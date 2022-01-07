Justin Wood just wanted to get fit and spent two years focusing on cardio, light weightlifting and proper nutrition to lose 70 pounds. His newfound lifestyle led the now-Edgemont High School senior to set New York State records in powerlifting for his age group in his very first competition over the vacation after only eight weeks of training.
Wood realized the weight he was able to lift was close to state records in powerlifting, which features three events — three attempts each of deadlift, squat and bench press — so he found more training ideas online, hired a coach that came recommended by some lifters at his gym and got to work.
With a very short turnaround time before the U.S. Powerlifting regional competition in Massachusetts, Wood took first place in the men’s 16-17-year-old 90 kg (198.2 pound) competition and first place for all men ages at 90 kg, setting 10 state records along the way. Often he would set a record and then break it with his next lift.
Wood had 413.4 pounds for squat, 264.4 pounds for bench press and 523.6 pounds for deadlift. He set records in all three events and also the record for the combined weight at 1,201.50 pounds. This was a drug-tested event, so he also was able to break the nondrug-tested records for deadlift and total lifts.
Wood’s debut performance qualified him for the National Powerlifting Championship in Georgia in May, the World Powerlifting Championship in Australia in October and the North American Powerlifting Championship in St. Louis in November.
To add to the remarkable journey, Wood broke his collarbone riding his bike nine months ago, which required three months of recovery and a month and a half of rehab after surgery.
Wood was born in New York and lived in England for 11 years until moving to Edgemont the summer before seventh grade. He grew up playing soccer, baseball and football, but stopped playing team sports in ninth grade. He wanted something different, but he didn’t know what until the summer going into sophomore year when Planet Fitness was offering free summer memberships for students. He joined after coming back from summer camp and began his journey toward personal fitness, which did not include any plans to compete in a sport.
“I think I wanted to do more of an individual thing,” Wood said. “That’s one of the reasons why I like powerlifting so much — it’s just me. Everything I do is because of how hard I worked, so I just prefer that.”
Wood took a liking to working out and researched how to combine exercise with nutrition. He saw results and stuck with it. Everything was status quo until he discovered powerlifting late in 2021.
“Before that I wasn’t really lifting heavy weights,” Wood said. “It was more light weight and high reps. Then to train for powerlifting it was more heavy weight, low reps, under three reps vs. 10 to 15 before. It was different because I had never really done anything like that, but I got used to it pretty quickly and I started liking it better than before.”
With only eight weeks until the regional in Massachusetts, Wood was as driven as ever in and out of the gym.
“I taught myself everything, but leading up to the competition I hired a coach to help me with my prep for the meet. I had never done anything like that, so having a coach is very helpful.”
Coach Jerry Gawel was already working with some of the lifters at Iron Vault on Grayrock Road and after a one-hour consultation, Gawel took Wood on as a new client, working together remotely as Gawel lives on Long Island.
“In the two months with him he’s shown more progress than 90% of the other people I’ve seen,” Gawel said. “He’s got a gift that kid.”
Gawel is impressed not only with Wood’s worth ethic, dedication and skill, but his meticulous attention to detail in reporting his workouts and diet. Gawel uses that information to give the next week’s workout and when they can sync up Wood livestreams occasional workouts so Gawel can critique form and breathing and offer pointers in real time.
“When they give a lot of details you can progress someone really, really fast,” Gawel said. “He tells me so much that it’s easy to lay out what’s going to happen in five or six weeks. We came up with numbers for his competition and in seven weeks not only did we hit those numbers, but we actually blew past the original goals because of all that.”
Gawel has Wood on a five-month program in preparing for May in order to plan for the right peak time. There will be a lot of foundation work until April, when the workouts will ramp up. Gawel hopes to travel to Georgia to coach Wood at his first big competition.
It’s all part of a long-term plan.
“If you’re adding 50 to 100 pounds a year over the next five years, that’s going to add up and put him in what I call world record territory,” said Gawel, who is 36 and started powerlifting 12 years ago. “He started before he’s 18 and a lot of the guys who break records in their 20s got started as teens when their testosterone is naturally higher, they can recover faster, they’re getting good sleep. He’s at the point of his life where he’s going to get results faster. The idea is let’s go long term and in five or six years he’ll be in a recognizable zone for a world record.”
The biggest change in Wood’s workouts is adding a second day each week focused on bench press. “For the competition my bench press didn’t increase as much as I wanted, so I’m trying something new for that, which is bench pressing two times a week instead of one,” Wood said. “I’ve been doing that for a week or two and so far I’ve already seen a very big increase in that already.”
In May, Wood hopes to deadlift 600 pounds, squat 500 and bench 350. “I was looking at how I progressed over the first eight weeks of prep for the first competition and if I keep everything the same — I found what works for me — if I keep that the same I think those numbers are realistic,” Wood said. “My coach also projected that would be very close to what I would be doing.”
Though he’s focused on that competition, by the end of the year Wood’s goals are 650 deadlift, 550 squat and 365 bench.
While Wood owes much of his success to his time at Planet Fitness, moving to Iron Vault, a noncommercial gym with powerlifting equipment, was key, as was finding a community of lifters.
“It definitely helps because they’ve all competed, they all remember their first competition, so they’re telling me things they wish they knew for that,” Wood said. “Talking to so many people helped me be less stressed about it. I knew what to do going into it.”
Another major influence for Wood has been Edgemont physical education and nutrition teacher Daniel Orza. “Usually after the nutrition class we would talk about lifting and he gave me some little tips which I still use,” Wood said. “That’s definitely been helpful.”
Wood’s mom Suzy is an integrative nutrition coach at True Wellness Within and despite many conversations over the years, something finally clicked and Wood took matters into his own hands. Finding powerlifting became the cherry on top. “It’s all on Justin,” Mom said proudly.
That’s the way he likes it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.