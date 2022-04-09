With 87 Scarsdale athletes initially coming out for Section 1’s pilot girls flag football league, it’s safe to say the interest level is high for the sport.
The league, which is seven-on-seven, was launched by the state in six sections and has been funded by the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Nike. There are 48 schools competing across the state and nine in Section 1.
The Raiders got their initial number of 87 down to 59 but no cuts were made as some girls just decided they did not want to play. They will have 20 “traveling players” who will compete in games, according to head coach Thomas Newkirk. The rest will play in an intramural program at the high school.
“We’re going to run an intramural program to keep building and have girls have more of an interest in the program,” Newkirk said. “Unlike other schools that did cut, we decided that we wanted to build and open it up to everyone.”
There was immediate interest from Scarsdale as many girls who play soccer and field hockey in the fall displayed interest. Newkirk estimated that 97% of the team did not previously play a different spring sport.
“Some of the NFL reps, USA Flag and Nike got together and said that they wanted to empower women to play football and this was the way to do it,” Newkirk said. “They reached out and [athletic director] Ray [Pappalardi] spoke to me about it. I actually play flag myself still today. I was very interested in making this happen.”
For a senior like Emily Shawn, it creates one final opportunity to play a high school sport.
“A lot of my soccer friends that I play soccer with for the school, I reached out to them and I was like, ‘You know, we should all do it. I think it would be great to get the team back together,’” Shawn said. “I just think it’s a good opportunity to play school sports one last time.”
She continued, “It definitely was a surprise when I heard it was coming to Section 1. I never really saw that happening ever. Especially, as a senior, I think it’s great that I get the chance to do it in the starting year. It’s something that I never thought I’d get to do.”
Newkirk, who is a former professional flag football player as he played in the American Flag Football League, said the players on Scarsdale’s team have never played flag football in a league before but some have played in summer camps.
“I do have some experience with some of the girls who’ve played in camp,” Newkirk said. “But most of the girls on the team, throwing the ball in the backyard with their siblings or their parents, just always had an interest in playing and Section 1 made it happen. It’s a great thing for them.”
Sophomore Ivy Boockvar will be heavily featured in Scarsdale’s offense. “She plays quarterback for us but we have her as a run or throw option,” Newkirk said.
Junior Mattie Silberfein, sophomore Brady Silberfein and Shawn, a senior, will be “a big part of our offense,” Newkirk said. Mattie is the team’s starting running back while Brady plays running back, receiver and is the backup quarterback. Shawn is a wide receiver.
“We have a lot of team speed,” the coach said. “I think it will be challenging for teams to be able to stop us because we’re so fast and athletic.”
Added Shawn, “I think we have a lot of athletes on the team, so I think we’re really fast. We may be small but I think that’s good.”
Senior Audrey Gendel is a vocal leader and will be an important part of the defense at linebacker.
“She’s a ballhawking linebacker who I look forward to having a ton of interceptions for us,” Newkirk said. “I think she’ll be very good.”
Newkirk said they’re “going to throw a ton.”
“I think that we have some girls who can get down the field in a hurry,” he said. “Ivy and Gianna Marx can throw the ball pretty well down the field, 25-30 yards down the field. Yuri Soto is one of those girls who will be very fast for us. Naomi Fischer will also play a tremendous part in getting down the field and catching the long ball for us.”
The new flag football league hosted a kickoff jamboree event at Somers High School on Friday, April 1. Two members of the New York Giants — quarterback Daniel Jones and linebacker Blake Martinez — were in attendance. Jones and Martinez spoke to the crowd, assisted with drills, and helped hype up the new sport.
“I think this is a unique opportunity to be a part of something that’s starting off, and is in the early stages,” Jones said. “High school football was a big part of my life and a big part of why I am where I am today. The fact that these girls get to be a part of that is pretty cool.”
He continued, “I think there’s something about being on a football team that’s a little different than other sports. People say it’s the ultimate team game and I think that’s true. It’s not full 11 on 11 contact but it’s the same elements of football where you need everyone to be successful. Football’s a special game and being a part of it is a special opportunity.”
The day started off with drills and later on each team participated in scrimmages.
“Listen, anything that allows our young athletes an opportunity to be seen and to be showcased I think is a great thing,” Newkirk said. “Section 1 did a great job and so did Somers hosting it. The NFL being involved was great for the girls.”
Other Section 1 teams participating in the league are Somers, Brewster, Greenburgh-North Castle, Lakeland, Mahopac, Walter Panas, Peekskill and Hastings.
“They’re better listeners than maybe the high school guys their age,” Jones said of the girls. “They’re doing well and having a lot of fun, so it’s cool to see.”
Somers coach Katie DiChiaro, who helped spearhead the seven-on-seven league in Section 1, started a girls flag football league in Somers four years ago and helped push for the Section 1 league by contacting New York State and the New York Giants.
“In flag football, we can still punt and there are extra points, but there’s no field goals and no contact,” explained DiChiaro. “We screen block instead of blocking like a normal game. The game is two halves. There’s a center, wide receivers, a quarterback and two running backs.”
The field is 80 yards long as opposed to the normal 100 yards. “And it’s 20-yard increments where you get a first down,” she said.
Each team will play eight regular season games and then there will be an open Section 1 playoffs starting on May 19. In the future, they’re hoping to have a state tournament.
“There are certain requirements to having a state tournament,” DiChiaro said. “But I think because there’s such a large interest in this sport now, I believe we are going to be blowing by those requirements in less time than normally required.”
Newkirk is joined by three assistant coaches in James Serafin, Mindy Genovese and Chris Pierro. Pierro is Scarsdale’s JV football coach while Serafin is an assistant with the program. Genovese is Scarsdale’s varsity girls soccer coach.
“James and I have a history,” Newkirk said. “We’ve been playing against each other in flag for 10-plus years. It’s an honor to have him on the staff as well as the other two.”
Scarsdale opens the season on the road at Walter Panas on Wednesday, April 20, at 4:30 p.m. The Raiders will then welcome Hastings for their home opener on Friday, April 22 at the same time.
Newkirk said his goals for the team are to “come into the game with an open mind, learn more than they’ve known about football and have a great time.”
“And obviously some will put it at No. 1, but I want to be super competitive,” he said. “I want them to feel that they can compete with anyone.”
