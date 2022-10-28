Junior Ivy Boockvar spent the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals with her foot in a boot on the sideline cheering her Scarsdale teammates to victory Monday, Oct. 24. Two days later she was heading the ball into the goal off a corner kick from senior Molly Klein to send the Raiders to the finals for the first time since the spring of 2005 — a 1-0 sudden death overtime loss to Arlington that was played over two days due to lightning — and the first time ever since girls soccer moved to the fall just three months after that.

SHS girls soccer box 10-28 issue

“She was out since the beginning of last week and it was incredible having her back,” coach Mindy Genovese said. “I think everyone on the team felt an amazing level of energy with her presence back in the game. She’s a real target for us. She scored a lot of goals this season and I think it really helped with the momentum of our game.”

IMG_2528 shs girls soccer Allison Kahn by todd.jpg
Buy Now

Allison Kahn was a force for the Raiders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.