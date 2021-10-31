Sisters Mackenzie and Parker Mauro have a special bond on and off the field hockey field. That bond helped the Scarsdale Raiders advance in postseason when Parker assisted Mackenzie on a corner in the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals against John Jay-East Fishkill. Three minutes into overtime, the sisters connected for the goal that sent Scarsdale to the semifinals.
“She actually assists a lot of my goals,” junior Mackenzie said. “We work well together. I love playing with her. Our connection is very obvious on the field.”
Said sophomore Parker, “We have good chemistry, a good connection on the field. I know where she is and she’s really good at getting up there. I’m good at seeing where she is and she’s good at calling for it. It just works because we play together for club and school. It’s like telepathy.”
This was 1 of 2 goals that stands out for Mackenzie, who also scored late against powerhouse Lakeland in the regular season to earn the Raiders a momentous tie. “The Lakeland one was pretty big, too, but this one definitely meant more because it kept our season going,” she said.
The game was more nerve-wracking than the No. 1 Raiders expected against No. 8 John Jay.
“It was intense, really exciting,” Parker said. “It was a fun game, really competitive. They’re a really strong team. They played really well, we played really well and going into the overtime I did have a good feeling about it because we make good passes and we practice in a big space with a small amount of people.”
Coach Lauren Barton was just happy to see the team finally put the ball in the cage after controlling play for much of regulation.
“It was on a corner and it was the fact that we finally scored on a corner, a great shot, we’d been waiting for that,” she said. “It wasn’t even anything fancy, just a basic corner, so that was nice.
“With Kenzie and Parker, watching them play on the field is nice. They bicker like any other siblings, whether it’s, ‘I told you to get your feet around,’ or, ‘Those are my shorts you’re wearing,’ but they really do play well together. They’ve got a lot of personality, so it’s fun.”
The Mauros are 1 of 3 sister duos on the team, along with the Francos, senior Olivia and sophomore Nina, and the Matuszes, senior Haley and sophomore Skylar.
“There’s a lot of us,” Mackenzie said. “I think it definitely just brings up everyone’s connection on the field and a lot of us play as if we’re siblings. We’re all very close.”
The top seeded Raiders won the semifinals, too, 2-0 over Carmel, to set up a much-anticipated finals against rival Mamaroneck, the second seed, at Lakeland High School on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m.
The Raiders scored twice in the second quarter against Carmel. The first came on a scrum of bodies near the right corner of the cage and junior Samantha Hoexter was able to finally poke the ball through a small opening between the goalie and the sidebar with 10:26 left to play. Several Raiders had gotten a stick on the ball, so it was a “team effort,” according to Barton.
With 4:29 left in the half, the Raiders got the insurance goal they needed as Parker Mauro assisted Haley Matusz after the goalie made a few kick saves to clear the ball. The Raiders kept rebounding and firing until Matusz buried a shot.
While the Raiders possessed the ball, had many opportunities and connected on passes against John Jay, they just struggled to finish. Barton said she was not being “dramatic” when she said had they lost that game it would have been “devastating” because of just how dominant the team was, so to survive that and have more breathing room against Carmel was a relief.
“In this game [against Carmel] we had some beautiful passing sequences and really connected well,” she said. “Carmel has a couple of strong players, one in particular, and we were able to shut her down and capitalize on one of our strengths, which is moving the ball around. It’s too hard for one person to defend against a ball that’s being passed, so that was helpful today.”
Getting on the board first achieved two things for the Raiders, according to Barton: “I think it helped them relax and get excited at the same time, especially coming off not scoring the last game [in regulation] and knowing No. 4 could single-handedly score four goals. In their previous game it was 5-4 in overtime, a high-scoring field hockey game, and it was really one girl on each team scoring all these goals.”
The Raiders don’t have that sort of team. They’ve very balanced. “We really play as a team,” Barton said. “Our strength is that we don’t have any weaknesses on the field for other teams to take advantage of.”
Angela Hoey and the defensive unit of seniors Maeve Jacobson and Olivia Franco and juniors Chelsea Berson and MaryJane Callahan recorded their second straight postseason shutout, while the Raiders also got gritty play by juniors Maddie Greco and Riley Iasiello.
“Our defense is really strong,” Parker Mauro said. “They’re really good at clearing the ball and moving the to the ball. It’s really nice to have that in games.”
Scarsdale and Mamaroneck have a long history, but Mamaroneck has been the dominant force in Class A for decades. Under then-coach Sharon Rosenthal, the Raiders lost to Mamaroneck in the finals in 2010 and 2013, but finally broke through to win the section in 2016. This will be their first trip back to the finals since then.
When the two teams met in the regular season, it was a 0-0 tie.
In regular season teams don’t play overtime, so the first time they would potentially step on the field in a 7 v. 7 sudden death situation is postseason. Though the Raiders would have preferred to take advantage of some of their many opportunities against John Jay, they did get the added bonus of about three minutes of OT play that could help them against Mamo.
“It was really great to have that experience in case we had to do it again,” Barton said. “ It was nice to see what group worked on the field. It was a test case. We scored within the first three minutes, so we really didn’t get a lot of time, but for the people who were on the field just knowing they’ve been there before no matter if it was two minutes or 20 minutes it’s helpful.”
Getting that in-game experience adds to the team’s arsenal and its confidence.
“We do some 7 v. 7 in practice, which does help, because it gets us used to having less people on the field, but really the main thing is to be aware that we have more space and more time,” Mackenzie Mauro said. “It’s just about adjusting.”
The Raiders were not hit hard by graduation, so they had a head start on experience and bonding coming into this fall.
“With the pandemic last year really interfering with our team we had a lot of obstacles to overcome and since we overcame those last year it gave us a lot of confidence this year to know we can get through everything,” senior Lizzie Fine said. “We’re always a team and we play like a team. Relying on our chemistry we can take ourselves into the final with confidence.”
This was a big step forward for the program to earn the top seed and get a chance to unseat mighty Mamo once again.
“I think every year we’ve made it to the semis,” Olivia Franco said. “This time we won and now we’re going to the finals, so we’re super excited and I really hope to win.
“Going into this season I just had a feeling we were going to be in the finals. It was frustrating with all the hard work the seniors and everyone put out on the field last year to lose, but this year I think we’re here for redemption.”
Postseason Scoreboard
Scarsdale Field Hockey (15-0-2)
No. 1 SCARSDALE 1, No. 8 JOHN JAY-EF 0 OT
Section 1 Class AA Quarterfinals
Oct. 26 at Scarsdale
Goal: Mackenzie Mauro. Assist: Parker Mauro
No. 1 SCARSDALE 2, No. 5 CARMEL 0
Section 1 Class AA Semifinals
Oct. 29 at Scarsdale
Goals: Samantha Hoexter, Haley Matusz. Assist: Parker Mauro.
