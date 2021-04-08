After years of failed attempts to come to a consensus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill March 31 that legalized recreational marijuana for adult use. The legislation makes New York the 15th state to legalize the drug and opens the door for a new licensed marijuana distribution market, which is projected to generate up to $350 million in annual tax revenues and the creation of 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs.
The new law allows anyone 21 years and older to have in their possession up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate. Eventually, New Yorkers will be allowed to grow a limited number of their own marijuana plants at home for personal consumption.
Though proponents of the law are reveling in its passage, some local governments and community groups are hesitant about the long-term consequences of legalizing marijuana and formalizing its distribution. Though municipalities will not be allowed to continue with the state’s marijuana prohibition, towns, cities and villages will be allowed to opt out of having licensed retail dispensaries and consumption sites in their jurisdictions.
If municipalities wish to opt out, they will need to adopt a local law before Dec. 31.
“Originally we had an opt-out clause for the counties and that was objected to by local governments,” said Assemblywoman Amy Paulin who represents Scarsdale and voted in favor of the legislation. “We made it local because we did get a lot of requests. [In] a small village like Scarsdale, [where] we have one downtown, maybe they won’t want to put it in the downtown. We wanted to give some flexibility to municipalities so they could decide.”
Municipalities that opt out will not receive any of the tax revenue generated by marijuana retail sales.
Retail sales of cannabis will have a local excise tax rate of 4%. Counties will receive 25% of the local retail tax revenue and 75% will go to the municipality where the product was sold. The state will impose a 9% excise tax, which will go to a new cannabis revenue fund that will support education, the state’s Drug Treatment and Public Education Fund and its Community Grants Reinvestment Fund, which supports social and economic equity.
Municipalities that do not opt out will still be allowed to pass local laws and regulations governing the time, place and manner of cannabis retail dispensaries or consumption venues as long as the law doesn’t make the operation of the sites unreasonably impracticable.
“It’s going to be a huge moneymaker for certain communities,” said Paulin.
Many elected officials, including Paulin, shared their support for legalization because of its potential steps in creating a more equitable environment for minorities, who are disproportionately targeted for the possession and sale of marijuana compared to white people. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Black people are 3.64 times more likely than white people to be arrested for possession of marijuana. Although marijuana arrests decreased in states that legalized recreational marijuana possession or decriminalized marijuana possession, arrest rates were approximately eight times higher in decriminalized states than in legalized states, though it was still lower in states where marijuana possession was completely illegal.
“[Marijuana] is used by many people and primarily the people who get arrested and punished are disproportionately minorities and poor people,” Paulin said. “There’s a discrimination element that we’re addressing here.”
State Attorney General Letitia James called the vote “a critical step towards a fairer and more just system,” and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who represents Scarsdale and Edgemont, said the legislation was giving residents “the fair and equitable adult-use marijuana market they deserve."
On the floor of the assembly March 30, multiple assembly members shared their opinions on the bill. Some dissented, though many expressed support.
“This is a well thought out, comprehensive, long overdue repealing of prohibition on adult-use of cannabis,” said Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, who represents Greenburgh’s unincorporated area as well as its six villages. “It creates a system of legalization, regulation and taxation.”
Locally, Scarsdale’s Drug and Alcohol Task Force has voiced opposition to recreational legalization. James Genova, executive director of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service which oversees the task force, said he did not support the full legalization of marijuana throughout the state, arguing that decriminalization would have leveled the social playing field and stopped minority groups from being disproportionately disadvantaged for marijuana possessions.
“Last year marijuana was decriminalized which meant it was no longer a crime to be in possession …. [and] that made sense,” said Genova. “I think social justice could have been achieved without full legalization.”
Genova said his biggest concern is what legalization’s impact will be on youth, who are often targeted by cigarette, alcohol and vaping industries to use their products despite age limits imposed by law. His concern, he said, was how marijuana products made with THC might be designed and marketed with youth use in mind.
“We’re not selling Marlboro in fruit punch flavor,” said Genova. “But you’re going to have black cherry lollipops infused with THC. You’re going to have sugary beverages infused with THC in youth-friendly flavors.”
Genova said, from his understanding, it seemed like these sorts of products wouldn’t be “specialty items” and would be found in convenience stores and not just in licensed dispensary locations.
Paulin told the Inquirer that THC and cannabinoid-related products wouldn’t be sold in local convenience stores and would only be allowed in licensed dispensaries. According to the law, the state’s Cannabis Control Board is authorized to regulate the advertising, branding, marketing and packaging of cannabis products, which includes creating rules pertaining to the accuracy of information and rules restricting marketing and advertising to youth.
The law states that packages, labels, shapes and products for cannabis aren’t allowed to target or be attractive to people under the age of 21, and that no cannabis retail licensee is allowed to sell alcoholic beverages or possess a license to sell alcoholic beverages on the same premises where cannabis products are sold.
Paulin said, in her view, legalization was going to decrease youths’ access of marijuana because it would shrink the underground market and youths would have restricted access to the drug.
Lisa Tomeny, the Drug and Alcohol Task Force’s coalition coordinator, said legalization for recreational use was a “problem for young people” and that legalization was going to lead to normalization that would create a new misperception about marijuana’s safety.
“It makes our job that much harder. It wasn’t easy to begin with. The work of prevention is kind of like a marathon, you’re chipping away a little bit at a time and trying to get there. This is just really going to make that uphill that much steeper,” she said. “We’re concerned primarily about how this is going to impact the young people, not just of Scarsdale but anywhere and everywhere where legalization is taking place right now.”
Paulin said the only opposition she heard concerning the law was from a handful of Scarsdale residents and that although she had some personal hesitations about legalization, she felt that regulation was the best option.
“The arguments that were made by the people who were opposing it have some validity,” she said. “But on balance, I thought that the arguments to legalize were stronger.”
Another concern for opponents of the legislation is detecting marijuana while residents are driving under the influence. Unlike alcohol and the breathalyzer test, police departments don’t yet have a roadside test to detect if someone is driving under the influence of marijuana. Scarsdale police Chief Andrew Matturro told the Inquirer that, although drug recognition expert (DRE) training existed, there were few experts in the state and in the county.
“As chiefs and commissioners of the county we’ve expressed our concern that we were looking for funding for increased training and to provide for DREs in each department, but it’s expensive [and] the training is long,” said Matturro.
Paulin told the Inquirer the state needed to put in more resources to ensure that training was universal for police departments and the state would need to come to help fund drug training proposals.
“We can’t put that burden solely on the property taxpayers,” she said.
According to the newly passed marijuana legalization law, the commissioner of health will be tasked with selecting higher education research institutions to conduct studies to evaluate new methodologies and technologies for the detection of cannabis-impaired driving. When the studies are completed, the research institutions will need to issue a report to the state on or before Dec. 31, 2022.
The new law also no longer makes it possible for officers to have reasonable cause that a crime has been committed based on an odor of cannabis, an odor of burnt cannabis or the possession of cannabis. If an officer is investigating whether a person is operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, the odor of burnt cannabis can be used, but officers will not have probable cause to search any area of a vehicle that is not readily accessible to the driver.
Genova and Tomeny said the task force plans to have conversations with the village and board of trustees about opting out of the legislation.
Though the legislation passed just last week, Deputy Mayor Justin Arest told the Inquirer that although no formal conversations had taken place, the topic had been brought up with former Mayor Marc Samwick and with current Mayor Jane Veron.
“It will definitely be on our agenda. It will definitely be a priority for this year, and I think you’ll see it come up … very soon,” said Arest.
Veron said the new board hadn’t discussed the topic yet.
Though villages like Scarsdale could opt out of allowing dispensaries and cannabis lounges, the village would have no control over marijuana possession, personal smoking or marijuana delivery services.
In 2019, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve zoning code amendments prohibiting the location of gun stores within 250 feet, and vape product sales within 1,000 feet, of sensitive use areas.
If Scarsdale does not opt out of the legislation, Arest said the village could, as done similarly in the 2019 local law, define and confine marijuana sales to certain zones.
“Our priority is … [hearing] from Scarsdale residents. As we continue … through this conversation I think it would be wise to speak with our [neighboring communities]. Get a sense for what they’re doing, how they’re viewing it. I think that’s important with everything that we do,” said Arest.
Though he had his own initial concerns about legalization, Arest said he wasn’t necessarily against it and that his job now was to “keep an open mind” and understand the desire of the community.
Madelaine Eppenstein, president of the Scarsdale Forum, told the Inquirer the group might explore the issues surrounding marijuana legalization.
Greenburgh perspectives
Like Scarsdale, Greenburgh will also need to decide whether to opt out of the state’s new marijuana legalization legislation. The decision would only affect the town’s unincorporated areas of Edgemont, Hartsdale and Fairview though, as each of the town’s six villages will be able to decide for themselves.
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer he seriously doubted the town would opt out of the legislation and would regulate where dispensaries and on-site consumption locations could set up shop through zoning.
“I don’t think it’s going to be that controversial because I think we’re probably going to say it can’t be near schools … [and] we’re going to do a lot of outreach with the community and I think we’ll try coming up with a consensus,” said Feiner. “I think people will feel that we’re being reasonable.”
Eric Zinger, president of the Hartsdale Neighbors Association, has been a proponent of marijuana legalization and recently brought up his support during a town board meeting where members were considering public comments about Greenburgh Against Systemic Racism Task Force’s recommendations for police department reforms.
In addition to investing in communities and people most impacted by cannabis criminalization, the legalization law sets a goal of awarding 50% of adult-use cannabis licenses to social and economic equity applicants and to people whose communities have been disproportionately impacted by the cannabis prohibition.
“The most important part of marijuana legalization is the impact on the drug war and the impact that marijuana criminalization has had on marginalized communities as a tool of oppression,” said Zinger. “The writing is on the wall federally. I think eventually we will see some kind of federal legislation.”
Zinger said whether or not marijuana legalization and the opt-out will become a controversial topic in the town will rest upon the members of the town board.
“Every community needs to evaluate their own individual circumstances, but on a general level I think it would be a mistake [to opt out] because … if Greenburgh were to ban it people are going to go to Mount Kisco or to Yonkers or to Scarsdale and then all you’re doing is losing the tax revenue,” he said. “I think it would be a misguided approach to outright decline the opportunity to participate.”
