Shelley Mayer and Frank Murtha Photo

Shelley Mayer and Frank Murtha

 Contributed Photos

State Sen. Shelley Mayer and Frank Murtha faced off Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the League of Women Voters forum for involving candidates who, beginning with early voting tomorrow, Saturday, will appear on the ballot for the 37th State Senate District, which shifted under redistricting to include Scarsdale.

So, though Mayer, the Democratic and Working Families nominee and a Yonkers resident, is the incumbent, she has not represented Scarsdale before. Murtha, a resident of Scarsdale, is the Republican nominee and challenger for the seat.

