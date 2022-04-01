These days, branding is all the rage, and Scarsdale village is right on trend.
On Tuesday, March 29, the village’s Advisory Council on Communications (ACC) unveiled a groundbreaking first step for the local municipal identity –– Scarsdale’s official new logo.
Collaboratively designed by members of both the ACC and the local community, the logo features a minimalistic graphic of the iconic cupola that sits atop the 1928 Harwood building in the village center, coupled with a modern, easy-to-read typeface in navy and gray.
Overhauling Scarsdale’s visual branding has been an objective on the ACC’s agenda for several years, given that the village’s longstanding town seal features a dated depiction of a Native American man standing alongside a Western settler.
“People feel that it [the seal] doesn’t represent who we are as a community, and we’ve heard over the years that some people found it to be offensive,” said ACC chair Dara Gruenberg.
Moreover, the updated logo served as the groundwork for the council’s efforts toward unifying Scarsdale’s identity under a single cohesive visual brand across all of the village’s departments.
“We discovered there was really not much consistency among the Scarsdale brand,” said Gruenberg. “Some departments have their own brand completely, like the rec department. But there really is no official brand of Scarsdale.”
Relying on research contributed by associate village historian Jordan Copeland, members of the redesign committee determined that the village previously did not have a logo altogether.
“As we dug a little bit deeper, we discovered that what had evolved over time is that the [town] seal became the logo,” Gruenberg said at the work session. “A seal is usually used in a legal capacity, whereas a logo is a visual representation of a brand.”
According to Gruenberg, that finding emphasized the village’s need to “develop a visual identity and brand that’s intentional and also represents who we are today.”
Operating without a budget, the council’s rebranding efforts proved to be an extensive process that demanded thorough coordination between its members and support from the community. Spearheaded by ACC member and graphic designer Kerry Hayes, the council formed a redesign team comprised of several ACC members as well as residents Copeland and Diane Greenwald, a professional graphic designer. Working with feedback provided from various constituencies including the Scarsdale Business Alliance, the Scarsdale Chinese Association and the rest of the ACC, the redesign group was able to narrow its logo concepts down to a final design.
“Village staff enjoy working with each member of the Advisory Council on Communications, and the quality of their deliverables is consistently impressive,” said village manager Robert Cole. “Both the village government and Scarsdale community have benefited immensely from their efforts, dedication and capable professionalism.”
Going forward, the council plans to inventory a list of rebranding objectives to be completed in order of priority. As examples, Gruenberg presented visual prototypes of the new logo in use on everything from Scarsdale police badges to welcome signs and village stationery.
“This is not going to happen overnight. I think the community will have to be patient as we straddle two brands for a time,” said Gruenberg. “But our hope is that as we order vehicles, as we order new uniforms, we will just begin to use the new logo.”
The logo was launched digitally Wednesday, March 30, on the village website, scarsdale.com.
