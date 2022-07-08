Arthur Manor July 4 photo
Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

A vintage bicycle became a perfect example of what has made Arthur Manor’s Fourth of July celebration a treasured event in Scarsdale for the past 94 years.

Tradition carries forward from generation to generation, grandparents to parents to children, as families take part in the parade. In fact, some people come back to the village just for this event.

That was the case this year for the Callaghan family whose float garnered the grand prize at this year’s 94th annual Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association Fourth of July parade. Dad Christian Callaghan, who grew up in Arthur Manor and was in the parade as a child, recently shared an idea with his parents, who also live in Scarsdale, about his family’s idea for a float that would celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

“When I told them, my mom said, ‘You know, your old bike is still up in the attic.’ … That bike was in the parade in the 1980s and now it’s back,” said Christian Callaghan. “I rode that bike in this parade and all around this neighborhood, and now it’s my son’s bike.”

Christian and his wife Stephanie worked on the float, which Dad pushed along the parade route while their son Jack rode the bicycle decorated with a big full moon and a papier-mâché E.T. in its basket and Jack’s sister Sloane held on to a potted yellow flower. It was an impressive effort that won first place in the float category.

Christian Callaghan knows from experience how the parade and float will be a memory his children will never forget — he still remembers the parades and floats of his childhood.

“This is why I came back to this neighborhood; I have such fond memories,” said Callaghan. “A couple of years ago my brothers came back and we did the parade all together. What I remember most was it being a multifamily thing, going to other people’s houses, all the parents staying up late working on the floats. It’s a testament to the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association — the community really steps up to make it special.”

Over four decades, generations witnessed Tegan Lee leading the parade dressed as Uncle Sam and heard Richard Gast return to sing the National Anthem since 1967.

That community spirit was highlighted as Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron spoke at the festivities on Monday.

“You certainly know how to celebrate,” she said, and noted how she was “incredibly inspired by your volunteer spirit … it is no small feat to pull off this fabulous event.”

Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone also spoke at the event, mentioning Scarsdale history and noting it was exactly 100 years ago today on the Fourth of July when the village dedicated the plaque at the library to Scarsdale resident and writer James Fenimore Cooper.

Once the speeches ended and the parade prizes were awarded, it was on to the games as children competed in potato sack races, wheelbarrow races and the traditional egg toss.

The neighborhood association provided hot dogs and watermelon to cap off another successful Fourth of July celebration that the children of Arthur Manor will remember for decades. Maybe they’ll return someday with families of their own, and even bring back their bicycles.

PARADE

Marchers in patriotic costumes

1st: “Spirit of 76

Trombones” — Grace Horne, Stella Bower, Sophia Elliott

2d: “Team 4 Star” —

Lily and George Fradkin

3d: “Team Birthday” — Lily and Mia Tamuro

Honorable Mention: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Collar” — Ashani Shah

Scooters

1st: Bobby Carlton

2d: Penny Stuart

3d: The Haggerty Kids

Honorable Mention:

Max Amato

Bicycles

1st: Malula Schuerlein

2d: Zoe Zeng

3d: Henry Delucin

Honorable Mention: Grace Piekarski and

Leila Capossela

Tricycles

1st: Cole Capossela

Carriages and strollers

1st: Miles Koppel

2d: Super Ruby —

Ruby Kirsch

3d: Joshua Koppel

Honorable Mention:

Mia Amato

Floats

1st: “E.T., 40th

Anniversary” — Jack

and Sloane Callaghan

2d: “Powering Ahead” — Porter Nathanson Families

3d: “Spirit of 76

Trombones” — Horne, Elliot & Bower Families

Honorable Mentions: “Discover Space Shuttle” — Ferjack-Seely,

“Mister Softee” — Bandsme Family

FIELD EVENTS

Dash

5 years old and under, boys and girls

1st: James Hagerty

2d: Max Panzer

3d: Jack Callaghan

6- and 7-year-olds, boys and girls

1st: Johan Schuerlein

2d: Will Steinhaus

3d: Rory Delucia

8-10-year-old girls

1st: Mila Lundy

2d: Grace Piekarski

3d: Ellen Chang

8-10-year-old boys

1st: Pierce Bower

2d: Anthony Sannicandro

3d: Nicholas Kimmel

11 and older girls

1st: Zoe Zheng

2d: Riku Oba

3d: Arya Goyal

11 and older boys

No competitors

Wheelbarrow race

(boys and girls mixed)

7 and under

1st: Rory Delucia/Shea Piekarski

2d: Kiely Piekarski/Penny Stuart

3d: Malula Schuerlein/Finn Mancini

8-10-year-olds

1st: Kiely Piekarski/Grace Piekarski

2d: Pierce Bower/Patrick Hagerty

3d: Grace Horne/Stella Bower

11 and older

1st: Olivia Elliot/Avery Bower

2d: Zoe Sheng/Arya Goyal

3d: Riku Oba/Mila Lundy

Potato sack race/girls

6 and under

1st: Rory Delucia

2d: Olivia Garvey

3d: Kiely Piekarski

7-8-year-olds

1st: Grace Piekarski

2d: Grace Lundy

3d: Alisa Schul

9-10-year-olds

1st: Sophia Vuu

2d: Lily Tamura

3d: Ellen Chang

11 and older

1st: Zoe Zheng

2d: Riku Oba

3d: Olivia Elliott

Potato sack race/boys

6 and under

1st: Timothy Hagerty

2d: James Hagerty

3d: Kaiden Keany

7-8-year-olds

1st: Johan Schuerlein

2d: Pierce Bower

3d: Vishnu Sridhar

9-10-year-olds

1st: Ben Maibrunn

2d: Miles Mancini

3d: Anthony Sannicandro

11 and older

1st: Ari Maibrunn

2d: Liam Mancini

3d: Selo Adege

Parent and child relay

Children 5 and under

1st: Shea Piekarski

2d: James Hagerty

3d: Jack Callaghan

6-8-year-olds

1st: Grace Piekarski

2d: Johan Schuerlein

3d: Kiley Piekarski

9-10-year-olds

1st: Ben Maibrunn

2d: Patrick Hagerty

3d: Ellen Chang

11 and older

1st: Elena Sannicandro

2d: Elliot Zheng

3d: Zoe Zheng

Three-legged race

(boys and girls mixed)

6 and under

1st: Kiely Piekarski/Rory Delucia

2d: Kaiden Keany/Shiv Goyal

3d: Eliza Krause/Natalie Bates

7-8-year-olds

1st: Grace Piekarski/Aila Delucia

2d: Will Steinhaus/Vishnu Sridhar

3d: Pierce Bower/Johan Schuerlein

9-10-year-olds

1st: Grace Horne/Sophia Elliott

2d: Rohan Pandit/

Nicholas Kimmel

3d: Sophia Vuu/Lily Tamura

11 and older

1st: Ari Maibrunn/Liam Mancini

2d: Zoe Zheng/Arya Goyal

3d: Olivia Elliott/Avery Bower

Egg toss

1st: Shannon Cover/Sean Cover

2d: Louis Mancini/Liam Mancini

3d: Barbara Carpenter/Robert Carpenter

