Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.