A Meadow Road man reported $3,000 in merchandise was stolen from his residence April 1. He told police four packages were delivered to his front porch but were later taken by two men who possibly left the area in a white van. 

A Carthage Road resident called police April 2 to report seeing two packages stolen from a neighbor’s residence. The reporting party said he called out to the thief to put the packages down, but the thief didn’t comply. The caller said two men were involved. Attempts to contact the victim were unsuccessful.

