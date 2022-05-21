Despite limping around the court for two hours in the Section 1 finals, Scarsdale senior Jason Shuler nearly forced a third set against defending and 2022 champion Emil Grantcharov of New Rochelle, falling 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Shuler, who has shin splints that have plagued him throughout the tournament, didn’t think it was appropriate to bow out in the finals and, despite hitting himself in the shin with his racket, was actually surprised he was able to put so many points away in the second set as Grantcharov was trying to move him around the court as much as possible.
Shuler went up 4-3 in the second set, but couldn’t hang on.
“He was up a break and I got back on serve,” Shuler said. “I couldn’t move, so I was just ripping shots, hitting the ball as hard as I could because I couldn’t really rally. I was making more shots than normal. Hopefully I’ll play him at states when I’m healthy.”
Coach Jennifer Roane would have had Shuler withdraw in order to be healthy for states since he automatically qualified and for the team tournament, which begins Friday, May 20, but respected his decision to keep fighting.
“The young resilient spirit I guess,” she said. “I really was shocked. I really was basing it on what I could see on his face and his movement. He hung in there. That’s the level of talent and mind over matter he has to almost force that third set. You want to will yourself to overcome whatever is going on in your body.”
Shuler suffered his first loss of the season. He had played for the Raiders as a freshman and won the Section 1 and New York State doubles championship with then-junior Nikolai Sahakyan. While he didn’t get the sweep of singles and doubles titles for the section, Shuler will still be among the favorites to win the state title.
For now, he’s looking forward to rejoining his teammates to go for the team title. Like the girls had in the fall, this will be the first time there is a state team tournament for the boys. The Raiders are the No. 1 seed in the large schools division and will likely play Mamaroneck or Horace Greeley should they make the finals.
“You’ve got your whole team cheering for you, you’ve got other matches you can cheer for and watch,” Shuler said. “It’s the part of high school tennis I enjoy most.”
Seniors Jason Gans and Adin Lamport, who played second and fourth singles, respectively, for the Raiders this season, teamed up and made it to the third/fourth-place match after falling in the semifinals to top seed Owen Zerbib and Jinyang Li of Mamaroneck 6-4, 7-6 (4). They then lost another hard-fought match 7-6 (4), 6-4 to No. 3 Marko Arboleda and Ben Singer of Horace Greeley to fall just shy of making states.
“They really played well,” Roane said. “I’m really proud of them. Even when they walked off the court you could tell they gave it everything they had. There were no regrets. There were very few mistakes we made and I feel — I’m guessing — the other team thought they were going to come in and take care of business and that was it as the higher seed. But we had a plan and we knew what type of game they were playing and we switched it up and took them out of their element. It wasn’t in the cards for us.”
However, the next day, Thursday, May 19, Roane found out that Greeley had to back out of states — players are supposed to be instructed that if they can’t attend any part of the tournament they are not to enter — and that her team would advance as Section 1’s third team. She was thrilled her team will have the opportunity as seniors to go play at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center next month.
This will be the first time since 2006 that the Raiders will have a singles player and a doubles team at states. That year, Jon Fife made the New York State semifinals in singles for the second straight year and Ben Ryan and Alex Parets lost in the second round of states to the eventual champs in doubles.
Gans and Lamport have been on the team for four years and teamed up in doubles for the first time for postseason.
“Our communication is great,” Lamport said. “When someone is down we boost each other’s spirit and our serves are great. We try our best not to get broken.”
Gans said they were supposed to play together last spring, but Lamport couldn’t play and he teamed up with Michael Marks.
“So far it’s been great,” Gans said. “I think we have great chemistry, great teamwork.”
Even early in the tournament they had to gut out tough matches, winning in the round of 16, 6-4, 6-4.
“Our mentality had to stay strong throughout the match because we couldn’t bring ourselves down,” Gans said. “In the second set we started up 4-1 and then lost three straight games. Then we brought it back. The biggest part of that match was keeping our mentality.”
The team of junior Marks and freshman Samuel Saeed played first, second and third doubles this season, but put themselves back together for postseason by making it to the quarterfinals and earning all-section honors. There they fell 6-3, 6-3 to the No. 2 seed from Harrison.
“I think it’s amazing how we struggled in the beginning to find a rhythm and figure our chemistry out, but now that we’re playing a little more and beating opponents that are pretty tough everything is clicking,” Marks said prior to the quarters. “We just communicated more. In the beginning we were both kind of quiet, so it was hard to kind of get on the same page. We started implementing hand signals and talking more. I think that helped us play better in general.”
Saeed enjoyed the journey and is excited both players will be back again next year. “It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “There’s a different energy here. It’s really cool to see all the kids from the school representing. I think we’ve gotten a lot of confidence throughout this tournament being able to compete with a lot of good teams.”
Juniors Coby Gantcher and J.P. Figueiredo lost 6-3, 6-0 to Horace Greeley in the opening round.
Edgemont sophomore Ethan Wu and eighth grader Eli Johnson nearly pulled off the upset of the tournament in the quarterfinals. They won the first set 6-2 over the No. 1 seed Zerbib and Li, but lost the second set 6-3 and the tiebreaker 10-7.
Coach Mark Romney said prior to the quarters that he believed his team had a chance for an upset and he was right.
Wu played with Nick Peng last year, but Peng was injured and did not play for Edgemont this season. Last year the duo also lost a super tiebreaker in the quarterfinals. Johnson made his varsity debut this spring and between singles and doubles was 14-0 prior to the loss.
“They have played together occasionally outside, not all the time,” Romney said. “I think I put them together once during the season and they clicked very well. They’re both tournament level doubles players. They play high level tournament doubles with different partners outside of school and you’re taking advantage of that, that even the eighth grader is extremely knowledgeable about playing doubles.”
Romney also liked the lefty/righty (Wu/Johnson) combination.
“Wu has got a pretty unreturnable serve,” Romney said. “The high level guys will be able to deal with it, but it’s a very difficult serve. Eli is just incredibly athletic and has an ability to carve points and keep balls in play and find the gaps. It’s a really good combination.”
Wu, who played No. 1 singles for the Panthers, plays USTA doubles and thinks he “might even like it more than singles.” He knew how stacked the singles draw was, as it is every year, and was hoping to make some noise with doubles. He and Johnson did just that.
“Eli’s got great hands, a great serve, so he sets me up nicely, I set him up nicely,” Wu said. “We just work really well together. It’s great to have someone else on the court supporting you. Tennis is a really lonely sport. You’re out there on your own, so it’s nice to have someone to cheer you up when you’re down.”
Johnson had hoped to play more singles this season, but he “liked proving I can win wherever Coach puts me.” He played most of his regular season doubles with senior captain Alex Lee.
“It helped my confidence a lot,” Johnson said. “If he started putting me a little too high early on and if I lost a couple of matches it demoralizes you. Playing with Alex, a senior captain, he knows that winner’s mentality. That helps a lot with the important points. He’s mentally strong and he knows what to do in important moments.”
Edgemont entered “two top teams,” according to Romney, who paired seniors Will Mellis, a captain, and Ethan Mauskopf together for postseason. The duo battled, but lost in the round of 16, 6-2, 6-1 to Saeed and Marks from Scarsdale.
“I like the idea of two seniors,” Romney said. “I think all things equal there’s something nice about that. Will is a classic, great player. He’s primarily a singles player, can play doubles, and matching him with Ethan, who is 100% a doubles player, I think that combination is good. I think sometimes if you have two singles players together it can be a bit awkward. In this case I like the singles/doubles mentality.”
Junior Liyam Yaghoobzadeh and Evan Ho, who have been pairing together since junior high, lost in the round of 32.
In singles, Edgemont entered Lee, junior Tapan Sidhwani and junior Krishen Kakar. Sidhwani impressed Romney in the second round, despite losing to Shuler.
“I must say it was love and 1, but I decided to keep track of the points he won and 25% of the points,” Romney said. “Just thinking about that I told him that was the No. 1 ranked player in the section and you’ve got to be realistic. He was competitive in play, even if it didn’t show up in the scoreboard and he’s still got another year to go.”
Edgemont is the No. 2 seed in the Section 1 small schools team tennis tournament and will play in a three singles, two doubles format. They are hoping to make the finals and advance to states.
Romney said the team has “great hopes” for the tournament after splitting with Byram Hills — each winning 4-3 — and tying for the league title.
