A Hampton Road man called police May 11 to report his 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 had been stolen from his driveway overnight. The car was reportedly located by Pennsylvania police parked, unoccupied, and with temporary New Jersey license plates. The owner of the car was contacted and given contact information to contact the tow company on duty for the Pennsylvania police department.
While on patrol in the vicinity of Post Road near Olmsted Road on May 15, police received information about an SUV with stolen New Jersey license plates traveling north on Post Road. The plates were registered to a BMW X5 SUV reported stolen from New Jersey. An officer on patrol saw the car turn west onto Olmsted Road. At that time they lost sight of the vehicle, and a call was put out to canvas the area. Another officer saw it speeding toward Fenimore Road accompanied by another car.
Police continued to follow both cars as they headed toward Greenburgh. Greenburgh police were alerted about the cars traveling north on the Hutchinson River Parkway. The second vehicle’s plate was identified and traced to a black sedan registered in New York City. The registered owner also owns a house in Scarsdale, although they had moved from the area. Police contacted that person’s relatives who live in Scarsdale. They confirmed the BMW was stolen from their relative’s driveway.
Identity theft
A Dell Road resident May 9 reported someone used her Visa card number on the Walmart website to make an unauthorized $200 purchase. The card company recognized the fraud and credited her funds.
An Overlook Road resident May 11 reported an unknown party attempted to pass a fraudulent check against her account. She told police her accountant told her about the fraud, and her brokerage returned all the funds and she had no financial loss.
A Tompkins Road resident May 12 called police to report someone opened a Home Depot account using the caller’s personal information. The account was flagged fraudulent and has since been closed and the caller isn’t out any money.
Dogged
On May 9 police spotted a dog wandering unleashed near Post and Huntington roads. Police captured the dog and brought it to headquarters where its owner picked it up. The owner was issued a summons.
Window screamer?
Police responded to an address on Post Road May 10 after receiving a report about a neighbor screaming out a window. On arrival, police didn’t hear anyone yelling. They contacted the resident who appeared to be fine. No further action was taken.
Watch it
Two large potholes were pointed out to police May 11 on Weaver Street. Police put traffic cones at the site and notified the New York State Department of Transportation about the hazard.
Broken steps and railing were reported May 12 on Tompkins Road going down to the Wayside lot by the tennis courts. The highway department was notified.
Suspicious activity
A Herkimer Road resident called police May 12 to report her husband saw a black car with tinted windows circling the neighborhood. It appeared the occupant was looking at mailboxes. Her husband told police he saw a man wearing a blue surgical mask get out of the car; he said the man opened the mailbox of a neighbor across the street, but didn’t appear to take anything before getting in the car and driving away.
Babysitter won’t leave
On May 12 a Continental Road resident told police a babysitter whom she had fired wouldn’t leave the house after being asked to leave. Police arrived and spoke with both parties. The babysitter said they have been living at the house since February. The homeowner said she had terminated the position and for weeks has been asking the babysitter to leave. The babysitter said she couldn’t move until June 1. Both parties said they have attorneys. A report was made for documentation.
Soliciting permitted
Three men were reported soliciting May 12 on Autenrieth Road. Police determined they have current permits issued by the village and no further action was taken.
Bunny freed
A caller on Berwick Road May 13 reported a rabbit stuck in a soccer net in a backyard. Police arrived and freed the bunny and no further help was needed.
Turn it down
Police responded to a golf club on Secor Road May 14 on a report of loud music. The manager said there was an event going on. Police walked to the back of the facility and heard music coming from inside a tent. The volume did not seem unreasonable and no action was taken.
Over the next hour, police received multiple complaints from the same caller regarding the music, which police said could barely be heard over the din of passing traffic and air conditioners. Police stood outside with the complainant for 20 minutes at which time that person agreed the music was not excessively loud, although they insisted that the volume was intermittently adjusted to what they believed an unbearable level. Police told the resident the volume was well within acceptable bounds.
Pulling on door handles
On May 15 a Greenacres Avenue resident said someone driving a gray/green sedan pulled the car into his driveway, got out, and pulled on the handles of his parked locked car. The man said the driver couldn’t gain access, got back into the car and drove away.
Ladder left behind
A Palmer Avenue resident May 15 told police someone left a ladder in her backyard. Police arrived and looked at the ladder and told the caller it seemed like the ladder had been there for some time as there was a pile of leaves on top of it and vegetation growing around it. The caller was advised to dispose of the ladder.
Stalker?
Scarsdale police were notified by Greenburgh police May 15 when someone on Popham Road called to report being followed by a stalker. The person told police the stalker had called their phone and seemed to be following them at this time. The caller said their phone battery was about to die. Greenburgh police gave Scarsdale police the caller’s name and a possible address in the listed building but not a specific apartment number. Scarsdale police went to the address and spoke with a doorman who said they didn’t know of anyone by that name living in the building.
Annoyed by teens
On May 15 a Huntington Avenue caller reported teens playing basketball after dark and making noise. Police responded and found three teens playing basketball. Police told the teens they weren’t allowed in the park after sunset. The teens said they were waiting for an Uber and would soon leave the area.
Registration issue
While patrolling in the vicinity of Crane and Post roads May 15, police were notified about a car with a suspended registration traveling in the area. The car was identified and a stop was conducted. The operator’s driving privileges had been suspended. Police gave the driver, a 52-year-old man from White Plains, citations and a summons to appear in court June 15. The car was towed to the man’s residence and the license plates were removed and vouchered for safekeeping.
Collisions
A two-car collision happened May 10 at the intersection of Saxon Woods and Mamaroneck roads. No one was injured. One car was stopped in traffic when the other rear-ended it.
Two people were reported injured May 11 in a two-car collision on Drake and Post roads; one car was stopped at a red light when the operator of the car traveling behind it said they stepped on the gas, not the brake. Medics checked all four people in the cars, but no one needed to be taken to a hospital.
A two-car collision occurred May 14 on Crossway when a car backing out of a driveway struck an unoccupied car parked on the street. Both drivers received instructions on how to obtain a police report for their insurance.
Fire
A dump truck and a sedan collided May 11 on Post and Drake roads. Police noted the front end of the sedan was damaged and was underneath the rear tow hitch of the dump truck. The occupants of the sedan were evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The dump truck occupants were not evaluated. The northbound lane was blocked to assist the ambulance. When it left the scene, police also left. Firefighters remained to direct traffic.
Firefighters responded to Greenacres Avenue May 12 on a report of an animal locked inside a car in a driveway. On arrival police saw a passenger window was slightly open and they used a lock out tool to manipulate the lock button. Dog and owner were reunited and no damage was done to the car.
All occupants got themselves out of their cars at the scene of a two-car collision May 12 on Crossway at Mamaroneck Road. Firefighters stood by to stabilize the scene. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded May 13 to a house on River Road when a gas alarm went off. High readings of natural gas were detected near the meter and Con Edison Gas was summoned.
An overheating second-floor air handler brought firefighters to a house on Wheelock Road May 14. A resident reported a burning odor on the first floor. Firefighters said the fan motor had burned out, tripping the breaker. Firefighters turned off power to the unit and told the resident to call a repair service.
Smoke from oven cleaning May 14 brought firefighters to Pizzarelli store on Depot Plaza. The alarm was reset and no ventilation was required.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from May 9 to May 15, was made from official reports.
