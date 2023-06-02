Sc finals team.jpg
The three-time Section 1 champs!

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

For the third year in a row it was anyone’s ballgame in the Section 1 Class A boys’ lacrosse final pitting Scarsdale vs. Mamaroneck. And for the third year in a row it was Scarsdale coming out on top after a competitive game.

It was a historic win in Class A as the Raiders become just the third team to three-peat in Section 1, joining Yorktown and Mahopac, with a 10-7 victory Wednesday, May 31.

shs boys lax FINALS box 6-2 issue.jpg
Sc celebrate Hoffman.jpg
A well-earned celebration for the Raiders.
Sc finals Andrew Lehrman 2.jpg
Andrew Lehrman made 13 saves.
Sc finals Colby Baldwin 2.jpg
Colby Baldwin won 19 of 21 face-offs.
Sc finals Freddy Kushnick.jpg
Freddy Kushnick
Sc finals Jake Goldstein 3.jpg
Jake Goldstein
Sc finals Jared Hoffman 3.jpg
Jared Hoffman
Sc captains 4.jpg
The captains celebrate more hardware.

