Local historian Jordan Copeland is back with a deep dive into another overlooked part of Scarsdale’s history. In his upcoming presentation, “A History of Black People in Scarsdale,” Copeland goes back 300 years to uncover the lives and experiences of Scarsdale’s Black population through the centuries.
Copeland is known for his programming with the Scarsdale Teachers Institute, the Scarsdale Adult School and the Scarsdale Historical Society. This particular presentation is being promoted in collaboration with the Scarsdale Public Library, the Scarsdale Historical Society and the Scarsdale Forum, but research on the topic began three months ago when Copeland was originally invited by Dara Gruenberg of the Scarsdale Forum to speak on a topic for its Sunday Speaker Series.
“She asked me to research any topic,” Copeland explained. “After a few weeks of casting about, I wrote to her that I’d really like to talk about Black people in Scarsdale. It’s the most relevant and important topic [at this time].”
Of particular interest to Copeland was the discussion surrounding Black representation in Scarsdale that had begun in the 1960s.
“There seemed to be a recognition in the ’60s in Scarsdale that the Black population was underrepresented,” Copeland said. “There doesn’t seem to be that kind of open discussion about that topic anymore.”
As a public defender in the Bronx for a decade, and then later a Bronx public elementary school teacher, Copeland has a tangential background in the topic, given his experiences serving a mostly Latinx and Black population. But Copeland’s research in Scarsdale presented him with an interesting twist. He had been working in low-income communities where the constituents of color were a majority. “Black people in Scarsdale have a very different experience,” Copeland said, explaining how being such a small minority in a wealthy town has shaped Black Scarsdale residents’ experiences in different and specific ways.
Copeland has been able to follow the movements of Black Scarsdale residents through the years and gain a semblance of the life they led by tracking family trees through Ancestry.com, comparing notes to census records, and combing through decades worth of Scarsdale Inquirer digitized archives in order to gain a more qualitative and tactile feel of daily life.
Most instructive, Copeland said, have been his interviews with Black Scarsdale residents of “historical significance.”
“The interviews have been the most mind-blowing and life-changing aspect of this project for me,” he said. “I’ve never been in a position to speak to anybody, even a Black friend, about what it feels like to grow up Black. It takes a lot of trust on both sides to do that.”
Of the seven people he has interviewed so far, Copeland himself has sought out only two. “The others have all contacted me without direct solicitation, meaning they heard about the project, and they wanted to share their stories.”
That was important for Copeland who did not want to be intrusive or treat insensitively the experiences of those who chose to trust him. “The most important thing in this project to me is representing Black voices accurately,” he said.
One of Copeland’s interviewees is Al (Surya) Peterson, SHS class of ’52, whose family has lived on Saxon Woods Road since the 1850s. “There were six or seven [Black-owned] homes on Saxon Woods Road, and the residents were an extended family,” Copeland explained. “Their families all went back to this original fellow, Robert Purdy, who came in the 1850s. A Black, formerly enslaved person, he bought land here, and [his family] became a kind of toehold for Black life in Scarsdale.”
Born in the 1930s and descending from those original Black pioneers, Peterson provided a wealth of knowledge for Copeland’s research. He was not only able to speak to his own experience growing up Black in Scarsdale over the course of the 20th century, but to the experiences of his extended family and its rich history in the area.
“I also spoke with a few other people whose families were pioneers in buying in the ’50s and ’60s in parts of Scarsdale where there weren’t Black people. And it wasn’t easy for them,” Copeland added. A portion of his presentation will focus on the difficulties Blacks faced while buying land in Scarsdale.
“The Black population of Scarsdale has been relatively stable for a while,” Copeland said. “At 1.5%, it hasn’t experienced any growth for about the last 40 years. Which I think would be a surprise to the people in the ’60s. There were many efforts to consciously attract Black people and include them in the community. And those efforts apparently weren’t as successful as hoped. I’m not the voice to say why that’s the case. I think you have to ask Black people who either came here or didn’t come here … [But the fact is that today,] the percentage of people in Scarsdale who are Black is the lowest in the town’s history.”
Of particular interest and surprise for Copeland while conducting research has been to learn about famous Scarsdale historical figures who enslaved Black people, as well as following the hidden stories of Black domestic workers in the village.
He was also intrigued to learn about specific aspects of the history of the Quaker Ridge area, which was indeed settled by Quakers, and where at the time the local (integrated) school was located.
According to Copeland, “Religiously, the Quakers had more tolerant views toward women and Black people. They were anti-slavery. Most were abolitionists. The [Quaker Ridge] area is one where the percentage of Black people has been greater historically [for that reason]. In fact, there was this one [white, Quaker] man, Joseph Carpenter, who had a farm. And in the 1830s, he recognized that despite slavery being illegal in New York, there was still plenty of prejudice and discrimination.
“A big problem that he saw was that Black people couldn’t get buried in a cemetery — the cemeteries were ‘whites only.’ So he took part of his farm and devoted it to an integrated cemetery. The land is still there. And I think that’s important, because there are very easy narratives to fall into. All white people are good, all white people are bad. Black people all experienced this, black people all experienced that. That’s not human existence,” said Copeland, and he continued, “There’s always been a spectrum. And that’s important. When you look back at slaveholders, some people say ‘Well, things were different back then. You can’t judge them by today’s standards.’ People like Joseph Carpenter are the counterexamples. Many Quakers like Carpenter ran their farms without slavery. And maybe that was more of a sacrifice for them, maybe they had less money, maybe they couldn’t have as much land. But they decided that was what they were willing to do in order to not enslave fellow human beings.”
Ultimately, Copeland hopes that his virtual presentation will be an educational and telling experience for those who attend.
“I don’t want people to think this is propaganda. I’m not coming into this with an angle. Doing this research affected me, the way I see our community, and the way I see Black people in our community,” he said. “Nobody told me what to feel. I looked at the facts, I talked to some people, and it changed how I feel. In my presentation I’m not trying to moralize or be heavy-handed. If I just lay all this research out, I predict that many people will become more sensitive to issues of race, just by hearing what the Black members of their community went through, that they didn’t know about before. My hope is that it makes them a little bit more sensitive to their neighbors today.”
The presentation is free and will be held virtually Sunday, Oct. 18. As a preview, videos of the interviews he conducted are available on Copeland’s public YouTube page: https://bit.ly/36GvzEj.
Free registration for the event is at https://bit.ly/BlackHistoryScarsdale
