Working Families nominee and a Yonkers resident, is the incumbent, she has not represented Scarsdale before. Murtha, a resident of Scarsdale, is the Republican nominee and challenger for the seat.
In his opening statement, Murtha noted he is not a politician, saying his background is in psychology, education and business. He said being trained as a psychologist teaches one to listen with empathy, which he called a valuable framework for representing constituents. “My priorities are simple,” he said: “Your safety. Your wallet. And your kids’ education.”
Mayer spoke about her record of accomplishment in Albany, noting for the last four years she has chaired the State Senate Education Committee. Mayer said under her leadership funding was finally delivered to every school district in the state; that she has worked to combat gun violence, address flooding and climate change, and expand voting rights; ensure an economy with good jobs; and protect the right to abortion. “I’ve been a public supporter of a criminal justice system that is fair and just, and that ensures public safety,” she said.
While the candidates agreed on a number of issues, their responses revealed some fundamental differences.
The forum moderator asked the candidates to name the one thing they most wanted to accomplish as elected representatives.
As chair of the Education Committee, Mayer said she wants to continue to fight for the education of every child, “from child care to full-day pre-K to quality education, including mental health services, arts, music, after school, and moving on to post-12th grade education.” She said there were changes needed post-COVID, and she was committed to working with all stakeholders to achieve a result that is “worth the investment.”
“We are putting lots of money in, but we need to make sure that we are both hearing from people in the field and delivering real results,” she said.
Murtha focused on public safety. “I think that Albany has taken their eye off the ball on this issue,” and placed the blame on cashless bail, which he described as “releasing dangerous criminals and creating a revolving door of crime.” He suggested fear over public safety is “one of the issues that are driving people out of the state in record numbers.”
In rebuttal, Mayer noted the “changes we made in bail and discovery to reflect fundamental inequities in the system that were based on wealth” and said lawmakers have made two substantive changes in the bail law to address shoplifting. “But to simply say the bail law changes that we made for nonviolent and low-level crimes is the cause of all the crime … is inaccurate and does not make sense.”
Asked about allowing absentee ballots without an excuse, Murtha said it was not a priority for him. But he suggested it is “best for people to vote in public” as “this is something that brings us together as a community.” Mayer said she supported absentee balloting without excuse because it led to greater participation. “We need more people voting, not fewer,” she said.
Both candidates agreed inflation was an international problem. Mayer pointed to efforts made by the state legislature to reduce impacts of higher prices, such as approving a gas tax holiday and raising exemptions for property taxes. She supports going after those who are price gouging. Murtha said he would like to make the gas tax holiday permanent, and said it’s essential to “come up with solutions to reduce taxes and the cost of living.”
Asked about the proposed state constitution Equal Rights Amendment, which completed its first passage in the legislature this summer, Murtha said the bill is “a very radical overhaul of the way our legal system works and our relationship with the government.” He said while diversity, equity and inclusion are important principles, “when it comes to the law, we need to have a different standard” that should be “equality before the law.” He added, while the state amendment intends to protect against only intentional discrimination, “if you assume an outcome is evidence of discrimination de facto, then you basically radically overhauled a relationship with the government.”
Mayer disagreed with his position. She said, “I was a proud co-sponsor of this amendment which passed the legislature once, needs to pass again and go to the people for a vote. She said New York has to protect the right to an abortion with the passage of the amendment, and noted “a different legislature and perhaps a different governor … could change what is in the law. But the Constitution is the ultimate protection.”
Murtha responded, “I don’t remember seeing the word abortion in the bill.” He called it “a rather cynical attempt on people on the other side of the aisle to frighten people to believe their rights are under attack, using something that is very emotional.”
Regarding the phenomenon of mass shootings and what measures they would support on that issue, Murtha disputed the premise, saying mass shootings get the most headlines, but are not the most harmful in terms of everyday impact. “Most shootings are gang-related and tend to involve mental illness and addiction”; he suggested “commonsense” measures such as “appropriate background checks.” He said his focus was gun violence on the streets of New York City and assaults in or near the subways.
“There is a crisis of gun violence,” Mayer countered, referencing the mass shootings in Buffalo and in Uvalde, Texas. “We have to tackle gun violence and we have done a very good job,” she said, though “unfortunately” the Supreme Court struck down the concealed carry law in New York. “We have a responsibility on guns to stand up, and be loud and clear about it.”
Murtha responded, saying, “We have people shot every day in Westchester or New York City and it’s much closer to home and not getting the attention … my focus is on the people who live in District 37.”
On the role of state government in reducing crime, particularly in urban settings, Murtha again criticized cashless bail, which he argued has caused great harm. “When you release violent people over and over again, they are going to do bad things,” he said. “I think that we have promoted a culture of lawlessness frankly.”
Mayer concurred with concerns about the New York City subway, which she called “a problem in and of itself,” and commended the allocation of additional money for overtime. She said she supports adding plainclothes officers in the subway, as well as additional resources for those who are persistently mentally ill and live in the subway. But, she said, bail “somehow has become the whipping child of all forms of increased criminal activity … I think we should make additional changes in restoring certain crimes to a list that a judge can not only set bail, but remand, which is really the issue … I insist that the police be part of the conversation,” as well as court administration and district attorneys.
Asked about affordable child care, Murtha said he wanted to give families and both parents an opportunity to get in the workforce, and “earn a better living so they can bring in the income to lead a better life.” He said he would support subsidizing some types of child care, including pre-K education “particularly in the case of people who have very disadvantaged homes” and single parents. However, he added, “I want to be careful about this issue though, because if you look at the research on this, the research is very mixed and there is actually a real downside to child care.” He noted there are “a lot of studies that indicate that child care at an early age is something that leads to poor outcomes in terms of aggression and anxiety later in life.”
Mayer disagreed. “I’ve been fighting on this issue since the 1980s and I take issue with this theory that child care leads to aggression,” she said, noting that working parents, particularly working mothers need to but “simply cannot go to work without affordable, accessible, high quality child care.” The state legislature had invested $7 billion over four years to expand child care, she said, including providing those who work in child care a “living wage that reflects the value of their work.” Mayer said she would “continue to be a champion for child care.”
Responding to a question about the most important political lesson to be learned from the past two years, Murtha said it was the need for balance in the legislature. He noted that Republicans used to hold a majority in the state Senate, “and that was really, really important because it helped add some moderation to the legislature. It helped dull some of the sharper edges. It mitigated more extreme policies.” He said when the Republican majority became a super-minority, “we lost all checks, balances and accountability for our government.” Murtha contended that his view was nonpartisan, and urged the need for “guardrails” to keep policy from veering too far in either direction.
Mayer countered Murtha, noting that when the Republicans were in charge of the Senate multiple measures were hindered: “The Reproductive Health Act, simply moving the right to abortion from the penal law to the public health law, was blocked. Marriage equality, blocked. The ability to expand voting to have early voting, to have absentee voting, blocked” and climate change legislation was blocked as well. “So, I don’t think they were a bulwark against extremism,” she said. “They were a block against good progressive legislation.”
For Mayer, the lessons learned relate to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to remind ourselves that it was a period of unknown science, and people were doing the best they could, particularly in government, relying on scientists that had the expertise and the judgment that we felt confident with.” The state relied largely on the CDC, and though she and other legislators did not always agree, she understood decisions were made in good faith. “People turned their frustration and understandable upset [with the virus and shutdowns] to become uglier, angrier, intolerant, less empathetic of [others] for whom we should put aside our own views sometimes to make sure they are safe … and that is a very unfortunate lesson we have learned.”
Early voting takes place through Nov. 6 at locations listed on the Westchester County Board of Elections website. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, voting will take place only at a voter’s assigned polling place.
