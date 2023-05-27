Postseason tournaments usually get more difficult the deeper you go. That wasn’t the case for No. 2 Scarsdale in the Section 1 Division 1 team tournament.
The Raiders cruised with 4-0 wins in the semifinals and finals, leading the matches that didn’t need to be completed. It was the quarterfinals that was the true test for Scarsdale, facing power league rival Horace Greeley, which was poorly seeded at No. 7. Scarsdale won that match 4-2.
After making the finals and losing to Mamaroneck, whom they had defeated in the regular season, last spring, Scarsdale came back with a vengeance, went 9-2 in the regular season and won the power league title in preparation for postseason.
Due to rain, the Raiders swept both Clarkstown South in the semis and John Jay-Cross River in the finals on the same day, Sunday, May 21, at Harrison.
As the champ from Section 1, the Raiders have a great shot at making it far in the state tournament, just like Mamaroneck, who won the whole thing last year.
“Today in the finals, the boys really wanted to win,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “Last year, they came in second to a very tough Mamaroneck team, so they were focused on winning.”
The returning players never let go of that feeling from last year.
“Last season, I remember hearing that Mamaroneck had reached four points first and that was heartbreaking,” senior Ben Hyman said. “So Coby [Gantcher] telling me that we reached four points so we can stop our match is definitely a moment I’m going to remember.”
The Raiders won both of their regional matches this week in dominant fashion (see story next week) and will compete in the New York State semifinals on June 9, with the finals to follow at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
“I think we all know what we’re capable of and that the winner of Section 1 is able to make it pretty far into the state tournament,” Hyman said. “I’m excited to see how far we make it and, hopefully, we’ll be satisfied with whatever we come away with.”
Raiders top Greeley
Going into the Section 1 tournament, the Raiders knew that Mamaroneck and Horace Greeley would be their toughest opponents. Luckily for the Raiders, Mamaroneck and Greeley went head-to-head in the opening round, which sent Mamaroneck, the defending champions, home early.
Following a first-round bye, the Raiders hosted Greeley in the quarterfinals at Scarsdale High School on Friday, May 19. It was the third time the Raiders beat Greeley this season.
A doubles sweep and freshman Jack Reis’ singles victory allowed the Raiders to emerge victorious. In singles, Reis beat Matt Wallis 6-4, 7-5; Jerry Jin lost to Adam Fink 6-1, 6-1; and Sameer Kini lost to Ben Singer 6-1, 6-1; while Sam Saeed and Jason Wei did not have to play their match.
In doubles, Michael Marks and Will Mishra defeated Idan Yedid and Elvin Lo 3-6, 6-2, 10-8; Hyman and Hiroshi Hebner defeated Everett Rosenbloom and Sam Mathes 6-3, 6-3; and J.P. Figueiredo and Coby Gantcher beat Kai Lucrierat and Will Lerhoff 6-2, 7-5.
Despite the victory for the Raiders, the match was tough and tight. “We started a little slow on Friday, which made it a tough match,” sophomore Saeed said.
Coach Roane praised the team for getting the crucial win, saying, “The Greeley match on Friday was a huge win [for us], since they are very tough competitors.”
One day, two sweeps
Next up for the Raiders was the semifinals at Harrison High School, which were postponed from May 20 to May 21 due to rain. The Raiders took on Clarkstown South High School in the morning. Despite “having a bit of a slow start,” according to Roane, the Raiders won 4-0, with the team not losing (or trailing) in a single match.
In singles, Kini defeated Jessy Kurtz 6-2, 6-4; Reis led Chris Cho 3-1; Jin led Sebastian Giurca 3-0; and Saeed and Pratik Nayak did not have a match. In doubles, Marks and Mishra defeated Tyler Kurtz and Dylan Marcom 6-2, 6-0; Hyman and Hebner defeated Aladi Balacharetas and Jack Callahan 6-3, 6-2; and Dean Buongario and Dylan Pai won 6-2, 6-0 against Ethan Golden and Richie Nasla.
Since the semi-finals were pushed from Saturday to Sunday, this meant the Raiders had to play both the semi-finals and finals on the same day. Though it would seem like a challenge to have to play twice in the same day, the Raiders actually found it to be advantageous.
“I think, especially for the doubles matches, [it’s] hard to start strong and a lot of times anything can happen in the doubles matches, so [it was] good for them to get some reps in before the final,” Saeed said.
Hyman echoed Saeed’s sentiment, saying, “I think everyone assumed that it would be a bit tougher, but I think having two matches today was helpful because we had already gotten some shots in earlier and gotten all our nerves out.”
In the early evening, the Raiders swept John Jay Cross River 4-0. In singles, Reis defeated Jordan Fiderer 6-2, 6-0; Jin beat Jonathan Marchini 6-4, 6-2; Saeed led Matthew Marchini 6-1, 4-1; and Kini led Dylan Scott 6-1, 5-2.
In doubles, Marks and Mishra defeated Ian Rhodes and Guillaume Pestie 6-4, 6-0; Hyman and Hebner led Ian Ferman and Colin Baird-Taylor 6-1, 4-1; and Gantcher and Figueiredo led Devon Kislin and Will Fenton 6-4, 6-1.
“We were more consistent,” Roane said. “We didn’t have a lot of unforced errors and we had a plan that we weren’t going to leave here without a win.”
Looking for revenge
After losing to Mamaroneck last season, the Raiders were dead set on coming back and recapturing the Section title. “The kids that were here last year that [returned] know what this experience is about, so they told the new kids ‘Look, this is what’s going to happen, this is what we want,’ and so I think there was a clear message that it is was doable this year,” Roane said.
The stinging loss to rival Mamaroneck left a significant mark on the team. “Sam [Saeed] brought the silver medal to practice, just to remind us of exactly what happened last year, even though we all remembered the whole sequence of events,” Hyman said. “Still though, that was definitely a big motivator [for us].”
What allowed the Raiders to come back better this season? Firstly, the Raiders team had a lot of returning players who knew what to expect. “For the returning players, last year was a good experience, since we didn’t play our best tennis,” Saeed said. “So this year, having played in a final already, we knew what we had to do and we were less nervous and we came out a lot stronger.”
Throughout the season, the Raiders’ lineup was challenged — they had more 4-3 and 5-2 wins than 6-1 and 7-0 —which helped prepare them for anything.
“I think [the] depth in our lineup is what sets us apart from our opponents,” Hyman said. “Arguably some of our doubles players could be successful singles in the section, so that’s super valuable to our team.”
Saeed echoed Hyman’s remarks, but also added that part of the team’s success is a product of their mental strength. “I think we all knew that we had the ability to win matches, so it was more of a mental game for the team,” he said. “Everyone was able to go into these matches prepared and they were able to execute what they had been doing all season.”
