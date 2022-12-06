Should confederate memorials be torn down? Should we expand the Supreme Court? Is critical race theory valuable? Is our standard story of American history working for our country? These were all questions asked of University of Pennsylvania professor Kermit Roosevelt III by members of an audience of about 40 people Nov. 19 at Scarsdale Public Library during a talk and book signing hosted by the library’s Teen Advisory Board.
Roosevelt is a professor of constitutional law at the UPenn Carey Law School. He studied philosophy as a Harvard undergraduate, and then went on to Yale Law School. A former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice David Souter, he is the author of “The Myth of Judicial Activism,” as well as two fiction novels, “Allegiance” and “In the Shadow of the Law.”
In Scarsdale last week, Roosevelt discussed his recent book, “The Nation That Never Was” (University of Chicago Press), which centers around the impact of our Founding Fathers and their values, and whether or not those are our values today.
As it is taught in schools, American history paints a picture of Americans standing for the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence, in 1776. But Professor Roosevelt argued the Declaration doesn’t state the ideals we cherish now. The Declaration of Independence is a document only concerned with freeing the colonists from the “tyrannical King George.” Therefore, the line “all men are created equal” was understood in 1776 as an argument against the divine right of kings — not against the slavery practiced in America. It wouldn’t have made sense for the Declaration of Independence to condemn slavery, when the founders (and Congress of that time) were very pro-slavery. Thomas Jefferson — who wrote it — owned more than 600 slaves in his lifetime. The Founders were aware of the immorality of slavery, but they were focused on independence, not equality, and the document they wrote was carefully tailored to that goal. Thus, the Declaration of 1776 doesn’t embody America’s modern ideals of equality (and the 1787 constitution, with pro-slavery provisions like the 3/5 compromise, doesn’t either). So, what document does define our values, and where do those values come from?
Roosevelt believes that our ideals come not from the fight against monarchy but from the fight against slavery. They are stated in the Gettysburg Address, not the Declaration, and fought for in the Civil War, not the Revolution. “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure,” Abraham Lincoln said in the Gettysburg Address. The Civil War is the most powerful example of American liberty. It was a brutal war fought by Northerners with little connection to slavery. It’s a representation of what we stand for. Roosevelt said he believes we should find our heroes from the Civil War like Harriet Tubman, Charles Sumner and President Lincoln. As his publisher notes: “Roosevelt offers a powerful and inspirational rethinking of our country’s history. He uncovers a shared past that we can be proud to claim, and use as a foundation to work toward an America that fully embodies equality for all … We are not the heirs of the Founders, but we can be the heirs of Lincoln and Reconstruction with its vision for equality.”
How does this factor into modern political debates? Well, when it comes to Supreme Court Reform, Roosevelt suggests expanding the court and term limits. As it is now, the Supreme Court reflects the views of a minority group (Republicans). Through strategic positioning, presidents have been able to nominate partisan justices. Our court no longer represents America’s opinions, Roosevelt states. This is inequality. Roosevelt believes the number of Supreme Court appointees should be equal for every president. But, he thinks we have also come to a point of de-legitimacy with the Supreme Court, and reform may be unreachable.
Additionally, the presence of Confederate monuments in the South has sparked nationwide debate. Over the summer of 2020, participants in Black Lives Matter protests tore down 200 public monuments. The debate: Should they be torn down and regarded as shameful? Or, in doing so, are we ignoring a part of our history? We can look to Germany for guidance. Nobody in Germany would ever think to put up a monument for Nazi soldiers. (It is accepted that they were objectively bad people.) And, Germany will always remember the Holocaust despite the lack of monuments. It sounds ridiculous to even suggest otherwise. It’s a little similar with America. As professor Roosevelt said, honoring soldiers defending an institution dedicated to keeping 4 million people enslaved is wrong. Those Southerners might have taken up arms to defend their hometown; they could have been someone’s grandpa and brother. But they had to have known what they were fighting for. Sometimes we overlook the sheer brutality of slavery as an institution. Slavery was the biggest violation of human rights, and it happened here on American soil. How can we honor that even if it’s history?
For more about Roosevelt’s ideas, find his book on Amazon.com, “The Nation That Never Was.” It’s comprehensive and easy to read, and provides a deeper understanding of how we got to today’s political messes.
