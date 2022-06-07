The Scarsdale boys lacrosse team brought thunder and lightning on the field early in taking a 9-2 lead against Kingston in their first-ever New York State tournament game Wednesday, June 1. After going up 13-5, thunder and lightning in the sky ended up pushing the final 17 minutes of the game to the following day as the storm raged on late into the night.
In the end it added up to a 19-7 win over Section 9 champion Kingston on June 2, and it included a 30-minute weather delay on that day, too, adding another great story to tell about their historic season.
“That was my first time,” coach James Synowiez said about having to come back the next day to finish the game. “I’ve heard of it. I obviously never wanted to live it. It was definitely the right call and at 10:30 that night [the storm] was still going. I give props to the athletic directors for that decision.”
It wasn’t easy for either team, though the Raiders did have the shorter trip down to Mamaroneck’s turf field than Kingston, and also had an eight-goal lead with just over 17 minutes left to play.
“I’m proud of the way we responded,” Synowiez said. “It’s not easy to go in the locker room, sit down, wait, then be told to go home, go back to the field, get your bags, come back up to the bus and then do it all again the next day for less than two quarters. It was definitely an interesting experience, but I think something that will be part of the stories they have to tell about this season. At the end of the day it was another W, which was awesome.”
The team spoke that night and the next morning to get their mindset in the right place.
“We said we had to treat this as if we’re playing against Mamo — same intensity, same hatred — to get fueled up,” Asher Krohn said. “We have a thing where we play like we’re down by three goals. We went into the second part of the game like that and we succeeded in beating them.”
Just playing in the game was historic for the Raiders, who did not have a state tournament to play in last year when they won the school’s first-ever Section 1 title in the sport, due to COVID-19.
“It’s special and I keep telling them to enjoy every moment of it and remind them we’re 0-0 again,” Synowiez said. “Every day is fresh. We’re trying to keep that mindset and every time we win a game, somebody’s season ends. That’s important to keep in the back of our mind because, and I think Nate [Seslowe] said it best in one of the articles, that they just love spending time together after school. You look around and we were fighting for turf time at the beginning of the year and now there’s nobody around but us.”
Against Kingston, Matt Reyman led the Raiders with four goals, while Graydon Diamond, Ryan Ornstein, Jake Goldstein and Colby Baldwin each scored three, Rhett Needleman two, Anders Burrows one.
“That’s how we want to play lacrosse,” Ornstein said. “We don’t necessarily have that star. We have Colby Baldwin, who is obviously the best faceoff guy who helps us get the ball for most of the game, but we’re a team that wants to possess the ball because we trust all six guys out there. Let’s say someone is not having a great game, we have guys who can pass the ball, move the ball fast, dodge, just a great offense that works well together.”
Twelve of the goals were assisted with Diamond and Ornstein with three each, Reyman and Goldstein two each.
“If you look at the stat sheet, just a lot of spread out scoring, a lot of assisted goals, the stuff that we love to see,” Synowiez said. “We didn’t run too many plays in that game. We just freelanced a little bit and to see how they did and they were dropping doubles and finding the open man. They did a nice job. We just wanted to give up a few less in that first outing before the storm.”
Though it was a lopsided score against a team that was missing a top player due to injury, Synowiez was pleased with the opportunity to play a team like Kingston.
“I watched their championship game and Kingston was down by a bunch and came back to beat Monroe-Woodbury,” Synowiez said. “They have some tough kids on that team and a few very talented boys… I thought they played great team lacrosse, they were gritty, communicated really well on defense and they hustled to ground balls. That’s the type of competition I do want to see regardless of what the score wound up being.”
Scarsdale jumped on Kingston early as Baldwin won the faceoff and scored six seconds into the game. He went on to dominate 24 of 26 faceoffs and went on to score goals to start the second quarter and the second half.
Diamond scored the team’s second goal a minute after Baldwin’s first en route to three goals of his own. Kingston made it 2-1 about two minutes later.
The Raiders scored two more goals in the first quarter, both by Ornstein, who would later add another. Kingston also scored a man-up goal in the first quarter, which ended with Scarsdale leading 4-2.
“Ryan dodges with conviction and he dodges with a purpose every single time,” Synowiez said. “He’s been pretty consistent once he came off injury to start the season and there’s a reason he’s one of our junior captains and a big leader for us on the field. He stepped up in a big way in a game when we needed it. That’s my expectation for a lot of these guys and a lot of them have done that throughout the season.”
Ornstein was proud to help set the tone for the team. He’s seen other teammates do that recently. This game was his turn.
“It meant a lot to me to be able to be out there with my team and to be able to contribute to the success of the team, but I feel like all year we’ve had a great team chemistry and a great group of guys always picking up the energy,” Ornstein said. “I think being with them and being able to be out there with my teammates — we’ve created such a great bond — it just pushes me to want to make everyone better.”
The Raiders were hot in the second quarter with quick goals by Baldwin, Goldstein, Reyman, Ornstein and Diamond in less than 3.5 minutes for a 9-2 lead to break the game wide open. Goldstein scored again and Kingston got a goal back with 2:06 left in the half, which ended with a 10-3 score.
For the nearly seven minutes of game played before Mother Nature stopped play with 5:11 left in the third quarter, the Raiders put in three more goals, Kingston two, for a 13-5 score when the stoppage took place at 7:40 p.m. The rest was history the next day.
“I think it wasn’t our best game and it wasn’t the best team we’ve played against, but it was an experience,” Goldstein said. ‘We’ve now accomplished more than any team in our program and while it’s not as anticipated of a game as Mamaroneck for the section chip, it’s something that nobody else has done yet in Scarsdale history, so it’s cool.”
Andrew Lehrman made 10 saves in the start as he continues to help shift momentum for what has become a strong defensive unit.
“The defense isn’t going to be seen in all of the stats, but they are a big part of our success,” Ornstein said. “Andrew Lehrman has been great, especially down the stretch in the playoffs, and our defense, although they don’t get enough credit, they’ve really kept us in games. We’ve held teams to not a lot of goals in postseason and I think that has to do with how well they are able to play together. They slide well and we have some D-middies like Freddy Kushnick and Trevor Knopp who are out there playing great.”
The Scarsdale fans also played a factor in building the lead on the first day of the game. “The energy was high, the support of our fans on the first day was amazing,” defenseman Krohn said. “I think we are changing the perspective on Scarsdale athletics, lacrosse especially.”
All of the 11 returning players on the team have won two Section 1 titles in their two-year careers as none of them were on the team as freshmen in either 2019 or 2020, the year there was no season due to COVID-19. All they know is winning.
“It’s amazing knowing I have so much time left,” sophomore Goldstein said. “We’ve accomplished so much early on. I was talking to the guys because nobody on the team has been on the team for more than two years so none of us know what it’s like to lose. Last year we ended on a win and this year we’re still going in the playoffs. We haven’t really had that feeling and it’s great. Last year playing with the seniors and being a starter off the bat they took me in and I never really felt super-alienated. All of us were new to this and to play with many of these guys my whole life and be able to accomplish so much early on is really awesome.”
That said, after losing 14 players from last year, it was a big adjustment for the team and a lot of “learning from our mistakes,” which Goldstein called “the biggest key.”
“We lost so many guys and we had to adapt to a completely new team, pretty much, so with a slow start and some adversity we had to face we had to roll with the punches and develop as a group,” Goldstein said. “We continue to grow and looked past our failures early on and see our slow development to grow to be a team that could be better than last year and has the chance to accomplish much more.”
The Raiders earned a spot in the regional final against Section 2 champion Shenendehowa at Shaker High School in Albany.
“It’s a good feeling knowing we’re the last team standing at our school and that we get to represent our school and go play tomorrow,” Baldwin said. “It’s exciting we’re about to be on a bus soon with our team, a fun bus ride, a hotel and then play the next day.”
The team had a bus planned to go up the night before the game so they could bond, prepare and get a good night’s sleep. It certainly adds to the experience of competing in a state tournament.
“First time as coaches on a road trip with the boys and I’m so glad they get to experience that,” Synowiez said. “Telling them that after the game, they were super excited about that. We never know when we’re going to be back in that position, so you might as well enjoy every second of it.”
He added, “I can’t say enough about these kids. They make the coaches look good and that’s the bottom line because it’s their hard work and everything. They listen to what we say. It’s been a pleasure to coach these guys.”
