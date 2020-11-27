After a season racing locally in small-scale meets, Scarsdale took advantage of racing in the Section 1 Southern Westchester Large Schools regional championships as both teams took first place, earning section title plaques at Milton.
“It was their first time on that course,” coach Rich Clark said. “Some of the teams had been there four or five times. They had to produce, the boys and girls, and with one shot at it they produced.”
It’s been rare that both the boys and girls were elite teams at the same time. “I was so happy on the way home,” Clark said. “It was unique and it’s been a unique season.”
The boys had won back-to-back Westchester County titles coming into this season and didn’t get the chance to go for three.
“Doug Rose looked at the county schools and we were right there,” Clark said. “We would have been first or second for the girls, probably second to Briarcliff for the boys. It would have been close if there was a real county meet.”
The Raiders finally had a real meet to test themselves.
“The dual meets were definitely less competition,” junior captain Lizzie Hurshman said. “They were much more low-key, usually just the girls from Scarsdale running together. This time being with five or six teams gave us more motivation since there was more at stake. We knew if we won it would be a bigger deal.”
The girls were aiming to win the big meet going in, knowing that Ursuline would likely be their No. 1 rival in the race.
“Ursuline was definitely the favorite going into the race, but they actually didn’t have their top girl that day,” Hurshman said. “When we were on the start line and we saw that we all kind of realized if we worked together and we were all really close enough at the top that we could probably win the meet.”
Coach Clark said the girls ran well enough in positions one through five to win the meet even if Ursuline’s lineup had been fully intact. “That’s how good the girls ran,” Clark said.
The girls showed their depth and their strength running as a pack.
“I thought the girls did a super job,” Clark said. “I think they all stepped it up for Saturday. I’ve never seen them run that well as a pack this season. For whatever reason, and I know they have been serious about their running, they must have gotten together and made a pact to run as a pack.”
Within the top four, the girls have constantly shuffled positions this season. In the finale, sophomore Alexandra Simon took fifth place, junior captain Natalyn Kapner seventh, Hurshman 11th, senior captain Alexa Doyle 12th. There were about 48 seconds separating them.
“I think something that’s really special about our team is we don’t have one standout runner like some teams do, which is really nice,” Hurshman said. “When we’re at practice we all run together and during the meets we all run as a pack. That’s something that’s really helped us. We know each other’s strengths and we know when someone should lead and when someone should step back. That pushes us.”
Clark was extremely impressed with Hurshman at the regional meet. “Lizzie Hurshman is usually farther back,” Clark said. “She was 30 seconds back, but still she was seventh and Doyle was right behind her.”
With the Raiders struggling to find a solid, consistent fifth runner this season, junior Eliana Zitrin stepped up big at sectionals, taking 20th place.
“Eliana Zitrin had a remarkable race,” Clark said. “She just didn’t give up. I saw her four times on the course and she just kept pushing and pushing and pushing. The girl just didn’t give up. She was a solid fifth for us.”
Graduating only Doyle from the starting seven and also returning junior Margot Diamond and sophomore Allison Scheffler, who ran at sectionals, the Raiders are poised for a big year in 2021.
“Alexa has definitely been a big presence and a big leader on the team,” Hurshman said. “When Natalyn and I were freshmen she was definitely very welcoming to us. On the running side, we knew we could count on her to be up at the top and to run with her was really helpful. It’s good we’re only losing one because hopefully we can recruit some new talent. Recruiting some new freshmen will be essential to keeping our team going after Natalyn and I graduate.”
The veteran boys started running March 9, despite Scarsdale shutting down schools due to COVID-19 on what would have been the first day of the spring preseason. Even when it became clear there would be no season and schools would not reopen until the fall at the earliest, the boys continued to train. Clark urged them to take a week off in June before senior captain Jake Coleman, junior captain Bandsma and the Friedman brothers, senior captain Alexandre and sophomore Zacharie, attended a running camp in Colorado in July.
Coleman and Alexandre Friedman were a clear 1-2 punch for the Raiders.
“They work together, train hard together,” Clark said. “Jake is a special kid. He’s got ice in his veins. Races don’t bother him, the competition doesn’t bother him. He just goes out and he’s cool as anything when he’s out there.
“Alexandre is a little more reactive and he’ll have what he considers not a good race, but they’re good races. He’s very tough on himself.”
As a sophomore, Coleman was one place shy of qualifying for states as then-senior teammate Andrew Levy beat him out. Last year Daniel Asher made states as a senior. With his performance over the weekend, Coleman would have clearly made the state championships had they not been canceled due to the pandemic. “This year would have been his year,” Clark said.
In the merge of all Section 1 runners, Coleman was fifth.
“I came second in the race, which felt pretty good, but I was fifth overall, which felt awesome because there were almost 300 kids,” he said. “To come in fifth that means a lot to me. That’s something special and I never thought I’d be able to do that at the beginning of the season.”
Bandsma and junior Mark Gibney were the team’s solid 3-4 punch, a pair of juniors who will lead the team next year.
“This course they have to do two loops and each loop has three hills,” Clark said. “They’re not long, but they’re substantial. I told them the only way up and over these hills is to use your arms. Simon was way back and Mark was way back and I yelled out, ‘Use your arms!’ Well, Simon and Mark made up at least 10 places. That was really nice to see.”
Coleman placed second, Friedman fourth, Bandsma fifth, Gibney eighth.
“Our top four did a good job this race,” Coleman said. “I talked to everyone and said they’ve each got to beat a certain Mamaroneck kid and we’re good. Our coach, Mr. Clark, really enjoyed seeing us have all those guys in the front. There’s usually a big difference between me and Alex and Simon and Mark, but this time I think Simon and Mark did much better. They closed the gap.”
Shan Daniel, a senior with track experience who was running cross-country for the first time, became Scarsdale’s solid fifth runner and contributed to the title. Daniel placed 20th.
Bandsma, Gibney and Zacharie Friedman will return with promising sophomore Slate Cypcar — Friedman and Cypcar also ran at sectionals — and freshmen Raymond Donovan and Quinton Moats. The freshmen “showed a lot of moxie this season,” according to Clark.
“They would always want to run the varsity races and they would get eighth and ninth for the boys,” Clark said. “We also have Slate Cypcar, who has been solid and is a sophomore. I think with all those guys they are going to be a good team.”
Coleman had some words of wisdom for next year’s team: “I hope they appreciate the season that we did have and I hope they race every race like it’s their last, because that’s what we did. We didn’t know if we were going to race again or if someone would get COVID and we’d have to be out for two weeks. If COVID goes away next year and they are able to run mask-free I think they’ll appreciate that. I also hope they try to run strategically.”
The seniors in particular put together a special season, but as a program Scarsdale persevered and maintained a positive attitude in the face of uncertainty.
“They came every day when we got back and we were always on a tightrope whether there would be a quarantine and we’d end the season, but we got through it and we got through it really with flying colors,” Clark said. “That was so nice to see the boys and girls as champions. For what they’ve been through it was a nice end to the season.”
