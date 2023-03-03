If there was one thing that stood out more than normal in the Scarsdale boys basketball team’s 48-43 win over Mamaroneck, it was Daniel Hoey, the player coach Joe Amelio refers to as “The Selfless Sophomore.”
“He was really lifting us up in those times we weren’t able to score when Tyrone Carver was making Asher’s [Krohn] life and Carlos’ [Rodriguez] life very difficult,” Amelio said. “We needed a third guy to step up immediately and he was that guy.
“He’s a breath of fresh air. We have a lot of scorers that can space the floor out and all he wants to do is know what he can do to stay on the floor and help his team win. He’s one of the main reasons we won today, even if he didn’t score in double figures. He doesn’t care. He’ll never ask what his stats look like in a game. He leaves it all on the floor and wants to be on the other team’s best offensive player at all times.”
Hoey, in his first year on varsity, earned a starting role and saved his best for the most important game of the season, the one that would determine which team would be heading to Westchester County Center. Hoey scored nine points, hit a key and-one and iced a 46-43 game by hitting both ends of a one-and-one with 2.6 seconds left to play.
“I was on JV last year,” Hoey said. “Even making this team I wanted nothing more in the world. Then it was nothing more in the world than getting a starting spot. And now nothing more in the world to get a gold ball. We’re getting closer and closer and I’m contributing and it feels great.”
The Raiders got the points when they needed them — junior Carlos Rodriguez scored 15, sophomore Jake Sussberg 11, Hoey and senior Asher Krohn nine each, senior Henry Rifkin four — but it was the defense that made it all possible.
“I think since the Mount Vernon game at Mount Vernon’s place we understood that when we’re not scoring and we’re in times of getting defensive stops we can really be a very, very good defensive team,” Amelio said. “We’ve been working on defensive schemes over the last month or so to really make the offensive teams work and think. These kids have been so locked in understanding that if we score 35 we can win a game if we really put our mind to it. Ultimately that’s kind of what we did here. We didn’t score a lot in that third quarter and especially the last four minutes both teams didn’t score a lot, but that’s our job. It buys us time to start getting hot all over again.”
Scarsdale and Mamaroneck split during the regular season, as did Mount Vernon and Scarsdale, so the Raiders are hoping to win another rubber match and advance to the finals for the first time since 2016-17.
“The next one is going to be a hard one,” Rodriguez said. “The last time me and Asher didn’t play. The previous game we won on that last shot. Everyone played well that game. And in the rematch I was so excited to see the guys out there playing so well. I wish I could have been out there making it easier for everybody, but those guys played a close game for a long time and I was screaming at the top of my lungs and cheering on the bench. I think that Mount Vernon is a beatable team, so I think only losing by nine without me and Asher showed how good we are.”
Krohn channeled his energy positively and down the stretch gathered the four other players on the floor with him and made sure everyone was ready to go.
“I feel like I can go into a big explanation of what that’s like, but to sum it up it’s fun,” Krohn said. “When we’re all clicking on the same page everyone’s just vibing with each other and we’re just brothers on the court and brothers off the court. I feel liked today we showed that and how much fun we have playing with each other.”
The Raiders went six deep with Krohn, Hoey, Rodriguez, junior A.J. Booth, Sussberg and Rifkin.
“They’ve built strong chemistry,” Amelio said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re fine as long as we’re playing together — I didn’t see one guy pointing fingers today and we took some bad shots, we made some bad plays offensively, we broke down defensively, but everyone just collectively just bought in and they just wanted to win.
“I think the idea of playing in front of our fans in the county center really lifted this group, even the coaching staff. I’ve been here five years and this is our first time now. This is my first go-round and I think the kids knew how important it was for me, but most important for their opportunity to play at the county center.”
The Raiders had an up and down regular season, but everything they went through on and off the court led them to be the best they could be for playoffs.
“Everything got better,” Rodriguez said. “Trusting each other, rebounding, scoring, knowing our positions, defense especially. I think we went from a mediocre team and now we could be No. 1. I think that trusting guys is No. 1. The beginning of the season was more individual with, ‘Let me get mine,’ and now it’s, ‘If I do this my team can do that and we can play defense and then find a teammate for a layup.’ That trust in guys is the main evolution.”
The wins were memorable and some of the losses were forgettable.
“Over the season it’s like we couldn’t play two great games in a row and I think we played two good games in a row now, so we’ve just got to do two more,” Hoey said. “This Scarsdale team can do a lot. We’ve heard a lot from alumni and past teams that we can go far, that we can win a gold ball, and we’re just one step closer and it’s great, especially after a close game against our rival.”
How they did it
Against Mamaroneck, Booth grabbed the opening tip-off and with a three-pointer by Sussberg 25 seconds into the game the Raiders held a 3-0 lead. A minute later Cosmo Hardinson scored to cut the lead to 3-2, but Hoey responded with a layup for a 5-2 lead. Hardinson scored again and the Raiders got a bucket from Rodriguez for a 7-4 lead.
Krohn scored his first field goal to make it 9-6 with 4:10 left in the quarter. Aidan Roy hit a pair of free throws. Rodriguez then stole the inbounds pass and was fouled. He hit the first free throw — and Rifkin subbed in for Booth — but missed the second and Hardinson scored to tie the game at 10-10 with 1:46 left in the quarter.
Hardinson scored his 10th point of the quarter with 55 seconds left to give the Tigers their first lead at 12-10. Rodriguez pulled up for a jumper with 26 seconds left and tied the game at 12-12.
Hardinson opened the second quarter by giving his team back the lead at 14-12, but Rodriguez fed Krohn for the tying bucket 14 seconds later. Krohn had a defensive rebound and Rodriguez scored to make it 16-14 and, after a timeout, Rodriguez got the defensive board and fed the ball to Sussberg for another three-pointer and a 19-14 lead with 6:21 left to play.
After a long series with Scarsdale missing a pair of shots, Will Plunkett hit a three-pointer with 5:02 left to make it 19-17. Rodriguez followed with a big three at 4:31 for a 22-17 lead and a Raider timeout.
The Raiders forced a couple of travels and Booth came in for Hoey with 3:15 left. Brandon Burrell drained a three to cut the lead to 22-20. Sussberg found Rifkin under the hoop for two points, but Plunkett responded with a three to make it a one-point game at 24-23 with 1:56 left in the half. Krohn found Rifkin under the hoop once again for a 26-23 lead with 1:39 left and that would be the score heading into halftime.
Hardinson opened the second half with a steal and a layup and after a travel by Scarsdale, a hook shot by Plunkett and another basket by Plunkett gave Mamaroneck a quick 6-0 run and a 29-26 lead with 6:24 left in the third quarter.
Rodriguez and Sussberg gave the Raiders back the lead with a pair of baskets, but Plunkett hit two free throws for a 31-30 lead, which extended to 34-30 with a Plunkett three-pointer with 41.6 seconds left in the quarter. Rodriguez banked a three-pointer off the glass with 26 seconds left to make it 34-33. Rodriguez missed a three at the buzzer.
Rodriguez made a defensive stop to open the fourth, but soon turned the ball over. He then won a jump ball and a missed three-pointer. The ball was tipped to Sussberg, who drained a three for a 36-34 lead with 6:55 left to play. The Raiders would not trail again.
Hoey scored on a layup to make it 38-34, but a Burrell three made it 38-37 with 5:10 left. Hoey got an offensive rebound and Krohn hit a big three with 4:31 left to make it 41-37. After a couple of possession changes, Ethan Glassman scored with 3:25 left to make to 41-39.
Following a loose ball that was called out off Sussberg, Mamaroneck missed a shot and Rodriguez got the defensive rebound that led to a key and-one layup for Hoey, who completed the three-point play for a 44-39 lead with 2:14 left in the game.
Roy made it interesting with a three-pointer and a 44-42 score 15 seconds later. Glassman was fouled by Krohn, his fourth, and hit the first shot off the rim and in for a 44-43 score. The second shot missed and Sussberg grabbed the rebound. The Raiders missed a shot and, after Hoey got the offensive rebound, called a timeout up by one with possession and 36.2 seconds left.
Mamaroneck fouled Sussberg after the inbounds pass, the team’s sixth, and the Raiders had possession with 31.2 seconds left. Rodriguez was fouled and hit both shots as the gym got loud. It was 46-43.
Mamaroneck got the ball past midcourt and called timeout with 25.1 seconds left to play. Krohn blocked a three-point attempt and after Mamaroneck’s next shot was no good, Hoey got another clutch rebound and was fouled for a one-and-one with 2.6 seconds left to play.
After a Mamaroneck timeout, Hoey hit the first free throw, virtually guaranteeing the win and bringing wide smiles to the faces of Krohn and Rodriguez, who were ready to celebrate. Hoey then hit the second shot for a 48-43 score and a Raider win, punching the team’s ticket to the newly renovated county center, which had been converted to a hospital and mass vaccination center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“New court, new stadium, but same goal in mind,” Krohn said. “This time everyone is going to be back from break so we’ll hopefully have more people and we’ll have the entire support of Scarsdale. It’s what I’ve been looking forward to since I was a little kid going to watch Max Bosco and Nash Goldman play in the county center.”
