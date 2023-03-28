Ballet-IMG_9309.jpg Sasha Zengin-Karaian

Edgemont junior Sasha Zengin-Karaian competes at the Youth America Grand Prix semifinals.

After 12 years of studying ballet, Edgemont High School junior Sasha Zengin-Karaian made a competitive breakthrough earlier this year and qualified for her first international competition.

The 16-year-old, who has trained at Greenwich Ballet Academy in Connecticut the past four years, has competed all around the United States and although the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) International Finals will take place in Florida, it’s “one of the most prestigious accolades a young dancer could hope to achieve,” according to Zengin-Karaian.

Zengin-Karaian with her YAGP semifinals hardware.
Zengin-Karaian performs in 'The Nutcracker' with Greenwich Ballet Academy.

