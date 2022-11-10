Sc tennis plaque 1.jpg
Captains Campbell Alin, Natalie Hu and Maya Cukierman receive the state championship plaque after beating Port Washington.

The hardware keeps coming for the Scarsdale athletics program this fall. The girls tennis team repeated as New York State Division I team champions, the field hockey and boys soccer teams won the regional titles, the boys volleyball team won its second Section 1 Division I title and the girls cross-country team placed second to North Rockland in the Section 1 Class A championships.

Girls tennis improved to 20-0 on the season with final four wins over Bethlehem (6-1) and Port Washington (7-0). All 15 players on the team competed — and won — at least once in the sectional and state team tourneys, showing the tremendous depth the team has under coach Jennifer Roane.

