A knee injury took Max Fenton in several different directions in the fall of 2021, but his rehab brought him full circle.
While it was physically demanding to get back to a place where he could compete again his freshman year following a basketball injury he sustained in the fall of eighth grade, it was the mental aspect that took the greatest toll. Most of Fenton’s very being revolved around sports, so he not only had to find new things to occupy his time, but he had to cope with the loss of his pastimes.
“I was out of sports for eight months,” rising Scarsdale High School sophomore Fenton said. “Sports are my main activity, so it was a big loss. Part of the way I got through it was my mom tried to reach out to people who had a similar injury or the same one and I connected with them. They gave me some hope and something to look forward to by telling me their experience so I knew what to expect. That was a big help for my healing process.”
Fenton went from being stuck in his bed, unable to move, to a place where he could move forward by accepting the reality of being sidelined, working his way back and taking up new hobbies like playing guitar and piano.
“Throughout this time I wasn’t sure what I’d be doing, what I’d do to keep my time occupied,” Fenton said. “The first week I couldn’t even move. I was just in my bed. I think finding the people who went through this helped me understand what I could expect and what I could do to occupy my time.”
He added, “I thought it was going to feel like forever and in the end it went by a lot faster than I thought it would.”
This past school year, Fenton began creating a website called Rebound and Connect (reboundandconnect.com) that unintentionally started becoming a resource about sports injuries. But it wasn’t what he had initially envisioned, so he decided to refocus the site toward building an online community to connect young athletes.
“I thought of the idea of having a community of people who were going through injuries or who have been injured to help people get through it, because it was one of the things that got me through my injury,” he said.
The website eventually links to Discord, an online chatting community. Fenton created an Injured Athletes Discord Server section, which can then be targeted for student-athletes to connect and one for parents to connect, with options for group or individual conversations. “My mom told me that talking to the people also helped her with this,” Fenton noted.
The site does still have sections on concussions, knee injuries and sprains/strains/dislocations and other helpful information, but the focus is on building a supportive and reassuring community.
For Fenton, this is a positive use of social media. “It’s just people supporting each other,” he said. “I feel social media like Instagram or Snapchat can bring people down and their self-esteem might be lowered by it, but this is just to build them back up and give them some hope for their injury.”
According to Common Sense Media, “With the right privacy settings and monitoring, it’s easy to use Discord safely. However, there’s always a risk, when it comes to sites and apps with open chat. The safest way to use Discord is to only accept friend requests and participate in private servers with people you already know.” (Parents are always urged to keep an eye on what kids are doing online.)
Fenton still isn’t sure how he hurt himself. He was playing basketball one day and by the end of one game, he was struggling to walk on his right leg. For him it was out of nowhere and a shock to his system in more ways than one. “I went to the doctor the next day and had to get an MRI and was on crutches,” he said.
Fenton soon learned he had osteochondritis dissecans (OCD), which he described as “basically when a piece of cartilage detaches off the bone and it’s either floating around or hanging on.” It required surgery, crutches for eight weeks and physical therapy three times weekly.
“I couldn’t walk on my own for like seven weeks after and then I had a big brace that kept my leg straight,” Fenton said. “I started relearning to walk in PT and that was a tough process. I wanted to make sure I felt comfortable on my leg, but I didn’t want to rehurt myself. After about three to four months I started running again, which I was still a little bit scared. Even sometimes today I’m still scared when I play sports that I’m going to reinjure it.”
By the spring of eighth grade Fenton was back on the field slowly getting back to being himself by doing drills and noncontact workouts, finally getting back to full contact with basketball. He even decided to play football for the first time in the fall of this past 2022-23 school year as a freshman, where he was coached by veterans Chris Pierro, James Serafin and Bob Keith at the junior varsity level.
“Football is my favorite sport to watch,” Fenton said. “I’m a big football fan. I just wanted to try it. I really didn’t get to play that much because it was more the sophomores that played because it’s JV. A big thing for me why I didn’t play football in the past is that I didn’t want to injure myself. But then I realized these injuries are common in any sport, and if I could get injured in basketball I could get injured in football.”
Fenton didn’t “rush into things” in his return to sports, but was eager to “get back into activities” and enjoyed playing freshman basketball over the winter.
“I was scared and I lost a lot of my athleticism and my strength in my legs,” he said. “I think today I’m still working to get that fully back. I’m always a little bit scared I could land on it the wrong way or step the wrong way and just reinjure it.”
Fenton hopes to grow the Rebound and Connect online community to give others hope, the same hope that got him to where he is today both physically and mentally: ready to tackle his next assignment on and off the field of play.
“My return to sports has been really good,” he said. “I definitely gained back some of the athleticism I’ve lost and I’m starting to feel more confident. I don’t really worry about it as much as I did when I first got back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.