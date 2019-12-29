While many Section 1 teams are shrinking, the Scarsdale gymnastics team is growing and improving. It’s a stellar achievement for a program that has lost its practice space at the school and seen huge peaks and valleys in interest over the last decade.
“We really started the season off well,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “The girls said at the parent meeting they wanted to break 150 ad we got 151.35 in the first meet and another 150.7 the second meet. The bar is raised.”
There are nine programs in Section 1 this year — Scarsdale, Edgemont, Suffern, Somers, Lakeland, Wappingers, Brewster, Ossining, Clarkstown — and Scarsdale has the most depth. “We have the largest team in Section 1,” Roane said. “Ossining has six, Lakeland has 10, Somers has eight.”
This comes off the program’s first time breaking 150 this century in divisionals last winter, when Scarsdale posted a 153.49. What was even more exciting was to pick up a win against Brewster, which scored 126.50.
Now that they have proven they can keep up the stellar scores, the Raiders have their sights set even higher.
“I think we can get maybe a 155,” junior Charlotte Bonanno, a second-year SHS gymnast, said. “Especially at the two meets we’ve had we haven’t been at the highest we can be. I definitely think if we have a really good meet we can have a higher score. We can see a lot of growth with our practices and the different coaches helping us we can improve a lot.”
The Raiders are splitting their practice time between Westchester Gymnastics and the high school, and even enlisted coaches from Westchester Gymnastics and Cheer to work on some skills.
“We were working with the girls on bars on a release move and on their tumbling passes on the floor,” Roane said. “We did that on Friday with the help of the Westchester Gymnastics and Cheer coaches. Two really good coaches. We want the girls to get better scores and you can only get better scores if you put in more tricks.”
The B team has proven to be a boon to get more girls involved in meets and have the potential to reach the postseason.
“We won, which was good, but we had a lot of girls on the B team do well,” Roane said. “Paulina [Noulas] got a 6.2 on the beam and the first meet she got a 3.5. She really improved.”
Ella Isak was the lone B team all-around at Brewster, scoring 26.4 points. For her it doesn’t matter what spot you’re in because everyone can contribute.
“It’s hard when not everyone is able to compete everything,” Isak said. “A lot of us are here for fun, but we want to compete and do well. We all want to cheer for each other, so it’s nice having that additional team so everyone can show off their new skills. If you aren’t on the A team it’s not that big of a deal.”
Isak estimated that four or five of the girls on the team are still club gymnasts, but even if they aren’t now, most of the girls have experience with the sport.
“It’s not like anyone is coming from not knowing it at all,” she said. “The growth has been amazing. From my freshman year our scores were much, much lower as a team. Through the years we learned how to work together as a team.”
Freshman Adrianna Cha competed as an exhibitionist the first meet, but moved into the lineup the second meet after her scores couldn’t count the first meet despite being much higher than those of many of her teammates.
“What I do now is I’m moving kids,” Roane said. “You can be on B for bars and then another event for the A. The lineup is constantly revolving and changing. I already have stuff for Lakeland on Thursday. And it’s all based on the scores.”
The newcomers each year add to the team’s depth.
“We’ve had a lot of great additions to the team with the underclassmen,” Isak said. “We’ve learned how to put all our strengths together. There are a lot of all-arounds this year and not everyone was willing to do that a couple of years ago. We’ve learned how to put it all out there for the team.”
The bad news from Scarsdale’s win over Brewster are the injuries that led to several scratches on the B team as once the lineup is submitted at the start of the meet, no substitutions are allowed for any reason. Dylan Tuchman and Julia Kushnick had to be scratched in at least one event due to injuries. Molly Grand from the A team was able to fight through her pain to compete and score for the team.
“We had three people that day using ice packs,” Roane said.
In addition, over the weekend Emily Shawn tore her ACL playing soccer, so she’s out for the rest of the season.
Bonanno likes the change in environment from club to high school, which promotes a team concept.
“I’ve been a competitive gymnast for seven years,” Bonanno said. “It’s a really amazing sport. It’s definitely hard balancing club and high school, especially with all of my work, but I’m willing to make the commitment because I think it’s worth it to be on the team. It’s really fun, especially at school, with all of us wearing our gymnastics merch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.