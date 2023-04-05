A Meadow Road man reported $3,000 in merchandise was stolen from his residence April 1. He told police four packages were delivered to his front porch but were later taken by two men who possibly left the area in a white van.
A Carthage Road resident called police April 2 to report seeing two packages stolen from a neighbor’s residence. The reporting party said he called out to the thief to put the packages down, but the thief didn’t comply. The caller said two men were involved. Attempts to contact the victim were unsuccessful.
An Old Lyme Road resident reported a package whose contents contained items valued at $250 was stolen from his front doorstep on April 2. He said he wasn’t home but he saw the incident on his security video. He said two men were involved.
A Fayette Road man April 2 notified police he witnessed a package being stolen from a neighboring residence on Carthage Road. Police contacted the victim who said the stolen package contained a stuffed animal valued at $35.
A Penn Boulevard woman April 2 said she was reviewing her security video when she saw a man walk up to her front door. He stole a package recently delivered to her. She said after he took her package he walked away with another man and they got into a van. She said the package contained tissues valued at $36.
Frightened by burglary reports
A Wynmor Road resident called police March 29 to report an elderly woman he didn’t know was at his back door. She asked if she could spend the night at his house because she felt scared on her own. Police arrived and helped the woman back to her home on Palmer Avenue, asking why she felt unsafe. She said she was unsure if her locks worked. Police went around the house with her and checked her locks, assuring her they were working properly and her home was secure.
Strange behavior
Police responded to a business on Wilmot Road March 31 after an employee reported a man who identified himself as “a Christian” entered the store late in the day, inquiring about services the business offers. She said he was pacing around and as other employees were leaving for the day, his behavior made her nervous. He finally left after he declined to provide information about himself or produce a payment card. The employee requested a report be made to document the incident.
On April 2, a Montrose Avenue resident reported a masked man rang her doorbell and then ran off. He was described as wearing a red Yankees beanie and a black jacket and carrying a backpack with blue and pink straps.
A Brewster Road caller April 3 told police he saw someone on his security camera trying to enter his house overnight. The suspect was unsuccessful and no damage was done to the house.
Wildlife
A dead rabbit was reported March 27 by a resident on Brewster Road who said it was in her backyard. Police came and helped her dispose of it.
A rabid raccoon was reported by a resident March 27 on Heathcote Road. The caller said they knew the animal was rabid because it “wasn’t looking like a raccoon should.” On arrival, police saw the raccoon looked fine and urged it to depart to find a better place to nap.
On March 28, a homeowner on Stonehouse Road reported a skunk in the area, but not on her property. The property owner was contacted and the skunk was seen doing normal skunk activity, such as investigating under bushes and crossing the lawn. It did not appear ill. The homeowner was provided with contact information for a trapper if they want the skunk removed.
On March 29, a caller reported a sick raccoon near Fenimore Road and Walworth. Police on arrival looked for the animal but didn’t find it.
A sick raccoon was reported March 29 at Fenimore and Fox Meadow roads. Upon arrival, police found no animal fitting the description.
A Walworth Avenue resident March 29 said there was a sick raccoon in their yard. Police arrived and saw the animal, which was moving slowly but didn’t look sick. No action was taken.
A raccoon was reported March 29, causing a road hazard at Fenimore Road and Oak Lane. Police arrived and saw the raccoon wasn’t ill but needed assistance safely crossing. Police stopped traffic until the animal made its way into a wooded area. An hour later a caller reported another raccoon moving slowly and impeding traffic on Fenimore Road and Oak Lane. Police arrived and discerned it was sick but unsafe to dispatch in that area. A trapper was summoned to help move it to a more suitable place to be humanely euthanized by a patrol officer’s handgun.
An injured owl was reported March 30 at Old Lyme and Meadow roads. On arrival, police saw it was a hawk, not an owl, and appeared quite healthy.
Rude passenger
An Uber driver March 27 reported an unpleasant exchange with a potential passenger whom she said was threatening. The driver said she was outside the man’s house. She said he was extremely rude as soon as he got inside her car, which caused her to cancel his ride. She asked him to leave her car. An officer arrived and tried to speak to the man, who declined to come to the door. Police spoke with the man’s wife instead. The man called the police later to dispute the driver’s claim.
Odd place to nap
An employee at a business on Popham Road March 27 reported a man sleeping by an elevator in the building. When confronted, the man fled. He was described as tall and slim, wearing a blue jacket, last seen walking on the Popham Road bridge.
Mistaken identity
A caller on Palmer Avenue March 28 called police to report seeing a female face on her fireplace mantel. Further investigation revealed it was a stuffed bear.
Problem with a contractor
A Broadmoor Road resident March 29 said he’d written a check to a contractor for $5,000 to replace flooring in his house. The homeowner told police the job was canceled after some back and forth and the homeowner wanted the money returned. The contractor offered the homeowner a number of excuses why he wasn’t returning the money. Police left a message for the contractor to return the money.
Stolen license plates
On March 30, a Carmel, New York, woman went to police headquarters to report license plates were stolen from her husband’s car between 7:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. the day before while the car was parked at Depot Place. A report was made.
Scammed
On March 30, a Catherine Road resident reported he believes $20,000 cash was stolen from him the day before due to his falling for scam fraud. Police said charges would be grand larceny and criminal impersonation, if the perpetrator were caught. The victim said he thought he was talking to a Scarsdale police officer during the scam.
Abandoned handbag
A Stratton Road couple reported someone dropped a green handbag on the curb outside their residence on March 31. Their security camera showed it was left there after someone tried to open two cars parked in their driveway that were locked and weren’t entered. Police took the handbag and vouchered it into evidence. The reporting parties completed a deposition.
Arrested
An emotionally distraught, unemployed man, 26, from the Bronx was arrested March 29 after an employee of a restaurant near the Scarsdale train station called police and reported a car was left running unattended in a loading zone on Depot Place. The car had backed into a No Parking signpost at Constitution Circle, damaging it. The witness said the driver fled the scene.
After he was reported running on train tracks, police located the man near the county maintenance area. He was described as being in an emotional state. The car he abandoned was reported stolen from the Bronx. The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters to be charged with grand theft auto and leaving the scene of a collision. He also had no valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $10,000, which the man didn’t have. He was remanded to the county jail. The stolen car is a 1998 black Mercedes valued at $3,000.
Wandering pooch
A man went to police headquarters March 31 with a dog he had found on Heathcote Road. When police contacted the dog’s owner, a housekeeper at the residence said she put the dog outside in the yard and didn’t realize it had gotten out. When she arrived to fetch the pup, she was issued a summons for having a dog at large.
Injured but not transported
One person was reported injured April 3 in a two-car collision on Weaver Street and Heathcote Bypass when one driver stopped at a red light and was hit by another car. No hospital transport was documented.
Fire
Firefighters were dispatched March 28 to the scene of a two-car collision with injuries in the vicinity of Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway. One driver asked to be taken to White Plains Hospital for evaluation and that person’s car had to be towed.
On March 28, a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a two-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway. New Rochelle firefighters were also on scene.
Firefighters responded to Rodney Road March 29 when an elderly person was accidentally locked in a bathroom. Fire personnel assisted EMS to force the door open. The person was alert and conscious and did not require help getting up.
A resident reported smoke coming from inside a house on Woods Lane on March 31. The caller was concerned because she had contractors working in her basement. On arrival, firefighters said there was no apparent smoke inside the house, but there was smoke inside a wall, which wasn’t apparent until the wall was opened up. Two occupants were accounted for as the house was evacuated. Exterior stucco siding was removed to access burning wood sheathing. Firefighters helped move furniture around inside the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire investigation team arrived and concluded the fire was accidental, likely caused by contractors using a torch to solder a copper pipe for a lawn irrigation system.
Firefighters went to the scene of a collision March 31 after a car drove into a tree on Mamaroneck Road. When firefighters arrived, ambulance personnel were attending to a patient with a severe head laceration. The person was assisted out of the woods and trees were removed to facilitate the removal of the car. The patient was taken to White Plains Hospital.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from March 27 to April 3, was made from official reports.
