The postseason results are starting to roll in for the Scarsdale Raiders and so far most of the news has been outstanding for teams and individuals, a continuation of success from the start of the school year in the fall of 2022.
Scarsdale swept the boys’ and girls’ golf Section 1 Open individual events, with sophomore Leo Chu winning for the boys by three strokes last week (https://bit.ly/3BXkodI) and sophomore Emma Lee repeating as champ for the girls on Wednesday, May 24. Lee shot par 145 to win by four strokes and will be joined at states by Allison Kahn, who placed eighth. (See story next week.)
Boys’ golf won the team title with a 197 over runner-up Rye’s 205 at Rye Golf Club on Tuesday, May 23. The team was led by Chu and Justin Liu with 38s and won its seventh overall title since winning its first back in 2013. Last year the Raiders were the runner-up.
The girls’ golf team was the runner-up to Ursuline 317-332, despite a regular season win in a nine-hole best five-of-six player format. Ursuline shot lights out on the opening day of sectionals at The Links at Unionvale on May 18, with some amazing play from its top four. Scarsdale was the runner-up last year as well.
Boys’ tennis lost the first-ever Section 1 Division 1 team finals that would lead to a state tournament last spring, falling to rival Mamaroneck after having defeated the Tigers in the regular season. This spring Scarsdale, despite being a No. 2 seed, came in as the favorite and opened the tournament in the quarterfinals with a challenge against the No. 7 Horace Greeley-No. 10 Mamaroneck winner, both tough league rivals. After beating Greeley 4-2, the Raiders cruised against Clarkstown South and John Jay-Cross River for their first title on Sunday, May 21.
The tennis team went on to win its subregional 6-1 the next day and headed to Binghamton for the regional final, set for Thursday, May 25. The winner advances to the semifinals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on June 9, with the finals to follow that day.
After making the finals in the pilot league last spring, the Scarsdale girls’ flag football team returned to the finals this year with a thrilling 21-19 semifinals win over Clarkstown on Saturday, May 20. In the Section 1 Division 1 finals against Eastchester on Wednesday, May 24, the Raiders lost 20-0.
The top-seeded boys’ lacrosse team just got started with its Section 1 Class A title defense Tuesday, May 23, with a 15-1 win over Wappingers in the quarterfinals and hosts No. 4 Carmel at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the semifinals. The two-time defending champion Raiders hope to be in the finals at Yorktown on Wednesday, May 31.
As part of the Pelham Community Rowing Association, eight Scarsdale rowers, Alex Israel, Reid Armas, Matt Bochner, Tavish MacMillan, Oliver Bandsma, Alex Sharp, Ian Zhou and Veeran Dhaliwal, will head to USRowing Nationals in June (https://bit.ly/45sPHdN).
The track and field team still has the Class A meet and state qualifiers to come, but Henry Rifkin won both the long jump and high jump Westchester County championships earlier this week, in addition to taking second in the pentathlon, to get championship season started on a high note. (See story next week.)
