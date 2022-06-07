Scarsdale’s defense took center stage in the first half of the first quarter against Section 2 champion Shenendehowa, despite falling behind 1-0. The defense did the dirty work until the offense kicked into gear late in the first quarter.
“I have to commend the defense,” coach James Synowiez said. “Will DelGuercio had a huge picked off pass in the beginning of the game. Asher Krohn caused a turnover. Noah Chappell caused a turnover. Julian Glantz had a ground ball. They were doing the right things getting the ball to the offense. We were just a little too nervous with it, throwing some bad passes and we finally settled in after that.”
It was a brand new experience for the Raiders on a bigger stage, out of county, an overnight trip for the second state tournament game in program history.
“Definitely had to get the nerves out in the first half of the first quarter,” Synowiez said. “Giving one up early might have been the best thing for us. We called a timeout to settle down a little bit and go over some breathing exercises and talk them through it. We’ve been here before and how are we going to respond?”
The same way they did when Mamaroneck went up 1-0 in the Section 1 finals… with a string of goals.
“After that Colby [Baldwin] continued to settle in, win some more draws and get possession and we held on to the ball a little more, got guys on the field and gave our defense a little rest after they played a lot that first six or seven minutes of the game,” Synowiez said. “After that we started to roll and went up 4-1.”
In the regional final, Shen scored with 7:29 left in the first quarter and the Raiders called a timeout just under three minutes later. With just under two minutes left in the quarter, Jake Goldstein tied the game. Ornstein gave the Raiders the lead with just over a minute to play and the Raiders never looked back, building a 4-1 lead with two goals in the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter by Nate Seslowe and Graydon Diamond, showing that balanced attack once again.
The Raiders were up 8-2 at the half, but Shen made it 8-5, forcing another Scarsdale timeout with 6:49 left in the third. The Raiders scored the final three goals of the quarter to rebuild the cushion and never looked back.
The rebuilt defense was to thank with gritty players like senior Julian Glantz, juniors Noah Chappell, Will DelGuercio, Asher Krohn and Freddy Kushnick, and sophomores Trevor Knopp and Jack Greco holding down the fort in front of second-year standout goalie Andrew Lehrman, who made 14 saves to add to his own impressive season.
“Especially for our defense we all knew we were physically capable to fill those shoes, but it took a long time to warm up at the varsity level,” Chappell said. “We knew the beginning of the season was going to be a little bit rocky because almost our entire defense other than Julian Glantz hadn’t been on the varsity team, but even he had not yet had meaningful minutes on the defensive end, so we knew we had to learn fast and pick up the level so we could hang with our offense, because our offense was almost entirely returning.”
Offensively, Ornstein had another big game with a career-high five goals, while Goldstein buried three more, Seslowe a pair and Diamond, Colby Baldwin, Rhett Needleman and Wade Massey one each. Diamond also put up three assists, Goldstein two.
“Jake Goldstein buried a bunch of big goals for us, Graydon had some huge assists and Ryan Ornstein with a five-goal performance from the midfield is the most he’s ever had in a game to date,” Synowiez said. “What a day to have it. He stepped up in a big way after having a little bit of a shaky start as well.”
Baldwin continued to set the tone of possession, winning 21 of 23 faceoffs and scoring another goal in a key spot.
“He lost two faceoffs all day,” Needleman said. “When we have Colby on our side we know we’re in a good spot. There was a point they got within three or four and right off when they cut the lead Colby went down in eight seconds and put one in the back of the net and turned the momentum right back in our favor.”
In both state playoff games, the coaches got the entire roster of 24 players into the game, including both backup goalies. It wasn’t only exciting for those players who don’t see as much time, but for their teammates as well to be able to cheer them on from the sidelines.
“Only 10 guys get to be on the field for us at once and all 24 of them at practice are running sprints, all 24 are running hard through ground balls, all 24 of them are there pushing each other, so it means a lot of be able to get a full roster of 24 guys into a game and let them know we care about them just as much, even if they’re not on the field to start the game,” Synowiez said. “They’re on the sidelines hootin’ and hollerin’ and we want to reward that because that’s just as important as the kids who are on the field.”
Synowiez said he hoped his players are “enjoying it” as much as he is with each day the team gets to spend together on and off the field. It’s pretty clear they are by embracing the team first concept. Chappell said the fun in games is working hard and “grinding it out” to show the preparation paid off. Eventually the smiles come when the final buzzer sounds.
The early hardships from the season, which included a 2-6 start before a season-changing win over John Jay-Cross River, helped make the Raiders a second-half juggernaut.
“In the middle of the season before we won against John Jay, all of the returners held a meeting for us and we had to talk everything out, to understand we needed to work hard,” Chappell said. “I feel like that’s when the season-long comeback began to start. The younger guys and the guys that hadn’t yet played, we didn’t have the right mindset yet. That mindset was held by the returners and we started to build that up and got our momentum.”
Each round of the state playoffs is a new chapter for Scarsdale and a new opponent they’ve never seen before.
“We were scouting them, but obviously you can’t know what you’re going to come up against,” Ornstein said. “We were able to adapt quickly during the game and honestly just the excitement of being at that stage it doesn’t matter who our opponent is. We’re not scared of anyone, we’re not looking past teams. We’re focused on one game at a time, even one quarter at a time.”
Needleman said the preparation hasn’t changed. “Coaches Syno and [John] Felix always do a great job of preparing the scout and getting us ready to know our matchups, who we’re going against, where we can exploit the other teams…,” he said. “We’re keeping that mentality of, if we’re playing Scarsdale lacrosse we’re going to get it done.”
That means playing “together.” It worked in 2021 and it’s worked again in 2022.
“It shows the growth and maturity of this group,” Synowiez said. “We had goal sheets at the beginning of the year and we revisited those last week and talked about what we want from here on out. The maturity, focus and determination is something I’m really proud of and I couldn’t be happier with how they’re playing right now in terms of selfless lacrosse and expecting the most out of each other.”
On Friday, the day after completing their two-day, weather-impacted game against Kingston in the subregional, the Raiders held practice after school and then boarded a nice bus to head upstate for the regional final the next afternoon. That was one thing they had not experienced as a team.
“Even this morning we had a team breakfast, which allows the team to get together and talk about the game, even if in an informal manner, and we went right into film sesh, with all of Shen’s highlights and we were able to talk everything through what we were expecting going into the game,” Needleman said. “A lot of what we saw today was what we knew they were trying to do, which allowed our D to get going early and our offense to settle in as well.”
The team has been creating bonds all season on and off the field.
“In defense one of the things we’ve been preaching all year is communication and being comfortable with each other, always talking, knowing where guys are going to go, where guys are going to slide,” Kushnick said. “It helps you help your teammates on the field.”
With the win the Raiders earned a spot in the state semifinals against powerhouse Northport from Section 11 on Long Island. Northport beat Port Washington 13-9 to advance to the semis. The game will be played Wednesday, June 8, at 4 p.m., at SUNY Albany. Another day, another challenge.
“Honestly, it’s a gift this year that we can shock more people and show people what we’re all about,” Kushnick said. “Last year it was great to win the section championship and it ended there. This year it’s great to be able to win and then go on and spend more time together, play more lacrosse.”
The Raiders were 9-7 in the regular season and with five playoff wins — three sectional, two state — they are knocking on the door of a state championship, just two wins away.
“We have a chip on our shoulder because Scarsdale has been counted out for almost the entire year and finally we’re showing who we are,” Chappell said. “We just have a couple more games to prove that.”
