SHS boys tennis Michael Marks photo
Buy Now

Michael Marks and the Scarsdale boys’ tennis team won the Section 1 title.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

The postseason results are starting to roll in for the Scarsdale Raiders and so far most of the news has been outstanding for teams and individuals, a continuation of success from the start of the school year in the fall of 2022.

Scarsdale swept the boys’ and girls’ golf Section 1 Open individual events, with sophomore Leo Chu winning for the boys by three strokes last week (https://bit.ly/3BXkodI) and sophomore Emma Lee repeating as champ for the girls on Wednesday, May 24. Lee shot par 145 to win by four strokes and will be joined at states by Allison Kahn, who placed eighth. (See story next week.)

