Should confederate memorials be torn down? Should we expand the Supreme Court? Is critical race theory valuable? Is our standard story of American history working for our country? These were all questions asked of University of Pennsylvania professor Kermit Roosevelt III by members of an audience of about 40 people Nov. 19 at Scarsdale Public Library during a talk and book signing hosted by the library’s Teen Advisory Board.

Roosevelt is a professor of constitutional law at the UPenn Carey Law School. He studied philosophy as a Harvard undergraduate, and then went on to Yale Law School. A former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice David Souter, he is the author of “The Myth of Judicial Activism,” as well as two fiction novels, “Allegiance” and “In the Shadow of the Law.”

