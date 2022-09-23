Jose Alava Marino SHS boys soccer photo

Jose Alava Marino controls the ball against Mamaroneck.

 Elliott Zhang Photo

Despite a No. 4 national ranking and a No. 1 state ranking, the Scarsdale boys soccer team is taking things one game at a time as it looks to win its first Section 1 title since 2010.

“It’s going very well, better than any of us expected really,” senior captain Nico Galeano said. “The rankings are great, but I think we can’t let it get to our heads, just keep on playing our game and thinking of ourselves as the underdog. My first two seasons on varsity we always thought of ourselves as the underdogs. We were always trying to upset teams, so I think we have to keep on having the same mentality even with the recent success we’ve had.”

Nico Galeano SHS boys soccer photo
Nico Galeano scored Scarsdale’s game-winning goal against Mamaroneck.

