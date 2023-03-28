After 12 years of studying ballet, Edgemont High School junior Sasha Zengin-Karaian made a competitive breakthrough earlier this year and qualified for her first international competition.
The 16-year-old, who has trained at Greenwich Ballet Academy in Connecticut the past four years, has competed all around the United States and although the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) International Finals will take place in Florida, it’s “one of the most prestigious accolades a young dancer could hope to achieve,” according to Zengin-Karaian.
Zengin-Karaian placed first in the senior contemporary and was top 24 in senior classical at the YAGP semifinals in Philadelphia the second weekend of January and later was invited to the finals, which will be held the first week of April.
“YAGP is an international competition that brings together some of the most talented young dancers from around the world,” Zengin-Karaian said.
According to YAGP, it is the “world’s largest global network of dance. It fulfills its mission of dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, educational and outreach activities, performances, and films.”
In addition to competing, Zengin-Karaian will be seen by and attend master classes with “faculty from the world’s most distinguished ballet schools and professional dance companies.”
“As a dancer, attending YAGP finals as a soloist has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase my skills on such a prestigious platform,” Zengin-Karaian said. “I have been working hard with my instructors at Greenwich Ballet Academy to prepare for this competition, and I am eager to put my best foot forward.”
Zengin-Karaian began taking dance at Logrea Dance Academy in Ossining. She started with ballet, but also explored tap, modern and jazz, among other styles, before finding her passion in ballet, which she now trains in for more than 20 hours a week. She was at The Ailey School in New York City before transferring to Greenwich in September 2019.
“Very quickly it just developed into something that I loved and it slowly became the biggest aspect of my life,” she said. “I just love getting to perform. Ever since I was really little, my stage presence has always been something people have always said is really good about me. I just love the feeling of performing on stage, even more so in class, which I found as I’ve gotten older I love the work ethic that ballet requires and I love getting to come into the studio every day, applying myself to something and getting to see those results after a lot of time.”
Great results didn’t come easily for Zengin-Karaian. She started competing in local competitions in 2019 with Greenwich and didn’t earn any placements. She stuck with — and even doubled down on — her training throughout the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were shut down and classes were virtual.
“The year after that I got top 12 in classical and third place in contemporary at a very big competition,” Zengin-Karaian said.
It takes from a few months to a year to prepare and master a solo performance. Classical solos are taken from the choreography of well-known ballets, while contemporary solos are original choreography.
“Once you spend all this time and all these hours preparing your solos you go to the competition and you get about 2.5 minutes on stage in a grouping with about 50 other girls and you have to just give your best performance,” Zengin-Karaian said. “You basically know nothing about how you did until the very end of the weekend when the awards ceremony comes.”
Zengin-Karaian said she was “in complete shock” when she placed first in Philadelphia, especially looking back on her long journey and where she was when she started showcasing her skills in front of judges.
Judging dance isn’t like gymnastics or figure skating, where judges look for certain elements that come with point values and make deductions when necessary. Technique and artistry are each scored from 1-100.
“In competing, there is an element of luck,” she said. “And not only luck in being able to give your best performance, but also luck in what the judges are looking for because one panel of judges might love what you’re doing and another might like what somebody else is doing. That’s a big factor, but I think this year my contemporary solo, in comparison to last year especially, I was able to bring it to an entirely new technical and artistic level. Having gotten to practice my solo more from last year, I not only got the technical elements of it a lot cleaner, but I think I was able to really show more artistry in that performance.”
Zengin-Karaian’s classical solo is to “Swan Lake,” her contemporary to “Non, Je ne regrette rien” by Edith Piaf (http://bit.ly/3TiYvxh) and was choreographed by Houston-based Dominic Walsh, whom Zengin-Karaian “clicked with” three years ago.
“The song obviously is very emotional and even though some parts are really fast and I’m moving really fast, my favorite parts of that solo are the moments where things are quieter, and not only with my body, but I can give more with my energy and let the resonating energy on the stage linger for a moment before moving on to the next part,” she said.
In the YAGP New York semifinal last week, Zengin-Karaian improved her classical solo ranking to top 12.
When Zengin-Karaian got the email informing her she’d made the finals, she “literally started crying because I couldn’t believe that after so many years of working so hard I had finally gotten to accomplish something so big.”
“Even when I started competing I didn’t think in a million years I would ever have been recognized in such a major way,” she said. “Just knowing that all of my work and all of the progress I’m making is being recognized and being seen by people who are professionals in the dance industry felt really rewarding and gratifying.”
Had she not earned such high platitudes, Zengin-Karaian would still be training hard and dedicating her after-school life to ballet.
“Obviously it’s amazing to be recognized in such a big way, but I don’t do the competitions to leave carrying as many trophies and medals as I can,” she said. “It’s the chance to not only work on something and really get to apply yourself to working on one solo for almost an entire year, but it’s getting to go out on stage and knowing I can make an impact on the judges and whoever is in the audience. Competition is just a way to get more experience doing that.”
Zengin-Karaian has no expectations for the YAGP finals other than having fun, seeing friends, meeting new people, learning from the best in the world and performing on the biggest stage of her life.
In order to support the “significant investment” of attending YAGP finals, Zengin-Karaian is accepting donations through a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/da839eba.
Another aspect of ballet Zengin-Karaian loves is performing twice yearly with her company. She was the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker” in November and will be playing Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty” in June.
“Both experiences are really great and a good chance to get on stage,” she said. “It’s nice to do the studio performances because there is less of the pressure of knowing that you’re being judged and competing. I really like how there’s more opportunity there just to spend time with my friends. We’ve all been rehearsing and working together, so being able to come together on that stage with the oldest girls in the studio all the way down to the youngest 4- and 5-year-olds is really great — just to have that full circle moment.”
