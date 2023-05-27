Postseason tournaments usually get more difficult the deeper you go. That wasn’t the case for No. 2 Scarsdale in the Section 1 Division 1 team tournament.

The Raiders cruised with 4-0 wins in the semifinals and finals, leading the matches that didn’t need to be completed. It was the quarterfinals that was the true test for Scarsdale, facing power league rival Horace Greeley, which was poorly seeded at No. 7. Scarsdale won that match 4-2.

shs boys tennis box 5-26 issue.jpg
Sc tennis Sameer Kini 1.jpg
Sameer Kini
Sc tennis 3rd doubles 1 dylan pai.jpg
Dylan Pai
Sc tennis Will Mishra.jpg
Will Mishra
Sc tennis 3rd doubles 2 dean buonagurio.jpg
Dean Buonagurio

