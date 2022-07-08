A vintage bicycle became a perfect example of what has made Arthur Manor’s Fourth of July celebration a treasured event in Scarsdale for the past 94 years.
Tradition carries forward from generation to generation, grandparents to parents to children, as families take part in the parade. In fact, some people come back to the village just for this event.
That was the case this year for the Callaghan family whose float garnered the grand prize at this year’s 94th annual Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association Fourth of July parade. Dad Christian Callaghan, who grew up in Arthur Manor and was in the parade as a child, recently shared an idea with his parents, who also live in Scarsdale, about his family’s idea for a float that would celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”
“When I told them, my mom said, ‘You know, your old bike is still up in the attic.’ … That bike was in the parade in the 1980s and now it’s back,” said Christian Callaghan. “I rode that bike in this parade and all around this neighborhood, and now it’s my son’s bike.”
Christian and his wife Stephanie worked on the float, which Dad pushed along the parade route while their son Jack rode the bicycle decorated with a big full moon and a papier-mâché E.T. in its basket and Jack’s sister Sloane held on to a potted yellow flower. It was an impressive effort that won first place in the float category.
Christian Callaghan knows from experience how the parade and float will be a memory his children will never forget — he still remembers the parades and floats of his childhood.
“This is why I came back to this neighborhood; I have such fond memories,” said Callaghan. “A couple of years ago my brothers came back and we did the parade all together. What I remember most was it being a multifamily thing, going to other people’s houses, all the parents staying up late working on the floats. It’s a testament to the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association — the community really steps up to make it special.”
Over four decades, generations witnessed Tegan Lee leading the parade dressed as Uncle Sam and heard Richard Gast return to sing the National Anthem since 1967.
That community spirit was highlighted as Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron spoke at the festivities on Monday.
“You certainly know how to celebrate,” she said, and noted how she was “incredibly inspired by your volunteer spirit … it is no small feat to pull off this fabulous event.”
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone also spoke at the event, mentioning Scarsdale history and noting it was exactly 100 years ago today on the Fourth of July when the village dedicated the plaque at the library to Scarsdale resident and writer James Fenimore Cooper.
Once the speeches ended and the parade prizes were awarded, it was on to the games as children competed in potato sack races, wheelbarrow races and the traditional egg toss.
The neighborhood association provided hot dogs and watermelon to cap off another successful Fourth of July celebration that the children of Arthur Manor will remember for decades. Maybe they’ll return someday with families of their own, and even bring back their bicycles.
PARADE
Marchers in patriotic costumes
1st: “Spirit of 76
Trombones” — Grace Horne, Stella Bower, Sophia Elliott
2d: “Team 4 Star” —
Lily and George Fradkin
3d: “Team Birthday” — Lily and Mia Tamuro
Honorable Mention: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Collar” — Ashani Shah
Scooters
1st: Bobby Carlton
2d: Penny Stuart
3d: The Haggerty Kids
Honorable Mention:
Max Amato
Bicycles
1st: Malula Schuerlein
2d: Zoe Zeng
3d: Henry Delucin
Honorable Mention: Grace Piekarski and
Leila Capossela
Tricycles
1st: Cole Capossela
Carriages and strollers
1st: Miles Koppel
2d: Super Ruby —
Ruby Kirsch
3d: Joshua Koppel
Honorable Mention:
Mia Amato
Floats
1st: “E.T., 40th
Anniversary” — Jack
and Sloane Callaghan
2d: “Powering Ahead” — Porter Nathanson Families
3d: “Spirit of 76
Trombones” — Horne, Elliot & Bower Families
Honorable Mentions: “Discover Space Shuttle” — Ferjack-Seely,
“Mister Softee” — Bandsme Family
FIELD EVENTS
Dash
5 years old and under, boys and girls
1st: James Hagerty
2d: Max Panzer
3d: Jack Callaghan
6- and 7-year-olds, boys and girls
1st: Johan Schuerlein
2d: Will Steinhaus
3d: Rory Delucia
8-10-year-old girls
1st: Mila Lundy
2d: Grace Piekarski
3d: Ellen Chang
8-10-year-old boys
1st: Pierce Bower
2d: Anthony Sannicandro
3d: Nicholas Kimmel
11 and older girls
1st: Zoe Zheng
2d: Riku Oba
3d: Arya Goyal
11 and older boys
No competitors
Wheelbarrow race
(boys and girls mixed)
7 and under
1st: Rory Delucia/Shea Piekarski
2d: Kiely Piekarski/Penny Stuart
3d: Malula Schuerlein/Finn Mancini
8-10-year-olds
1st: Kiely Piekarski/Grace Piekarski
2d: Pierce Bower/Patrick Hagerty
3d: Grace Horne/Stella Bower
11 and older
1st: Olivia Elliot/Avery Bower
2d: Zoe Sheng/Arya Goyal
3d: Riku Oba/Mila Lundy
Potato sack race/girls
6 and under
1st: Rory Delucia
2d: Olivia Garvey
3d: Kiely Piekarski
7-8-year-olds
1st: Grace Piekarski
2d: Grace Lundy
3d: Alisa Schul
9-10-year-olds
1st: Sophia Vuu
2d: Lily Tamura
3d: Ellen Chang
11 and older
1st: Zoe Zheng
2d: Riku Oba
3d: Olivia Elliott
Potato sack race/boys
6 and under
1st: Timothy Hagerty
2d: James Hagerty
3d: Kaiden Keany
7-8-year-olds
1st: Johan Schuerlein
2d: Pierce Bower
3d: Vishnu Sridhar
9-10-year-olds
1st: Ben Maibrunn
2d: Miles Mancini
3d: Anthony Sannicandro
11 and older
1st: Ari Maibrunn
2d: Liam Mancini
3d: Selo Adege
Parent and child relay
Children 5 and under
1st: Shea Piekarski
2d: James Hagerty
3d: Jack Callaghan
6-8-year-olds
1st: Grace Piekarski
2d: Johan Schuerlein
3d: Kiley Piekarski
9-10-year-olds
1st: Ben Maibrunn
2d: Patrick Hagerty
3d: Ellen Chang
11 and older
1st: Elena Sannicandro
2d: Elliot Zheng
3d: Zoe Zheng
Three-legged race
(boys and girls mixed)
6 and under
1st: Kiely Piekarski/Rory Delucia
2d: Kaiden Keany/Shiv Goyal
3d: Eliza Krause/Natalie Bates
7-8-year-olds
1st: Grace Piekarski/Aila Delucia
2d: Will Steinhaus/Vishnu Sridhar
3d: Pierce Bower/Johan Schuerlein
9-10-year-olds
1st: Grace Horne/Sophia Elliott
2d: Rohan Pandit/
Nicholas Kimmel
3d: Sophia Vuu/Lily Tamura
11 and older
1st: Ari Maibrunn/Liam Mancini
2d: Zoe Zheng/Arya Goyal
3d: Olivia Elliott/Avery Bower
Egg toss
1st: Shannon Cover/Sean Cover
2d: Louis Mancini/Liam Mancini
3d: Barbara Carpenter/Robert Carpenter
