A Secor Road resident called police Dec. 13 to report identity theft, saying $6,990 was withdrawn from an investment account without her authorization. The woman said she was checking her accounts when she discovered the money was missing. She contacted the investment company, which, she said, is investigating the fraud. She learned money was transferred from her account to another account with a dubious sounding name located in Georgia and registered in the name of someone she’s never heard of. A report was made.
A Brite Avenue man went to police headquarters Dec. 15 to report fraud was committed against him using one of his investment accounts. He told police the alleged fraud happened after a breach of his email whereby an intruder had gained access to an account. The scammer attempted to use $1,921 the victim had accrued in a rewards points account. The man said he’s not out any money and only wanted to document the incident.
Wire emerges from ground
A Lincoln Road resident called police Dec. 13 to report “a wire coming up from the ground” on her property. On arrival, patrol informed the homeowner that a telephone pole on her front yard did come out of the ground, but did not “rise out of the ground.” No further action was taken.
Animal tales
A caller Dec. 13 reported a small white dog running around near Garden and Mamaroneck roads. A search of the area yielded negative results.
A possibly injured coyote was reported Dec. 13 in a backyard on Montrose Road. Patrol looked for the coyote but didn’t find it.
A large coyote was reported Dec. 14 in the vicinity of Paddington and Olmsted roads. Police didn’t see it.
A loose white dog, possibly a Maltese, was reported running at large Dec. 19 by the intersection of Cushman and Mamaroneck roads. Police looked but couldn’t find it.
Cab scam?
A Popham Road caller Dec. 17 reported he was scammed when he tried to make an arrangement with a taxi service. He said he had used the taxi company in the past with no problems but when he tried calling this time, the number was not in service. When he tried calling again, someone picked up the phone and said they needed a credit card before proceeding. He gave his name and card number but not the security code on the back of the card or other personal information. He later decided the whole thing seemed suspicious and something he should report to the police. He said he’s not out any money at this time.
Found property
A person went to police headquarters Dec. 13 to turn in car keys found on Gorham Road. There was contact information on the keys, but attempts to contact the keys’ owner were unsatisfactory. Patrol left a message for the person about how to retrieve the keys.
A found wallet was turned in to police Dec. 14 by a man who said he had found the wallet at the intersection of Hamilton and Richelieu roads. The owner was contacted and picked up the wallet. He said nothing was missing from it.
A watch was found Dec. 15 on the sidewalk outside police headquarters on Tompkins Road. Police described the item as a black Surf watch. It was vouchered and placed in a locker for safekeeping.
Woman yelling for help
A woman reported yelling, “Help! I’m being abducted” was reported Dec. 14 by a caller on Weaver Street and Manor Lane. The caller said the woman yelled these words from inside a car headed south on Weaver Street, heading into New Rochelle. The New Rochelle Police Department was contacted. The car described was possibly a black Mazda. Patrol searched the area of Weaver Street with no result.
Mom locked herself out
A caller Dec. 14 said her mother locked herself out of her house on Mamaroneck Road. The fire department responded first and gained entry before police arrived.
Forgery
A Kensington Road man Dec. 14 reported the day before documents were forged using his signature and sent to his broker in an attempt to access the victim’s funds for a wire transfer and power of attorney. The victim said his broker alerted him to the attempt. The forged documents were submitted to the police as a matter of record. The victim completed a deposition and was given information intended to help theft victims.
Caught speeding
A 28-year-old Purchase man is under investigation for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed violations and driving an unregistered vehicle following a speed enforcement detail on Post Road and Huntington Avenue Dec. 14. The car was confirmed going 51 mph in a marked 30 mph zone. A check of the operator’s license showed it had been suspended. After the car was parked in a safe and legal space, the driver was given a summons and told he needed to call a friend or family member to drive the car away.
County police assisted
While on patrol Dec. 15, police were advised via a hotline call that Westchester County police were following a car traveling on Weaver Street believed to have been involved in a felony crime. Units responded and saw the car stopped at the intersection of Mamaroneck and Carthage roads by Westchester County units. Patrol assisted county officers with the investigation by conducting traffic control on Mamaroneck Road.
Dangerous leaf piles
A Brayton Road resident Dec. 16 was warned about an unsafe leaf pile in front of her house. The pile was impeding traffic at the intersection of Greenacres Avenue and Brayton Road. The resident was issued a summons and the highway department was notified to remove the leaves.
Died at home
A caller Dec. 15 reported her mother had died at her home on Ardmore Road. Patrol arrived on scene and the 79-year-old woman was pronounced deceased. Patrol assisted the family and stood by the residence. Police said no crime was involved.
Can’t find her husband
An elderly 911 caller Dec. 15 said she couldn’t find her husband in a parking garage on East Parkway. An officer found her husband and no further action was needed.
No new damage
Criminal mischief was reported Dec. 15 on Greendale Road at George Field Park. The reporting party said later that afternoon he saw a man assembling a remotely controlled 3-by-2-foot vehicle in the back of his SUV. He next operated the vehicle on the field. The reporting party said he “recklessly caused damage” to the grassy area on the north and south side of the pedestrian pathway. After examining the grass and photographs of earlier reported damage, police concluded no new damage occurred as a result of this incident and police updated the report to read assistance rendered, not criminal mischief.
Car parked awhile
A Kingston Road caller Dec. 16 reported a red car with VA plates parked in the area that had not moved. Patrol arrived to check things out and said the car was up to date on its registration, not illegally parked, and not causing a hazard. They said they would check the area on later patrols. No further action was taken.
Taken from student’s backpack
A high school student and his father went to police headquarters on Post Road Dec. 16 to report the son’s Nintendo “Switch” and $30 were removed from his backpack while he was in gym class at the high school. The student said he put the bag in his locker but didn’t lock it. A report was made.
Suspicious activity
A Windsor Lane caller Dec. 17 told police someone attempted to hotwire her car during the night. She said when she went out to check her car in the morning the windows were down and the lights were on. She said she has footage on her Ring camera. Nothing appeared to be missing. She couldn’t remember if she’d locked the car and said a minor problem with the steering wheel, which she pointed out to police, did not seem to have been created by criminal activity but by normal wear and tear. No further action was taken.
A caller Dec. 19 reported an occupied car parked for an extended period of time in front of her house on Dolma Road. She said it seemed suspicious. Police spoke to the occupants who said they were talking before going home for the night. Nothing appeared irregular.
Two cars rummaged through
A Hampton Road resident reported two cars had been rummaged through Dec. 17. The homeowner’s Ring camera showed a man, wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, had entered the cars parked at the rear of her driveway. She said nothing was taken.
Stolen car parts
A woman went to police headquarters Dec. 18 to say the catalytic converter was stolen from her car after she took it to a mechanic for service two days earlier. She requested a report for insurance purposes only.
Caller can’t sleep
A Post Road caller Dec. 19 told police she was having trouble sleeping after arguing with a housemate. Police spoke to a staff member at the residence who said it wasn’t true and that everyone in the house was sleeping. Police relayed to the caller what the staff member said and she said she would return to her room for the rest of the night. No further action was taken.
Collisions
One person was injured in a two-car collision Dec. 15 at Heathcote Road and Palmer Avenue when a car waiting for a red light to change was rear-ended by another. The first driver said his lower back and right knee were injured, but he refused medical attention. He said he would take himself for treatment. There were no witnesses to the accident.
Fire
A two-car collision occurred Dec. 13 on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound. Firefighters say it was a minor, rear-end collision. A passenger who had been in the back seat of the first car went to the hospital via ambulance. No tow was required and both drivers were able to drive their cars from the scene.
A smoke condition was reported Dec. 15 at Greenacres Elementary School on Huntington Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found a light smoke condition and the smell of something electrical burning in a lower level hallway near the elevator room. A heating unit in the ceiling was discovered to have a burned-out motor. Power was shut down to the unit and the area vented.
A collision with injuries was reported Dec. 16 on the Bronx River Parkway northbound. The occupants of both cars were out of their cars prior to the arrival of emergency services. Firefighters stabilized the scene until the cars could be removed by tow.
Firefighters responded Dec. 17 to an automatic fire alarm activated in a house on Chesterfield Road. The house was empty but firefighters gained access. A light haze of smoke was found inside. A toaster was still operating with burning food inside it. Power was shut down to the unit. The homeowner returned and the situation was explained to her.
A Sycamore Road resident Dec. 17 reported a fire in the fireplace with the flue closed and unreachable. Upon arrival, firefighters found a smoke condition and addressed the problem. The flue was opened and the fire vented safely. Fans were set up to clear the smoke. Fire personnel spoke to the homeowner about the correct use of the fireplace, which remained in use once the fire was burning correctly.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, was compiled from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.