For the third year in a row it was anyone’s ballgame in the Section 1 Class A boys’ lacrosse final pitting Scarsdale vs. Mamaroneck. And for the third year in a row it was Scarsdale coming out on top after a competitive game.
It was a historic win in Class A as the Raiders become just the third team to three-peat in Section 1, joining Yorktown and Mahopac, with a 10-7 victory Wednesday, May 31.
Scarsdale came out of nowhere in the first year after the 2020 spring season was canceled due to COVID-19 to upset Mamaroneck 8-7 in double overtime on a shot by then-junior Graydon Diamond. It was Scarsdale’s first title in the sport.
Scarsdale came back stronger, beat Mamaroneck 12-7 in the finals and made the New York State semifinals in 2022.
Like last year, the Raiders lost to Mamaroneck late in the regular season, but rebounded to win when it mattered most.
All-American goalie Andrew Lehrman said “The last two years we lost the first game and won the second one in the finals,” goalie Andrew Lehrman said. “We kept telling ourselves we were going to have another shot at them. We knew we were the better team, but we just didn’t prove it the first time. We have 10 players who can play offense, so we knew if we got the 2-0 lead they weren’t going to stop us.”
This year’s win in the finals was less dramatic than two years ago, but more dramatic than last year. Despite jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, the Raiders let Mamo get within one at 8-7 before sophomore Anders Burrows came off the bench to bury the only shot he took in the game with 10 minutes left to play. Seven minutes later, junior Jake Goldstein added his second goal for more insurance and Lehrman and the defense held off a barrage of late shots to seal the trifecta.
“We had a really good defensive plan, which really worked great throughout the game, and our offense was doing our stuff, moving the ball around,” senior Colby Baldwin said. “We definitely didn’t have our best offensive game, but our defense held it down and anchored us and the offense was able to pull it out and finish at the end.”
The defense of senior Noah Chappell, senior Will DelGuercio, junior Jack Greco, senior Campbell Killian and senior Asher Krohn played with fire in front of Lehrman, while midfielders Baldwin, junior Trevor Knopp, senior Freddy Kushnick, junior Rhett Needleman, senior Ryan Ornstein and senior Nate Seslowe pulled triple duty throughout the field and attackmen junior Jared Hoffman, Burrows and Goldstein kept the team in a position to score.
The team’s top scorers did their job, but strangely in bunches. With two-time All-American Baldwin winning 19 of 21 faceoffs, possession wasn’t an issue, however no one scored until 5.5 minutes into the game. Seslowe scored and then scored a second goal 50 seconds later for a sudden 2-0 lead. In the final two minutes of the first quarter Hoffman picked things up with a pair of goals and a shocking 4-0 lead.
“It was really big for us because we had lost to them already and we knew we had to come out firing,” Ornstein said. “It was a little slow start, but once we saw that first ball go in it was really big for us. We saw that first one go in and we knew we’d get more. We just kept going.”
Jack Ramsay got Mamo on the board three minutes into the second quarter, but Ornstein responded and scored 40 seconds later, and then again four minutes later for a 6-1 lead.
Rhett Chambers and Andrew Glinski scored with three and 2.5 minutes left in the half, and Ornstein responded with his third straight goal for Scarsdale with 1:14 left and the Raiders held a 7-3 lead at halftime.
Mamaroneck scored three goals in the third quarter to Scarsdale’s one — by Goldstein — and the lead was now cut in half at 8-6 with 12 minutes left in regulation.
Just over two minutes into the fourth, Ramsay scored his second goal and all of a sudden it was a one-goal game.
“That’s not what we wanted,” Ornstein said. “We were up five and they brought it to two and one and we let up a little, gave them some leeway, which we shouldn’t have, but we came right back after that and put up some more.”
Burrows scored 49 seconds later to the excitement of the ’Ders Faithful.
“In practice we practice those moments where everyone is going at it and everyone is getting looks and Anders came in and it was one of the biggest goals of the game,” Ornstein said. “They scored two and he came in and ripped one. That’s what we do. We are an older team — we have 13 seniors — but we also have our younger kids playing in practice who are a big part of our team. He comes in and he’s not scared and that was huge for us. He’s a great player and while he hasn’t always gotten the same looks because our middies are mostly seniors and he hasn’t gotten the opportunities, we have trust in him and he came in and hit a big, deep 12-yard rip.”
Burrows was so wrapped up in the game that he didn’t realize until afterward just how big the play was.
“I realize now how big it was. In the moment I was just shooting the ball and hoping to score,” he said. “Now it feels amazing. To win the championship again is just awesome. We’ve been working the whole season for this moment and especially losing to Mamaroneck the first time really motivated us to come back and win this game.”
Burrows credited the senior for pushing the team to be its best every day. “We just strive to be as good as them,” he said. “Now we’re going to use the same blueprint we used today, keep pushing and hopefully go win the state.”
Goldstein scored the final goal of the game with 3:18 left to play.
“Trading goal for goal in that third quarter was huge for Mamaroneck if we opened the door,” coach James Synowiez said. “We talked about playing quarter by quarter and focusing on winning just that small part of the game. We put that third quarter aside and said, ‘Listen, it’s 12 minutes if you want to go down in history for Scarsdale lacrosse,’ and every one of these boys locked in for the fourth quarter and held the ball and made smart decisions. We’re lucky we’re standing here with these [championship] shirts on.”
Synowiez remembers the fall of 2020 walking the track one on one with the lacrosse players and getting to know the newcomers. Some of Lehrman’s responses left Synowiez wondering about the future of the program.
“A few of these boys if you would have told me we’d be standing here as three-time section champs in a row I wouldn’t have believed it for a second,” Synowiez said. “If you told me Andrew Lehrman was never going to lose a section championship in his career at Scarsdale? When I met him and talked to him he was like, ‘Yeah, lacrosse is alright.’ And this is the guy who helped us get here.”
Lehrman said he had no desire to play lacrosse as a freshmen and then when the two goalies in the program transferred out his sophomore year he found himself practicing daily with Ornstein to prepare for the season and it paid off for both players and the program. Now, Lehrman, who made 13 more clutch saves and is one of the elite goalies in the state, can’t imagine the last three years without Scarsdale lacrosse.
And with the latest victory, he gets to extend the season even longer.
“Just having more time with my brothers — these are my best friends in the world,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade anyone on this team for anyone on another team. This has been the best experience I could ever ask for.”
When asked who impressed him the most in the game, Synowiez did not hesitate to credit Hoffman for the team’s victory.
“He picked up ground balls when he knew he was going to get laid out,” Synowiez said. “Two times he picked up a ground ball and moved it to a teammate for a goal early in the game. We talked about making selfless plays. That was one of our keys to victory. And when you know you’re going to get laid out against a big defenseman and you put your head down and pick up that ball anyway, you care more about the team than yourself and that’s exactly what we want here.”
It was the third title for seniors Baldwin, Kushnick, Lehrman, Ornstein and Seslowe and juniors Goldstein and Needleman.
“A lot of the main group of guys have been here since our sophomore year, so it being our senior year we knew what was on the line,” Lehrman said. “Same with Mamaroneck, their main group of guys were sophomores three years ago. This has been a really big competition the last three years.”
While there have been common faces on each championship team, many have changed, so the team focuses on the present, not past successes. That’s what made them hungry, according to Ornstein.
“The last week in practice was probably the hardest I’ve seen out of any team I’ve played on,” he said. “That’s what was the difference this year is that we came out to practice and we were competing really hard. That’s what made us successful for game time.”
Synowiez praised the team for the “coachability” and “culture.”
“These kids have bought in to what I’m telling them, even when it’s not personally what they want to do, like to not push the ball in certain situations and to play smart,” Synowiez said. “At the end of the day you can’t ask more of a teenager than that.”
The coaching staff, bolstered by the junior varsity coaches, including Kevin Blake who now has five Section 1 titles under his belt between ice hockey and lacrosse, showed Mamaroneck things they hadn’t shown anyone all season. Synowiez and assistant John Felix had the team working on things all season, but held them for just the right moment.
“We broke out some things tonight that we haven’t done all season and I think that was the winning edge in a few situations,” Synowiez said. “We had a few new plays on offense, we changed how we rode, how we played defense. It was a little bit of everything. You gotta know when to hold ’em, and know when to fold ’em.
“We’ve been practicing it for quite some time, but the boys understood my mindset that we weren’t going to use it until we needed to and tonight was the night I wanted to use it.”
Though the Raiders didn’t get the affirming results they’d hoped for in Colorado (two one-goal losses), against Yorktown (a one-goal loss), against John Jay-Cross River (a three-goal loss), against Massapequa (a three-goal loss) and against Mamaroneck (a three-goal loss) in the regular season, they did beat Briarcliff, Bronxville, Rye, Stepinac and Ramapo (NJ) to give them enough reason to believe they had it in them to be more elite than the six narrow losses demonstrated.
“We know we can play with anyone,” Ornstein said. “We’ve had bad games, good games, and we played Mamaroneck and we knew they were going to come out hungry, too, but the first time we lost to them we were angry. We didn’t play our best game and we didn’t play the way we usually play. That was fuel for us. We came out knowing we got here by winning two playoff games, big wins for us, but we didn’t have the competition we needed in those games. We blew them out, but we came in knowing we had to start quick, we had to start fast and that’s what we did. The whole game we kept firing.”
Scarsdale will take on Shenendehowa in the regional final at Mahopac Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m.
“This year we had probably the toughest schedule we’ve ever played, which is going to be really helpful,” Ornstein said. “We’re starting to get into our groove, too, which is really helpful for us. I don’t know who we have next, but I know we’re ready and we’re going to come out firing. We’re just going to play our game no matter who we play.”
In 2021 there was no state tournament to advance to and last year the Raiders tasted the state semifinals, but fell 13-9 to Northport after falling behind 4-0 early.
“This year winning the section was more of an expectation than our highest goal,” Baldwin said. “We ultimately know what our highest goal is and this was just a big stop in that direction. This game means a lot for the coaches and the team. A three-peat is a great thing for our team and our program and everyone before us. I think that’s what this game was for, for everyone else and the coaches.”
While Synowiez isn’t focused on the end of the season and what’s to come in 2024, he knows in the back of his mind he’s losing a special class of 13 seniors, similar to the size class Scarsdale graduated after its first title. This class, however, has more firepower throughout the lineup with Baldwin, Chappell, DelGuercio, Kyle Kahan, Killian, Krohn, Kushnick, Lehrman, Daniel Love, Ornstein, Seslowe, Luke Tepper and Sam Wetzstein.
“This class of 13 seniors is gonna hurt next year, so we’re just trying to enjoy every second of it while we can,” Synowiez said. “I keep telling the boys that I want to keep spending time with them and I hope they feel the same way. Something tells me they do.”
