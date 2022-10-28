Junior Ivy Boockvar spent the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals with her foot in a boot on the sideline cheering her Scarsdale teammates to victory Monday, Oct. 24. Two days later she was heading the ball into the goal off a corner kick from senior Molly Klein to send the Raiders to the finals for the first time since the spring of 2005 — a 1-0 sudden death overtime loss to Arlington that was played over two days due to lightning — and the first time ever since girls soccer moved to the fall just three months after that.
“She was out since the beginning of last week and it was incredible having her back,” coach Mindy Genovese said. “I think everyone on the team felt an amazing level of energy with her presence back in the game. She’s a real target for us. She scored a lot of goals this season and I think it really helped with the momentum of our game.”
The goal came in the middle of the first half and held up as the game-winner for No. 2 Scarsdale against No. 5 John Jay-East Fishkill as Scarsdale’s defense was on fire in front of sophomore Lilly Tessler, who made eight saves. Sophomores Caitlyn Wu, Naomi Fischer and Lexie Kiley “were absolutely incredible,” according to Genovese, against John Jay’s strikers, who are among the best in the section. The defense had the help of junior Elahe Sherrell and freshman Gia Asen as holding midfielders.
“They had a lot of goals this season and they also come with a lot of pace, so our backs had to really step up and win those balls and they couldn’t let those players receive the ball and turn with time,” Genovese said. “They did a really great job with that.”
After the goal the Raiders were still pressing hard and trying to get an insurance goal, but with about 20 minutes left in the game they went into more of a defensive mode with only one striker up top.
John Jay was the team that knocked the Raiders out in the semifinals last year up north, so Scarsdale returned the favor at home.
“They definitely used the loss from last season as motivation to get this win,” Genovese said. “They all remember we had a great win against Mamo and then we got knocked out and it really was a blowout. I know they got in a huddle and they were talking about that before the game started.”
This year the two teams played to a 4-4 overtime tie in the regular season. The rematch went the other way.
“Teams change and develop,” Genovese said. “Right now we just want to keep everyone healthy and ready to go heading into the finals. They’re super-hyped about this opportunity that they’ve all earned and worked so hard this season to get to. I think we’ll definitely be ready to go.”
The Raiders typically play Arlington early in the season as “a good test to see what we have to work on,” Genovese said, but this year they did not schedule a game. The two will have a chance to meet in the finals as Scarsdale looks for its first title since 2000 and its first title in fall soccer.
“We didn’t see them this year, so I will be doing my homework, a lot of scouting, a lot of video,” Genovese said.
While the Raiders made the finals in the fall of 2020, it was a COVID-19 regional, so this is what 13th-year coach Genovese called “more traditional.” To finally get to this point, coaches Genovese and Kiera Fox balanced giving the team an enjoyable season on and off the field with the right amount and right type of training.
“Really we’re so proud of everyone,” Genovese said. “We really focus on the importance of a whole team from those who are bringing the energy from the bench to those who are helping us out running the sides with the ball to those that are getting the opportunity to perform on the field. We’re just proud of everyone’s efforts for sure.”
2-0 lead holds up
In the quarterfinals, the Raiders beat No. 10 Mamaroneck for the third time this season — and third time in the rain — this time 2-1.
“Being in the same league you know each other’s style of play and we beat them twice in the regular season and we knew it was going to be hard to beat any team three times, but we got it done,” Genovese said. “They had another player that was injured and didn’t play against us in the regular season, so we weren’t sure what her impact was going to be. We weren’t sure if it would change their play or their formation, but the girls were just energized, fired up and ready to play today.”
Sophomore Allison Kahn and senior Olivia Lee each scored in the first half for a 2-0 lead, creating their own opportunities. Kahn took a shot and got her own rebound off the post and put the ball in. Lee created a penalty kick and then hit the shot.
“Scoring early is really key because then you can just control the tempo and control the game,” Genovese said. “That’s something we’ve tried to work on this season. Due to an injury to Ivy Boockvar we had to take Allison Kahn from the back and put her up top and she finished and it paid off. She really can play anywhere actually.”
Wu took Kahn’s spot on defense.
“Versatility is key and we definitely play different positions in practice and hopefully down the line no one else gets injured, but we’ve had to deal with some injuries,” Genovese said. “We had two on our front line with [senior] Mykaela [Madoff] and Ivy. They’re both strikers. We have the versatility of Olivia Lee being able to play on both ends of the pitch and that’s key. When time is winding down we can put her in the back to secure our back line.”
At midfield, Sherrell and Asen stepped up as always. “They do all the dirty work and it’s nothing flashy, but they win those 50-50 balls for us, they do a great job distributing, they both have great outside shots, so they’re able to keep possession for us and take some long shots,” Genovese said.
Genovese also likes what she saw from junior Brady Silberfein, senior Lizzie Wachs, Klein, Kiley, Fischer and Tessler, who had three saves.
“We had a great team last year, but this year the middle is super strong, as well as our defense, and we’ve changed our formation, which has made us a lot stronger,” Wachs said. “We have a lot more opportunities up top and we’ve really improved with working the ball out to the sides and passing back when we need to. I think this year we’re really composed and competent.”
Scarsdale never panicked, in control the entire game after sometimes starting off slower then the team would like. “I thought we were really good at containing the ball and staying calm, getting the ball up,” Klein said. “We’ve all brought so much more intensity and we have really high energy on and off the field, so that’s helped us a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.