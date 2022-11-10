Despite all of the success of her program both historically and recently, Scarsdale tennis coach Jennifer Roane was shocked to learn her team is on a 62-match winning streak dating back to the final match of the 2018 season. The last time Scarsdale lost was 4-3 to Rye on Oct. 1, 2018.
The Raiders went 15-0 in 2019, 7-0 in 2020 and, in winning back-to-back Section 1 and New York State team championships, 19-0 in 2021 and 20-0 this fall.
The Raiders completed their second straight postseason clean sweep with a 6-1 win over Bethlehem in the semifinals and a 7-0 win over Port Washington in the finals on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center.
While Scarsdale went into the first-ever state team tournament blind last year, Roane and many of her players knew better what to expect this time around. In a strange twist, Scarsdale had faced both of its semifinals and finals opponents earlier in the season, so there wasn’t as much mystery there.
Scarsdale opened the season with a scrimmage against Bethlehem, which was set up during last year’s state tournament. Then Scarsdale played against Port Washington in the finals of the Half Hollow Hills Tournament on Sept. 11. Though the two teams didn’t get in much tennis as rain ended the match about 30 minutes in, it gave Scarsdale a sense of the competition.
“Bethlehem got much better, much, much better,” Roane said. “They did like Australian I-formation, they had hand signals. They came to really win it. We never got to finish the Port Washington, but I had a little idea of what I was getting into with those two teams, but to see them both there at the semifinals and finals was interesting.”
The Raiders came into the final four with confidence as they had beaten or were leading the two teams. Roane reminded her team that a lot had changed since the beginning of the season for all of the teams, including Scarsdale.
“It’s nice to have that confidence, but on any given day anything could happen,” Roane said. “They had to come in with that mindset and focusing on the court and what’s in front of them.”
Last year the Raiders swept Brighton 7-0 in the semifinals, but only defeated Syosset 4-3 in the finals.
“I didn’t want a repeat of last year because it was giving me a heart attack, and then to win 7-0 I was shocked,” Roane said. “I was really, really happy. It was different than last year.”
Many of the matches in both the semifinals and finals were close and some even went to tiebreakers or three sets, but all of the matches had to be completed. At this level they couldn’t stop once the four team points were secured for the win.
The Raiders dodged a couple of bullets with junior Natasha Pereira being sick for the morning match and fighting through it and junior Yelena Sahakyan twisting her ankle stepping on a ball in the afternoon match and fighting through it.
“Everything went well and even when we were thrown a curveball like Natasha not feeling well or Yelena hurting her ankle we still came out on top, which was nice,” Roane said.
Then there was senior Natalie Hu, who was the last match on the court in the finals. Her first singles match was in a third set and while the outcome wouldn’t impact the match, she was determined to win.
“What was really nice was Natalie was down in the third set and I said, ‘Natalie, just get out there and do the best you can. I know you’re trying, but we’ve already won the match,’” Roane said. “She goes, ‘Coach, I can not be the only one who loses.’”
Senior Campbell Alin had the same outlook in the finals in her second doubles match with partner sophomore Kay Cottrell.
“We knew going into this that especially Port Washington was tough competition and I think it was pretty amazing that everybody rose to the occasion in that one match,” Alin said. “Coach Roane came onto our court, the first four matches had been won, so Kay and I knew that the match as a whole was over, but being my last match as a senior I told Kay that I really wanted to come back in the set and get the win. I told her I would do anything to do that and she agreed. We just had a new determination.”
The team then gathered to watch Hu close out the day. “She knows the girl she was playing really well and she knew it was going to be a tight match, but when everyone finished and we all came over to cheer her on, hearing us and having the support in the background really helped her pull through in the end,” Alin said.
The team enjoyed spending the day at the home of the U.S. Open.
“It was amazing,” freshman Katie Kendall said. “We got to walk around the place and see the stadiums. Just to know the top players in the world play here just feels really fulfilling and makes it all worth it.”
Prior to the season Hu reached out to Kendall to play some tennis and tell her all about the team and “what a great community it is.” Kendall did well at tryouts and landed the third singles spot, which she held onto all season.
“It’s pretty nerve-wracking I guess, but I guess I have a bit of confidence because a lot of my teammates knew the players I was going to play,” Kendall said. “They told me a bunch of stuff about them and I used some of their help and played well.”
Kendall was nervous for both the team and singles postseason tournaments. She knew she was “alone” on the court for the individual tournament, and didn’t want to let down her teammates in the other tourney. She knew her teammates were behind her and she gained a lot of confidence from her quarterfinals singles match against eventual state champion Victoria McEnroe of Bronxville in which she lost the first set 6-1, but battled in the second, despite falling short at 7-5.
“Especially in my match against Victoria McEnroe it was so amazing to have my team behind me cheering me on,” Kendall said. “It really motivated me throughout my match. It definitely built a lot of confidence and I think I’m a little bit more prepared for next year so hopefully I can go to states. It definitely boosted my confidence a lot.”
Roane was thrilled to see her freshman take more games off McEnroe than anyone had up until that point in the season.
“People were talking,” Roane said.
· “Who’s that girl playing Victoria?”
· “That’s my third.”
· “That’s your third? I’d love her to be my first.”
“I think she’s only gonna get better and stronger,” Roane said. “It’s great to watch her play.”
Captains Alin, Hu and senior Maya Cukierman tried to keep the pressure off the team throughout the season, but they knew repeating was on everyone’s minds.
“Everyone really wanted to win and prove ourselves a second year,” Alin said. “I think there was a little more pressure this year, but we were able to handle ourselves well and take off the stress for our new teammates this year.”
Alin said the new players fit right in after a short adjustment period.
“We had this reputation coming in as the first state champions ever, but I think everyone worked together really well and I know the team is bonded really closely,” she said. “I think that also helped when it really mattered because I think we were all supporting each other and cheering each other on when it really mattered.”
Roane credited the team’s depth and improvement over last year with the addition of two sophomores and three freshmen for the team’s success this year. Again, she was able to play all six doubles teams in both sectionals and states.
“Everyone really did contribute to the success of being state champs,” Roane said. “It’s a great feeling. It’s a comforting feeling. One, it’s a security that we’ve got such depth that there’s not just one person on the team all the pressure is on. Everyone is carrying their own weight on the team and as a coach it’s nice to get everybody involved. For the team tournament that was my goal and I was glad I was able to do that at Binghamton and Goshen.”
Roane has been a driving force for Scarsdale tennis for more than 20 years. Alin said that in addition to offering tennis tips and advice from her many years of experience, one of the key things Roane does is put everyone “at ease.”
“Before our final match she had us sit down and she gave us all a piece of paper and she had us close our eyes and think of an animal and try and rip the piece of paper into that animal as an exercise for visualization,” Alin said. “Everyone was laughing a little and found it a little funny, but it really helped calm everyone down and relieve a little bit of stress, so she’s always good at that on the court.”
Alin said some animals were “better than others” and that sophomore Giana Marks told her her fish looked like a steamboat.
The Raiders will be hit a bit harder by graduation than the team was last year with top singles player Hu, first doubles player and state qualifier Cukierman and second doubles player Alin vacating key spots. The team also graduates doubles players Olivia Sun and Hyunjin Lee.
“I’m hoping to reload as they say,” Roane said. “[Freshman] Emma Ha is a great player and I’m sure she’ll keep improving. Kay Cottrell is a great volleyer and she’s only a sophomore. The younger girls, and even my juniors, Yelena and Maya [Vora] and Natasha, are all in the starting lineup. But I can’t think about next year. We have our end-of-season party and I just want to enjoy the moment because they’re very hard to achieve. A lot of work, a lot of time and effort between the parents and the kids have gone into this season. I really just want to enjoy the accolades until gymnastics starts next week.”
Heading into next fall, the Raiders are over halfway to their school record 117 straight wins, a streak that was snapped by Ursuline in 2000 by a 4-3 score.
Can the Raiders make it back for another shot at the title? “I hope so,” Roane said. “As the kids already said on the bus, ‘Three-peat, Coach!’ I love that enthusiasm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.